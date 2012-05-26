Girls track: Saturday’s state notes (updated 6:45 p.m.)

The tears almost came back on Saturday, but for a different reason. This time it was from joy after Klaver came away with three Class 1A titles in the 100 (12.47 seconds), 100 hurdles (15.25) and 300 hurdles (45.41). She also finished second in the 200.

“I feel so thankful that God has blessed me with great talent and I was able to use it this way,” Klaver said. “I know people are going to say I would be disappointed with a second, but I’m really not. I’m so happy to just be here and have this much success.”

After rehabbing the entire offseason, Klaver returned this season and saw immediate success in her races. Competing against higher classes all season was what Klaver gave credit to her victories.

Now she’s looking forward to returning for her senior season in pursuit of four golds. A full offseason of work will help this time.

“I definitely looking forward to finally being able to do weights this summer,” Klaver said. “I know doing those leg lifts will really help me. I’m really motivated to see what the work in the weight room can do for my times.”

She had to leave this weekend with one title, but she wasn’t expecting it to be in the 300 hurdles. But when Doffing took second in the 100 hurdles, which she won last season, she turned her attention to her final hope.

“I was really disappointed after I got second place in the 100 hurdles,” Doffing said. “When they introduced me, they said, ‘Reigning champion’ and I didn’t defend that. So that was a letdown. But I knew I had to come back.”

Doffing narrowly came away with victory, winning in two-hundredths of a second over Rossville’s Mindy Wilson in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.58.

“It makes my day so much better,” Doffing said. “At least I got one. I was disappointed earlier, but now I realized I’ve medaled in four individual events and that’s just phenomenal.”

“I feel like it was my determination to come back here and do it again,” Needham said. “Last year I had no expectations, but this time I felt like I had to come back and defend my title.”

“I used to hate it because it was such a hard race,” Bowens said. “But the more you do it, the more you get used to running it and you start to like it a little bit. There’s nothing that gives you more of a sense of accomplishment than finishing a 400 race.”

It’s even better in victory, as Bowens found out when she won the Class 6A 400 race in a time of 57.40. After placing third last season, Bowens had hopes of a title.

“I knew I could have did better last season,” Bowens said. “I think it was the hunger to get that first place that pushed me through. I think I realized how much I wanted to win.”

After placing second in the 100 and fourth in the long jump, Chandler was in danger of finishing her career without a title. But in her final race, Chandler finally broke through her mental barrier to win the 6A 200 championship in a time of 25.69.

“It would have hurt a lot,” Chandler said. “I like the 200 better than the 100 and I work harder at it, so I would have been hard to take. I knew I had to win it this year, so it feels like the monkey is off my back.

Chandler also teamed with Loni Fowler, Krystal Iheme and Rianne Richard to form the winning 400 relay team for Heights, producing a season-best time of 48.19.

On her return this weekend, she expected more. The Cheney sophomore found it on her final throw of the preliminary round, which turned out to be the winning throw of 132-0.

“It’s just such an awesome feeling because I wanted this so bad,” Holt said. “When I compete, I get this rush and to stand up there on the podium was just … such a big deal. It’s so awesome.”

The last two times she has taken the final handoff of Carroll’s 3200 relay at the state track meet, Dillard has faced a considerable deficit. But both times she has out-kicked the competition to win the 5A title for Carroll, this time edging Lansing in a time of 9:34.13 -- four-tenths of a second faster.

She did it again in her 800 race, charging from behind to take the lead down the final straightaway to win the title in 2:16.79.

“I actually like being behind when I take the handoff,” Dillard said. “Because when you’re in front, you can’t see anything behind you. Even though it’s my trademark, or whatever you want to call it, I still get nervous every time. I just have to rely on my training and coaching and trust it’s going to be enough.”

Of course, whenever her relay team of Kaelyn Balch, Sarah Bulloch or Kristen Powell hand her the baton they believe every time they will win.

“We don’t like giving her all of that pressure,” Balch said. “But we know if we’re behind a little bit, she’s always going to do it. She definitely has an amazing kick and we can always count on her.”

When she was upset at the state cross country meet this past fall, Wedekind realized how much she missed winning. She was reunited again with first place on Saturday when she won her second consecutive 5A 1600 title and fifth state championship in a time of 5:10.80.

“That was so awesome to finally stand back up there again,” Wedekind said. “Losing in cross country, it helped me appreciate this a lot more. Once you win one title, you don’t want to ever lose another one.”

Wedekind was unable to defend her 3200 title because of a stress fracture in her foot. That limited the junior to choose one race to chase a title.

“I was going to try to do three events this year, so practice was a lot different,” Wedekind said. “I did a lot of swimming and aqua jogging. It helped it not get any worse, and it actually got better. I guess it’s best to try not to do the 2-mile in the long run, though.”

“There’s nothing to compare to it,” Shiach said. “You can be calm, but then you get on that runway and see everybody up there. They may not be looking at you, but you feel like they are.”

In her senior year, Shiach ignored the nerves one last time to tie her personal-best vault of 11 feet to win the Class 4A championship. Her height tied with Bonner Springs’ Bethany Bailey, but Shiach cleared it on her first try and won on jumps.

“I felt like I deserved it because I’ve worked so hard since last year, all through the winter,” Shiach said. “It was hard. There were days I felt like I was starting over again. So it feels good now that it all came together for me today.”

Their final memory together will be in victory, successfully defending their 3A title in the event by running a season-best 9:58.43 with Wright’s younger sisters, Sarah and Suzie.

“This was our last chance to get a state championship together,” Hollenback said. “We really aimed for this race. This was the one we really worked hard on and focused on winning.”

Just like last year, Douglass didn’t enter with the top time in the field but peaked for the win. There’s no secret, Savannah Wright said.

“We just have more recovery time,” she said.

It was Wright’s eighth state medal and Hollenback’s third relay title. In her four-year career, she has ran on all three relays for Douglass and finished with nine medals — all from relays.

“It’s really opened me up to new distances,” Hollenback said. “People tend to overlook the relays sometimes, but when you win state like this there’s nothing better.”