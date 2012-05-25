Friday’s 3A, 2A, 1A state track results

Class 3A
Garden Plain 22, Conway Springs 20, Beloit 18, Salina Sacred Heart 15, Marion 13, Hillsboro 11, Caney Valley 10, Wellsville 10, Phillipsburg 10, Wathena 10, Galena 10, Lyons 10, Pittsburg Colgan 10, Horton 8, Rock Creek 8, SE-Saline 6, Humboldt 6, Riverton 6, Hoisington 6, Pleasant Ridge 6, Wichita Independent 5, Scott City 4, Central Heights 4, Russell 3, Atchison County 3, Norton 1, Belle Plaine 1, SE-Cherokee 1, Halstead 1.
Thomas More Prep 17, Norton 14, Garden Plain 11, Hillsboro 10, Rock Creek 10, Douglass 8, Sabetha 8, Marion 7, Bluestem 4, Beloit 3½, Belle Plaine 3½, Horton 3, Wellsville 1, Osage City 1, Atchison County 1.
Class 2A
Ellsworth 25, Meade 16, Plainville 16, Olpe 16, Ness City 14, Medicine Lodge 14, Elkhart 10, Bennington 10, Pleasanton 8, Kiowa County 8, Solomon 6, Republic County 6, Sterling 6, Ellis 6, Smith Center 5, Berean 4, Chase County 4, Ellinwood 4, Stanton County 3½, Jayhawk-Linn 3, Oxford 3, Jackson Heights 3, Lyndon 3, Syracuse 2½, Jefferson North 2, Hill City 2, Peabody-Burns 1½, Marais des Cygnes Valley 1½, Shawnee Maranatha 1.
Lincoln 18, Kiowa County 18, Jefferson North 14, Olpe 12, Herington 10, Pratt Skyline 10, Meade 8, Decatur County 6, Stanton County 6, Shawnee Maranatha 6, Ell-Saline 4, Central Plains 4, Berean 3½, Marais des Cygnes Valley 3½, KC Christian 3, WaKeeney 2, Smith Center 2, Pleasanton 2, Peabody-Burns 1, Rawlins County 1, Chase County 1, Ness City 1.
Class 1A
Hope 16, La Crosse 16, Centralia 12, Valley Heights 12, South Haven 11, Northern Valley 8, Pike Valley 6, Stafford 4, Thunder Ridge 4, Wheatland 3, Hartford 3, St. Francis 2, Macksville 2, Frankfort 1, Natoma 1, Attica 1.
Madison 20, Thunder Ridge 20, Baileyville 19, Greeley County 16, Centralia 10, Pike Valley 10, Otis-Bison 10, Weskan 10, Osborne 8 1/3, Linn 8, Axtell 8, Hope 8, Stafford 4 1/3, Caldwell 4 , Spearville 4 1/3, Logan 4 1/3, Bern 4 1/3, Fairfield 4, Cheylin 4, St. John 4, Norwich 4, Beloit 3, South Gray 3, Hoxie 3, Minneola 3, Natoma 2, South Haven 2, Wheatland 1, Rolla 1, Wakefield ½, Clifton-Clyde ½.
