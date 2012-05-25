4A softball: Eck powers Andale-Garden Plain victory

In this, the pursuit of a third consecutive state title, there is nothing Andale-Garden Plain star Sydnee Eck is not willing to do to help her team win.

Friday, her performance raised the question: Is there anything she can’t do?

Behind Eck’s 18 strikeouts and her solo home run that broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning, Andale-Garden Plain defeated Paola 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A tournament.

“I never get tired of talking about the amazing things she can do out there,” Andale-Garden Plain coach Doris Hein said. “She’s a gamer … it’s pretty sweet.”

Andale-Garden Plain will face undefeated Labette County in one of today’s semifinals. DeSoto plays Basehor-Linwood in the other.

“I don’t go out there trying to get strikeouts,” Eck said. “I’m just trying to get outs, pop-ups, grounders, fly balls … I really don’t care how it gets done.”

Locked in a pitching battle with Paola’s Molli Morgan, Eck caught a pitch on the outside corner and sent it over the fence at the Burke Complex in front of packed stands on both sides.

“No matter how long you do it, you still feel that tension, it’s still grinding you up on the inside,” Hein said. “You try to remind yourself that it’s just a game and there are more important things in life but you can’t help thinking about the girls, about the pressure they put on themselves to win.”

Bridget Bergkamp’s RBI double scored Allison Heimerman in the top of the seventh to make the score 2-0.

“I haven’t been playing that great this year, so that was big for me,” Bergkamp said. “And Sydnee’s home run was amazing … you could feel how excited everybody got after she hit it.”

Eck proceeded to strike out the side in the bottom of the sixth and the bottom of the seventh, seemingly picking up speed on her pitches in the later innings.

Andale-Garden Plain won the Class 5A title in 2010 and the Class 4A title last season.

“I love my teammates to death,” Eck said. “I’d do anything for them. That’s the great thing about this team, we all play for each other.

Labette County 4, Mulvane 1 – Undefeated Labette County improved to 24-0 as starting pitcher Allie Reynolds held Mulvane to two hits.

Andale-Garden Plain 2, Paola 0

Andale-GP Xxx xxx xxx — 2 6 0 Paola 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

W — Eck. L — Morgan. HR — Andale-Garden Plain, Eck.

DeSoto 4, Pratt 1

DeSoto 002 020 0 — 4 8 0 Pratt 010 000 0 — 1 6 0

W — Templin. L — Hill.

Labette County 4, Mulvane 1

Mulvane 000 010 0 — 1 2 3 Labette County Xxx xxx xxx — 4 9 2

W — Reynolds. L — Donaldson.

Basehor-Linwood 1, Wamego 0

Basehor-Linwood 000 000 1 — 1 2 1 Home 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

W — Redmond. L — Finney.