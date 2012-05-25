3A softball: Hillsboro, Chaparral to clash

Having stood at the plate with runners at third base two times already, Hillsboro’s Courtney Weber wasn’t going to let another opportunity slip away in extra innings.

With runners at first and third, Weber hit a full-count pitch from Lacey Sanborn up the middle to give the No. 1 seeded Trojans a 2-1 victory over No. 8 Douglass in the Class 3A softball tournament.

The win puts Hillsboro (21-3) into today’s 10 a.m. semifinals against Chaparral (18-6).

Coming to the plate with the chance to seal the victory, Weber says focusing on the pitches she wanted to see and self-confidence propelled her in the situation.

“It’s just important to tell yourself that you’re capable of making the big play,” Weber said. “I likes outside pitches and I knew if I could find one, I could send it to right field and score the run from third. Fortunately she (Sanborn) left one over the plate and I was able to put it back up the middle.”

The situation would not have been possible if it were not for the efforts of Weber’s younger sister Allie on the mound in the eighth inning.

The freshman worked around two Douglass runners in scoring position with no outs by getting two infield popups and a strikeout.

Hillsboro coach Stephanie Sinclair said her freshman starter’s composure was impressive.

“She’s just a tough kid and stays calm in those difficult situations,” Sinclair said. “She’s the one that has come along here at the end of the season that has really helped us out through regionals and got us through a difficult game again today.”

The senior starting pitcher has been a driving force behind the Roadrunners’ first trip to state in six years and coach Megan Inslee says her consistency was evident from the start.

“She has done a great job for us all year,” Inslee said. “Even with the hits that they got, I felt she hit her spots with almost every batter. She kept nearly every batter off balance and made them work for their hits.”

Hillsboro 2, Douglass 1 (8)

Douglas 000 010 00 — 1 8 3 Hillsboro 000 000 11 — 2 10 2

W — A. Weber. L — Sanborn.

Chaparral 3, Pitt. Colgan 0

P. Colgan 000 000 0 — 0 4 3 Chaparral 000 030 x — 3 4 1

W — Hatfield. L — Gilmore.

Victoria Benvin allowed four hits and four runs — all in the final inning — for Udall and also came up with three hits at the plate as the Eagles began defense of their state championship.