6A baseball: Wichita-area teams shut out of semis

When Blue Valley North scored one run in the second inning of Friday’s quarterfinal game at the Class 6A baseball tournament against Maize, the Mustangs didn’t know it was all they needed to beat top-seed and defending-champ Maize.

“One inning, it happened in a hurry, and it was done,” Maize coach Rocky Helm said. “We couldn’t get anything going. We made a couple fundamental mistakes in the fifth inning, we had the chance to do some damage and we didn’t get anything done. It was kind of over after that.”

Maize attempted to rally, starting its fifth inning with two hits, but when Blake Davison, a pinch-runner for Lucas Schauer, was picked off at second base, the momentum changed.

“That was about the fourth or fifth time we’ve used that (pickoff) play this year, and each time it’s saved us. They ran it to perfection,” Blue Valley North coach Jon Pittenger said. “That may have been the play of the game. If we didn’t do that, the game may have not turned out how it did.”

Another hitand a walk, loaded the bases with two outs for Maize, but Ryan McBroom grounded out to end the inning.

“Anytime you make a fundamental mistake you hope it doesn’t compound itself, but we actually made two or three of them in that inning,” Helm said. “We really never gave a real threat after that.”

Blue Valley North’s Matthew McHugh finished with nine strikeouts.

“We’ve heard all about Maize, they lost one game in the past two years. All the pressure was on them, we were the eight seed,” McHugh said. “The defense made plays, every play that they should, and we got one big run.”

Maize’s Craig Nicks allowed four hits and struck out five.

“In the third inning he totally changed the way he pitched and started throwing breaking balls and not speed pitches,” Pittenger said. “He made an adjustment early and had us off balance, and luckily we got a run early.”

The Indians scored six runs to break a 1-1 tie. The inning was prolonged by two Campus errors.

“The first two innings we had the bases loaded, and we were still in it. It was still a good ballgame until the fourth,” Campus coach Bryan Clasen said. “They pulled a six spot on us, errors went out, and it was so frustrating.”

In the fifth inning, Manhattan scored two more runs on one Campus error to pull away.

Christopher Turner drove in three runs and scored twice for Manhattan (19-4). Campus finished 18-5.

“(Manhattan’s) kids can swing, their kids can pitch, they had a couple of close hits there on the line,” Clasen said. “Things didn’t go our way today, but that’s baseball.”

With two outs, a Heights error allowed one run, sparking a four-run Olathe South rally. Olathe South scored five more in the fifth inning.

“We started putting some hits together, they had an error or two, they gave us some extra guys on base,” Olathe South coach Josh Perkins said. “But when you can start hitting it consistently in back-to-back innings — a four-run and a five-run – you like your chances to win.”

Heights was held to three hits.

“We had been hitting the ball hard all night, we were just hitting it at them,” Heights coach Jeff Topping said. “I felt good offensively that we were going to break through eventually, we just didn’t get enough breaks.”

BV North 1, Maize 0

BV North 010 000 0 — 1 4 0 Maize 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

W — McHugh. L — Nicks.

Manhattan 9, Campus 1

Campus 001 000 0 — 1 4 3 Manhattan 010 620 x — 9 8 1

W — D. Francis. L — Smith.

BV West 1, Lawrence 0

Lawrence 000 000 0 — 0 4 1 BV West 000 000 1 — 1 2 0

W — Wiles. L — Cleavinger.

O. South 10, Heights 2

W. Heights 000 200 0 — 2 3 3 O. South 010 450 x — 10 9 1

W — Brady. L — Mercer.