Girls track: Valley Center’s Williams throws for a double

Meagan Williams let track and field consume her.

Everything the Valley Center junior did in the last year had some purpose in helping her prepare for the state high school track and field meet at Cessna Stadium. Every meal, every workout, every practice. It was all track, all the time.

Williams reaped the reward from her commitment on Friday, becoming a first-time state champion in the Class 5A shot put and javelin. When she climbed atop the podium, Williams was reminded of how much was invested for this moment.

“It just makes me want to do it all over again and work that much harder,” Williams said. “I love to work out and I love to compete. This is where I need to be.”

After an underwhelming performance last season as a sophomore, Williams said the year of experience served as a source of confidence. The shock didn’t last as long, the nerves faded away and Williams was more focused.

This time Williams was able to extract her best for the biggest moment, tossing a personal best in both the shot put (42 feet, 1 inch) and javelin (143-7).

“I’ve put so much into the offseason work, it’s hard for me to explain what this means to me,” Williams said. “All I was focused on was just doing my best, and it turned out my best was good enough.”

After opening with a personal-best throw of 41-8½ in the shot put, Williams went through a funk the rest of the season and never returned to that territory. But with the title already secured by her final throw, Williams let fly her best throw of the season.

“I don’t know if it was so much the pressure being taken off, because I put a lot of pressure on myself,” Williams said. “I don’t really let what’s going on around me bother me when I’m in the ring. I was happy to finally get that PR, though. Now going into next season I’ll have something to work toward.”

Williams wasn’t the only one who left Cessna Stadium with some motivation entering their senior season.

While Williams celebrated an almost unexpected victory in the javelin by upping her personal best by over four feet with a winning throw of 143-7, the runnerup was devastated.

In only her first year out for track, Arkansas City’s Nicolle Murphy threw the state’s 13th-best all-time mark of 150 feet last week to win her regional. Even though Murphy didn’t have the pedigree of Williams, she desperately sought the validation a state title would bring.

“It still is sitting back there with me a little bit,” Murphy said. “It was pretty hard right after. I was really upset and mostly disappointed, but after a few hours I was fine. I’m fine with it now.”

After their first two throws, Williams and Murphy were deadlocked with the same distance of 140-5. Williams upped the mark on her first throw in the finals, while Murphy could never duplicate that.

Considering her coaches felt like she was a success when she broke 100 feet in the event, Murphy has overachieved in every way. But she’s a competitor and losing, even in a brand-new sport, doesn’t sit well.

Murphy said she will remember the pain the loss brought her. She will remember the way it stung to only be second-highest on the podium. She was already planning on returning her senior year to do track again, this only confirmed it.

“I really kind of surprised myself this season,” Murphy said. “I was able to throw 150 and I was really proud of that. I never thought I would be able to throw that far. I guess that shows if you work hard, you’ll get the results you want. And I definitely want a different result next season.”