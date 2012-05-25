3A baseball: Unbeaten Humboldt eliminates Independent

Earlier this season, Independent baseball coach Jamie Fowler may have made a different call.

Facing elimination in Friday’s Class 3A quarterfinal game against top-seed Humboldt, though, Fowler decided to gamble.

With one out and two on in the top of the seventh, the Panthers’ Scott Spiker ripped a shot to center field.

Fowler, coaching third, waved Michael Kay home after starting from second. The relay throw went to pitcher Nathan Whitcomb, who threw out Kay at the plate. Whitcomb struck out Garret Hupman to end a 2-1 victory.

"I always tell our guys we’re going to make them make the out," Fowler said. "It was a situation where we only had three hits and so I thought we should go for it. Probably wouldn’t have sent him earlier this year."

Independent (15-9) struggled to gain momentum through the first six innings. The most significant offensive push the Panthers were able to get came in the third inning when Trey Williams tripled, then scored off a Benjamin Strickfaden groundout.

The Panthers committed two errors in the first two innings..

After Humboldt (24-0) scored its first run in the first, Loveland and the Independent defense held the Cubs scoreless until an Alexander Murrow single that scored Jacob Carpenter for the eventual winning run.

"I think the guys were disappointed with their performance," Fowler said. "I thought our pre-game, we looked the best we had been all season."

Independent 001 000 0 — 1 3 2 Humboldt 100 100 x — 2 6 0

W — Pearish. L — Loveland. S — Whitcomb.

Sedan began defense of its state title by defeating Lyndon 8-0 on a three-hitter from Austin Filtinberger. Sam Powell and Trae Smith had two hits each for Sedan.

Medicine Lodge beat Little River 5-2 behind a triple, double and single from senior Bryan Hellman. Jake Beecher also had three hits for the Indians.