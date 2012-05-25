Friday’s 6A, 5A, 4A state track results

Class 6A
Lawrence 32 1/2, Manhattan 21, BV West 16, BV North 14, Dodge City 13, SM Northwest 12, Olathe North 11 1/2, BV Northwest 10, Junction City 10, Olathe East 10, SM West 10, Olathe South 9, Washburn Rural 8, Gardner-Edgerton 7, Wichita Heights 6, Derby 6, Olathe Northwest 6, Lawrence Free State 6, Garden City 5, SM South 5, Wichita East 4, SM East 4, Wichita Southeast 4, Maize 3, Wichita North 2, Wichita South 2, Leavenworth 1.
Gardner-Edgerton 31, Maize 13, BV Northwest 12, SM West 11, BV West 10, Manhattan 10, Derby 10, Olathe Northwest 9, Wichita North 8, Olathe East 6, SM South 5, Lawrence Free State 4, Wichita Southeast 2, Hutchinson 2, Wichita Northwest 1, SM North 1, BV North 1.
Class 5A
Hays 41, Carroll 34, Emporia 18, Goddard 10, Blue Valley 9 1/2, Mill Valley 9 1/2, Newton 9, Great Bend 7, BV Southwest 6, Liberal 6, Bishop Miege 6, St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Goddard Eisenhower 4, Kapaun 2 1/2, Topeka Seaman 2, Topeka West 1/2.
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Newton 21, Great Bend 21, Valley Center 20, Mill Valley 18, Andover Central 14, Andover 13, Carroll 12, Arkansas City 11, Emporia 11, Salina Central 10, Liberal 7, Winfield 7, Blue Valley 7, Bishop Miege 6, Shawnee Heights 5, Goddard 4, Goddard Eisenhower 2, Hays 2, Topeka West 2.
Class 4A
Andale 19, Ottawa 16, Baldwin 16, Paola 15, Cheney 14, Buhler 12, Prairie View 10, DeSoto 10, Ulysses 10, Smoky Valley 6, Hiawatha 6, Louisburg 6, Wamego 4, Topeka Hayden 4, Hesston 4, Rose Hill 3, Hugoton 3, Concordia 3, Clay Center 3, Eudora 3, Mulvane 2, Horton 1.
Paola 26, Nickerson 18, Tonganoxie 18, Baldwin 18, Larned 16, Hugoton 16, Colby 12, Pratt 11, Spring Hill 9, Coffeyville 8, Fort Scott 7, Andale 7, McPherson 6, St. James Academy 6, Ulysses 5, Maize South 4, Wamego 4, Buhler 3, KC Piper 2, Eudora 2, Concordia 2, Circle 2, Parsons 1, Girard 1.
