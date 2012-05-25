Girls track: Friday’s state notes (updated 8 p.m.)

“I have to win more than two state championships to be considered the best athlete in the family,” Jaylyn said. “My dad won state football two times at East, so I really want to beat him.”

A family wager_Before Jaylyn Agnew began high school at Andover, her father, Jay, made sure there was an agreement in place for the next four years.

“I have to win more than two state championships to be considered the best athlete in the family,” Jaylyn said. “My dad won state football two times at East, so I really want to beat him.”

Agnew took one step closer in her first season, winning the Class 5A high jump competition by tying her season-best mark of 5-foot-10. The clearance is third-best in the nation.

Agnew wrapped up the title after clearing 5-5, but had aspirations of breaking the meet record of 5-11¼ by Chanute’s Chris Hall set in 1988. The freshman attempted three jumps at tying the record, but could not convert.

“I felt like I had it on my last jump,” Agnew said. “It just felt way smoother, but it feels great winning a state title. Right after the last girl missed, it was like a huge burden was lifted off my shoulders.”

But after throwing nearly a foot better than Friday’s winning heave of 44-5, Caswell didn’t leave Cessna Stadium satisfied.

“I’d rather take second with my best,” Caswell said. “Taking first and not throwing my best, it kind of sucks. I know I could have done so much more. I guess it’s really frustrating, but the state title is always nice for bragging rights.”

Caswell was also the defending champion in the discus, but finished second on Friday with a throw of 134-6. That was a season best, a throw she could live with.

But when she reflects back on her three titles, Caswell thinks she will remember it as a success. She’ll just have selective memory.

“Hopefully I won’t remember what I threw, just that I took first,” Caswell said. “Track was high school for me, so it’s nice to be able to have those titles. I feel like all the hard work did pay off.”

In her first jump of the finals, Moser flew 37 feet, 3 inches to improve her personal record by more than two feet. The mark would stand as the second-best in Class 6A. Not bad for someone who won two meets this season.

“I honestly didn’t expect this at all,” Moser said. “I just wanted to be standing on the podium, but to be all the way up on the second place, my senior year, that was special. I left the meet and I told my mom that this was the best day of my life.”

Moser said she couldn’t remember anything feeling different on her best jump, but the view in the sand pit was different.

“I turned around and saw how far into the pit I was,” said Moser of the jump, which also sets the school record. “I was like, ‘This is going to be good.’ It was ridiculous when I heard it. I thought they had screwed up the measurement. It was just awesome.”

That didn’t sit well with Young, who was obsessed with her finishes in the present.

“I was always a big fan of placing and medals because I thought that would make everybody happy, even if my throws were terrible,” Young said. “I had to learn to trust that it would work out in the end.”

The end proved to be worth the wait for the senior, as Young threw 114-6 to place fourth in Class 5A discus. It was a 19-foot improvement from her opening throw of the season.

“I’ve been working really hard on my technique and my coach has said if I do that, the marks and the medals will come,” said Young, who has signed to throw at Southwestern next year. “I guess he was right. I think I’ve become a better overall athlete this season.”

Petrowsky finally won a coveted state championship on Friday, only it was in the last event she expected: the long jump. She won with a jump of 16-11.

“I’ve been waiting for four years to have this happen,” Petrowsky said. “I finally did it. I never would have thought it would be in the long jump, but it ended up being in the long jump.”