Boys track: Friday’s state notes (updated 8:45 p.m.)

Ward got his first title in the 2A high jump, finishing at 6-4. Liebst was fourth.

“Practice is pretty intense,” Ward said. “It’s just competition. We’re trying to better each other.”

“I felt a lot of pressure,” he said. “There’s always people who have their target on you and are looking at you. Last year, it was more of, ‘I’m looking at someone else, targeting them.’ This year I was a little more nervous.”

Gerber still won the triple jump, leaping 45-8¾.

He did miss being honored on the podium as medals were handed out. That’s because he had to run his 200 meters preliminary heat. He qualified and will run in Saturday’s final.

“Winning today is pretty high on my list,” he said. “It took me four years to get to this point. I took second last year, and that was a big disappointment. That’s what pushed me all year to get better at practice.”

Loesch never felt like he had thrown well at the state meet, noted that there was plenty of pressure.

“All of this is hard to get used to,” he said. “You walk inside and see all the fans and all these great athletes. It will make you nervous.”

And that was devastating.

“It hurt me a lot, it really did,” he said. “I’m over it. I realize now that wasn’t my calling this year. And I put all that effort into the high jump and long jump.

Veith, who competes in the high jump on Saturday, won the 4A long jump with a leap of 22-9¼.

“My first jump was the best,” Veith said. “It usually is. I had my routine, felt good, I put everything aside and I just jumped.”

“Most of the time I don’t even think about (pressure),” Betts said. “A high pressure situation like state, it’s kind of hard not to (feel it). I think it got to me in the first couple jumps. My coaches told me to focus, to do what I usually do, and I’d make it to the finals easily.”

But on that third jump, Betts didn’t think he’d gotten a good-enough mark. Until his friends came up to him and grabbed him. He had jumped 47-10 ¼, the state’s best mark, to win his first title.

“I just broke down,” Betts said. “It’s my senior year, state, my last meet,” he said. “I’m going to college for track. My family is all here and I’m trying to represent for them.”

Meyer rewarded them by setting a Class 5A record at 16 feet, 7 inches, and just missing at 17-2. His vault ranks fifth in Kansas history.

“I love getting the crowd involved,” said Meyer, who set yet another personal record at Cessna Stadium. “It helps promote the sport. I feel like it helps get the audience into the sport instead of just watching it.”As for breaking the record, he was a little uncomfortable because it broke a 2011 record set by Gardner-Edgerton’s Casey Bowen at 16-6.

“It feels good that I broke the record, but Casey is an excellent, excellent vaulter,” he said. “He’s doing really good in college (at Kansas). He should have had 17 (feet) last year. He barely nicked the bar.

“You like breaking records, but you don’t like breaking records because you have that relationship with other vaulters.”

Bowen had helped Meyer in 2011, suggesting he get his foot down, get his plant up.

“That kind of brother relationship that most vaulters have,” Meyer explained. “It’s a really good one. We help each other out all the time. It’s not a super competitive sport – ‘I’m trying to beat you or you or someone else.’ They’re just all out here trying to do their best.”

Meyer plans to shoot for 17 feet next season and why not go for even higher a year from now?

“I’m going to work really hard in the offseason and hopefully, next year, I’ll come back and be competing for 18,” he said.

Being a part of the state meet is important for Allison.

“This is unique across all the states,” Allison said. “I don’t think anyone does all the classes like Kansas. As a student coming up and as a coach and now a superintendent, I love being around the kids watching it. It’s fantastic.

“When I got the opportunity, I told Mr. (Bill) Faflick (the meet director) that I’d do whatever he wants. I’m kind of the utility guy they shuffle around.”

Allison has worked the discus in the past, but Faflick needed help on the javelin, so that’s where Allison was.

He planned to spend all Friday at the meet, but wasn’t sure if he’d be able to be back on Saturday due to a family medical issue.

Allison said he “tried” as a track athlete, but he did coached the sport track.

“After being in Texas and Pennsylvania and going to those states’ track meets, it made me appreciate this state track meet even more,” he said. “Having all the classes here is very special.”

After winning the 3200 Friday morning, Thor allowed himself to smile. Widely.

He chalked up the smile to being “because it’s my last meet, and I’m relaxing and having fun,” he said.

Thor won in 9:25.36, while his teammate, Gage Garcia, finished second in 9:35.02. Carroll’s James Hampton took sixth.

“It gives you a lot of confidence,” Thor said of running with his training partner. “There’s someone there pushing you and you’ve run with them, I don’t know, three years? It helps a lot having them there.”

Thor ran a good race, focusing on when would be the right time to start pulling away, not making any mistakes in strategy.

“I tried to blow it all out,” he said. “I had a little bit left. I probably should have run a little harder. But, I mean, it takes a lot to go all out. One of my biggest fears is pain. It’s common with most people. It goes back to the same thing, focus.

“It’s hard for me to push myself. I can push myself, but once it gets like that, the pain threshold, ‘do I stay here or push past it?’ It’s a thing I’ve had difficulty with.”