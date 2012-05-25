Varsity Kansas

May 25, 2012 5:00 AM

Saturday’s state championship scoreboard

Baseball

BV North 1, Maize 0

Manhattan 9, Campus 1

BV West 1, Lawrence 0

Olathe South 10, Wichita Heights 2

BV North 11, Manhattan 0

BV West 2, Olathe South 0

Topeka Seaman 4, Lansing 1

Carroll 3, Mill Valley 1

Blue Valley 8, Hays 0

Goddard 12, Kapaun 10

Carroll 5, Topeka Seaman 1

Blue Valley 6, Goddard 3

Concordia 3, Nickerson 2

Ottawa 7, Jefferson West 4

St. James Academy 9, Trinity Academy 0

Mulvane 15, Pittsburg 0

Concordia 10, Ottawa 5

St. James Academy 10, Mulvane 2

Humboldt 2, Wichita Independent 1

Frontenac 5, Silver Lake 2

Wellsville 9, Thomas More Prep 7

Salina Sacred Heart 8, Rock Creek 1

Frontenac 5, Humboldt 1

Wellsville 8, Salina Sacred Heart 2

Sedan 8, Lyndon 0

Valley Falls 9, Syracuse 4

St. Paul 14, Mission Valley 8

Medicine Lodge 5, Little River 2

Sedan 14, Valley Falls 11

Medicine Lodge 2, St. Paul 1

Girls Soccer

Olathe East 8, Wichita Northwest 1

BV West 7, Maize 0

Championship: Olathe East 5, BV West 4

Third Place: Maize 4, Wichita Northwest 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Carroll 0

Mill Valley 5, Hays 0

Trinity Academy 3, St. James Academy 3, Trinity wins shootout 5-4

Topeka Hayden 4, Tonganoxie 0

Softball

Olathe East 10, Derby 0

Olathe Northwest 9, Washburn Rural 0

Maize 8, SM East 6

Olathe South 5, Wichita Northwest 4

Olathe East 10, Olathe Northwest 0

Olathe South 5, Maize 3

Olathe East vs. Olathe South, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Kapaun 2

Carroll 11, Shawnee Heights 0

Goddard Eisenhower 7, Mill Valley 3

Topeka Seaman 5, Hays 0

Carroll 10, Topeka Seaman 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Eisenhower 0

Labette County 4, Mulvane 1

Basehor-Linwood 1, Wamego 0

Andale-Garden Plain 2, Paola 0

DeSoto 4, Pratt 1

DeSoto 7, Basehor-Linwood 0

Andale-Garden Plain 5, Labette County 0

Hillsboro 2, Douglass 1, 8 innings

Silver Lake 6, Burlington 2

Chaparral 3, Pittsburg Colgan 0

Rock Creek 11, Goodland 2

Rock Creek 10, Silver Lake 4

Hillsboro 9, Chaparral 3

Udall 9, Ellis 4

Ell-Saline 13, Chetopa 2

Oskaloosa 4, Spearville 0

Chase County 8, Jayhawk-Linn 0

Chase County 5, Ell-Saline 4, 8 innings

Udall 7, Oskaloosa 2

