Saturday’s state championship scoreboard

Baseball
BV North 1, Maize 0
Manhattan 9, Campus 1
BV West 1, Lawrence 0
Olathe South 10, Wichita Heights 2
BV North 11, Manhattan 0
BV West 2, Olathe South 0
Topeka Seaman 4, Lansing 1
Carroll 3, Mill Valley 1
Blue Valley 8, Hays 0
Goddard 12, Kapaun 10
Carroll 5, Topeka Seaman 1
Blue Valley 6, Goddard 3
Concordia 3, Nickerson 2
Ottawa 7, Jefferson West 4
St. James Academy 9, Trinity Academy 0
Mulvane 15, Pittsburg 0
Concordia 10, Ottawa 5
St. James Academy 10, Mulvane 2
Humboldt 2, Wichita Independent 1
Frontenac 5, Silver Lake 2
Wellsville 9, Thomas More Prep 7
Salina Sacred Heart 8, Rock Creek 1
Frontenac 5, Humboldt 1
Wellsville 8, Salina Sacred Heart 2
Sedan 8, Lyndon 0
Valley Falls 9, Syracuse 4
St. Paul 14, Mission Valley 8
Medicine Lodge 5, Little River 2
Sedan 14, Valley Falls 11
Medicine Lodge 2, St. Paul 1
Girls Soccer
Olathe East 8, Wichita Northwest 1
BV West 7, Maize 0
Championship: Olathe East 5, BV West 4
Third Place: Maize 4, Wichita Northwest 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Carroll 0
Mill Valley 5, Hays 0
Trinity Academy 3, St. James Academy 3, Trinity wins shootout 5-4
Topeka Hayden 4, Tonganoxie 0
Softball
Olathe East 10, Derby 0
Olathe Northwest 9, Washburn Rural 0
Maize 8, SM East 6
Olathe South 5, Wichita Northwest 4
Olathe East 10, Olathe Northwest 0
Olathe South 5, Maize 3
Olathe East vs. Olathe South, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas 5, Kapaun 2
Carroll 11, Shawnee Heights 0
Goddard Eisenhower 7, Mill Valley 3
Topeka Seaman 5, Hays 0
Carroll 10, Topeka Seaman 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Eisenhower 0
Labette County 4, Mulvane 1
Basehor-Linwood 1, Wamego 0
Andale-Garden Plain 2, Paola 0
DeSoto 4, Pratt 1
DeSoto 7, Basehor-Linwood 0
Andale-Garden Plain 5, Labette County 0
Hillsboro 2, Douglass 1, 8 innings
Silver Lake 6, Burlington 2
Chaparral 3, Pittsburg Colgan 0
Rock Creek 11, Goodland 2
Rock Creek 10, Silver Lake 4
Hillsboro 9, Chaparral 3
Udall 9, Ellis 4
Ell-Saline 13, Chetopa 2
Oskaloosa 4, Spearville 0
Chase County 8, Jayhawk-Linn 0
Chase County 5, Ell-Saline 4, 8 innings
Udall 7, Oskaloosa 2
Comments