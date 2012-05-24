Girls soccer: Trinity Academy set for 4-1A semis

St. James Academy comes into today's Class 4-1A soccer semifinals with a 7-11-1 record. Trinity Academy, by contrast, is 15-4.

This would indicate a mismatch, right?

Records can be deceiving, Trinity coach Tom Nykamp said Thursday.

“We all take that with a grain of salt,” he said. “We know they’re tough.”

Indeed, the Lenexa-based Thunder – like most schools in the Kansas City area – schedules games against the larger schools to toughen it for state. That was a primary reason why St. James was ranked most of the season in 4-1A despite being below .500.

With Independent as the only other Central Plains League team competing in girls soccer, Trinity was able to schedule tougher teams.

Trinity played host this year to Class 6A Shawnee Mission East, and the Knights also had games against 5A semifinalists Bishop Carroll and Hays.

“We try really hard to get challenging games,” Nykamp said. “Shawnee Mission East told us, ’We know you guys are a good program.’ I think that says a lot.”

In that game, the Lancers’ 3-0 first half was the key to their 4-1 victory, Nykamp said.

“We tied them in the second half,” Nykamp said. “We made adjustments and counterattacked. What we’ll see with St. James and Hayden won’t be as different.”

Maintaining the balanced scoring the Knights displayed Tuesday against Independent in their 9-0 quarterfinal triumph will be crucial in the semifinal. Against the Panthers, seven Trinity players scored. The output included two goals each by senior Sarah Lewis – normally a defender – and sophomore forward Ashley West.

Trinity, making its first state appearance, has a squad made up of girls who can play multiple positions, Nykamp said, allowing him to place them to the team’s greatest benefit.

“We have competent players at every position,” he said. “We’re very balanced.

“They know their role, and they’re going to go do it.”

Many of Trinity’s key players are underclassmen, with five seniors on the squad. Three of those seniors start, but Nykamp points out that he also starts three freshmen as well.

“Club soccer helps our underclassmen, because they are already ready coming in,” he said. “A lot of teams can’t play freshmen because they need to learn the system. We don’t have that problem.”

St. James won the initial 4-1A championship a year ago, defeating Topeka Hayden 1-0 in the final. It was the first year that Class 5A had a separate championship.

Hayden (12-7) faces Tonganoxie (10-8-1) in the other semifinal. Hayden defeated St. James 1-0 during the regular season.

Should Trinity get past St. James, it could have an opportunity to avenge a 2011 quarterfinal loss to Hayden. In that game, the Knights had to travel to Topeka, and a goal with about six minutes left gave the Wildcats a 1-0 victory and denied Trinity a state berth.