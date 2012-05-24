Girls track: Andover high jumpers aim for top spots

It wasn’t until this year was when Andover’s Kimmie Clark had convinced herself she would contend for a state title in the high jump.

This senior season has been Clark’s finest, clearing a personal-best 5 feet, 6 inches for the third-best mark in Class 5A and qualifying for this weekend’s track and field championships at Cessna Stadium. The high jump competition begins at 8 Friday morning.

But Clark no longer has any designs on a state title. She hasn’t won a single meet this season and by her own admissions, Clark isn’t even the best on her own team of 20.

That title would belong to her Jaylyn Agnew, whose clearance of 5-10 last week is the top mark in Kansas and third-best in the nation. Clark’s senior season dreams were dashed by a 14-year-old freshman.

“I wasn’t very excited about it because I knew she would always beat me,” Clark admitted. “At first, it was hard to get used to.”

At the first meet, Clark was taken aback by Agnew’s humility and support. Any tension between the two vanished and Clark has come to terms with the new order.

“It was definitely intimidating at first,” Agnew said. “But we get along really well and now she’s not just my teammate, she’s my friend. She has never been mean to me or anything. She’s been awesome.”

Clark never minded being overlooked, even as one of the state’s top jumpers. Instead, Clark and Agnew have united through their goal of always placing first and second, which they have done five times this season.

“It could have gone the other way,” Andover coach Mike Lee said. “Kimmie has just been an absolute pro about the whole thing. They’re like best friends when they’re competing now and I think her support has greatly contributed to Jaylyn’s success.”

Not even Agnew herself envisioned the type of success she’s had in her inaugural season. She’s won all nine of her meets and never dipped below 5-4. Last week, Agnew jumped over her height of 5-10.

“I never thought I could do that, I mean it’s pretty scary jumping your height,” Agnew said. “I just have to convince myself I can do it and visualize it. I’ve surprised myself a lot this year.”

Agnew still looks like a freshman, lanky and complete with braces. But her plant and explosion is unparalleled. That’s why Lee increased her steps to 10 and widened her approach to harness even more power.

“It feels like I’m skyrocketing,” Agnew said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”

“She just floats over the bar, I don’t really understand how she does it,” Clark added.

This morning will be the culmination of a dream for the same state title for the girls.

“I definitely want to win and I’m also going to try to tie the 5A record at 5-11,” Agnew said. “I know it’s possible, I just have to believe in myself and believe in my training and put it all in that moment.”

Clark will have a different belief, a belief that she made the right choice. If Agnew does in fact edge her out one more time for a state title, Clark’s name won’t ever go down as a state champion.

But that’s not how Agnew and Lee will remember it.

“I’ve realized that I’m probably never going to beat her,” Clark said. “So (Friday) I just want to do my best, and I’ll be good. I won’t be upset at all. I actually think it would be pretty cool if we could go out one more time 1-2.”