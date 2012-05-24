Boys track: Thor completes one final busy meet

State track meet schedule

Bishop Carroll senior David Thor has spent the past week relaxing with nary a worry about whether he wins any of his four races today and Saturday at the Class 5A track meet.

See, he’s prepared himself for this moment, worked in the offseason, readied his body by getting into peak condition. He’s focused this week on rest, getting to bed by 9:30, eating the foods that will give him energy for a grueling two days of competition.

He’s ready to run, but he’s not wrapped up in winning. He just wants good races.

“I don’t have a problem getting beat as long as I do my best,” he said. “I’d rather be the slowest guy in the best field than the best guy in the slowest field.”

Thor is dead serious, but it’s only fair to point out he doesn’t lose much. He has won the past two 5A cross country titles and he won the 1600 meters and 3200 at the 2011 state meet. He has the top 5A times in the 800 and 1600 this season, including the top 800 time in all classes. He has been pushed all season by teammate Gage Garcia, who has 5A’s top 3200 time; Thor is second.

“He’s learned his formula to keep himself calm, to keep things in perspective prior to a race,” Carroll coach Cory Swords said.

It’s a mentality Thor’s father, Matt, helped instill in him after he started running in middle school.

“My dad prepared me mentally for high school,” Thor said. “Some kids, when they win a lot, and I did in middle school, and they get to high school and they get beat, they kind of freak out. My dad got me into races. He told me I’d get beat. I’d have to handle it. In the summer, I’d get beat.”

At Carroll, which continually churns out top distance runners, Thor wasn’t the best during his first two years. That could have eaten him up, destroyed his ego and psyche.

But another thing his dad taught him stuck with him.

“My dad taught me that I want one of my best meets to happen at the end, not at the beginning or the middle, but where it counts,” said Thor, who has signed to compete at Eastern Washington.

“People want it here and want it now. I can’t say I didn’t want it to happen all at once. You have to take a step back and look at the big picture. I want my big meet to be at the end.”

So he was patient his first two years. He learned from the older runners. When Swords named him a sophomore captain, Thor took his learning beyond running and into leadership.

He spends time watching videos of college runners of opponents. He and his dad talk frequently about race strategy, opponents, Thor’s physical condition, the condition of the track or weather.

“He’s very instinctual,” Swords said. “He’s smart in that his brain can get in the way by overanalyzing, but it’s the best portion of him in terms of racing.”

Thor also worked on his stride. While he’s always had long legs, he failed to use that to his advantage. Instead, Swords said his stride was like that of a runner six inches shorter. That’s been fixed.

This season Thor was forced to deal with a nagging knee injury. It was difficult to pin down what the issue was, Swords said, and when it finally became clear that it was nothing critical, Thor had already lost weeks of training time.

“I think the problem for him was this was his senior year and track season was approaching and he knew what he had to accomplish and what goals we had for him and the finality of it,” Swords said. “The strain mentally — ‘I’m not training like I need to, I can’t do the workouts, I can only run for strength or elliptical or the pool (for workouts)’ — it took a mental toll on him.”

Thor, his dad and Swords had a conversation about the season, about what goals could still be reached.

“We had a heart-to-heart that his goals could still be accomplished, despite the hiccup, and not to get too wrapped up in it,” Swords said.

Thor struggled through a tactical error at the Kansas Relays in April, when he went out too fast in the 800 against a field he thinks he should have beaten. He wasn’t patient enough. It was a lesson Thor won’t forget.

He plans to be patient at the state meet. He won’t get uptight. He won’t overthink. And if he wins, great.

“I just have to focus on the race,” he said. “It’s me who I have to beat.”