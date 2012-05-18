Class 1A state track qualifiers

Class 1A (B -- Burlington, H -- Hays, S -- South Gray, V -- Valley Heights)
and Traphagen, Burlingame ’82 10.80
1S. Granillo, Moscow 10.63
1H. Morss, LaCrosse 10.73
1V. Schurr, Osborne 10.78
2S. Slaven, South Gray 10.90
3S. Oak, Macksville 11.08
4S. Underwood, South Central 11.12
2H. Stoppel, Wilson 11.18
2V. Glatczak, Centralia 11.18
3V. Slothower, Osborne 11.36
3H. Crotinger, Otis-Bison 11.29
4H. Moltene, Healey 11.36
4V. Long, Clifton-Clyde 11.43
1B. Krehbiel, Cent.Christ. 11.75
2B.Barrett, Hartford 11.93
3B. Witte, Udall 11.96
4B. Svoboda, Centre 12.02
1S. Granillo, Moscow 21.88
1H. Morss, LaCrosse 21.98
2S. Oak, Macksville 22.45
1V. Schurr, Osborne 22.53
2H. Weber, G. Plains 22.71
3S. Yandel, South Barber 22.87
4S. Schaller, Cunningham 22.92
3H. Buck, Wheatland 22.93
4H. Stoppel, Wilson 23.13
2V. Glatczak, Centralia 23.76
1B. Krehbiel, C.Christian 23.81
3V. Slothower, Osborne 23.81
4V. Havenkamp, Bern 23.97
2B. Barrett, Hartford 24.31
3B. Mettling, Central-Burden 24.32
4B. Wilkerson, Hartford 24.40
1S. Granillo, Moscow 50.52
1V. Glatczak, Centralia 51.21
1H. Morss, LaCrosse 52.53
1B. Lorson, Hope 52.56
2H. Stull, LaCrosse 52.59
2S. Slaven, South Gray 52.74
3S. Hardiman, Pawnee Hts 52.85
3H. Luna, G. Plains 52.91
4S. Shetley, Fowler 52.98
4H. Stoppel, Wilson 53.13
2V. Haverkamp, Bern 53.28
2B. Ingram, South Haven 53.46
3V. Cady Osborne 53.68
4V. Zarybnicky, Hanover 53.71
3B. Murphy, Madison 54.20
4B. Mettling, Central-Burden 54.31
1V. Koch, Centralia 2:02.85
2V. Jueneman, Hanover 2:04.06
3V. Taylor, Wakefield 2:04.91
4V. Ubelaker,Osborne 2:05.00
1H. McKinney, Weskan 2:05.04
2H. Friess, Hoxie 2:05.14
3H. Hays, No. Valley 2:05.63
4H. Applegate, Dighton 2:05.87
1S. Ceniti, Stafford 2:06.32
2S. Roop, Moscow 2:06.39
1B. Goracke, Hope 2:07.93
3S. Filbert, Macksville 2:08.11
2B. Derryberry, Madison 2:09.15
4S. Mason, Satanta 2:10.03
3B. Keys, Hartford 2:11.72
4B. Steward, Waverly 2:13.75
1V. Koch,Centralia 4:38.15
1H. Hays, No. Valley 4:40.49
2H. McKinney, Weskan 4:41.86
3H. Gillespie, Wheatland 4:42.88
4H. Grund, Wallace Co. 4:47.56
2V. Callaway, Pike Valley 4:47.88
1S. Filbert, Macksville 4:52.38
1B. Lane, Burrton 4 52.72
2S. Patrick, Minneola 4:54.42
3V. Koch, Frankfort 4:54.78
4V. Schmitz, Axtell, 4:55.81
2B. Houdeshell, Udall 4:56.32
3S. Penner, Macksville 4:56.55
3B. McBee, Central-Burden 4:59.00
4S. Du. McClure, Stafford 4:59.63
4B. Busteed, Alt.-Midway 5:00.94
1V. Koch, Centralia 10:06.75
2V. Callaway, Pike Valley 10:11.42
1H. Hays, No. Valley 10:28.49
2H. Gillespie, Wheatland 10:29.64
3V. Koch, Frankfort 10:37.84
3H. Wineinger, Greeley Co. 10:39.10
4H. Wohler, Victoria 10:43.49
4V. Huerta, Tescott 10:44.52
1S. Penner, Macksville 10:46.12
2S. De. McClure, Stafford 10:52.18
1B. Lane, Burrton 10:55.08
2B. Martin, Central-Burden 11:02.59
3B. Medrano, Hope 11:13.81
3S. Schuler, Hodgeman Co. 11:19.01
4B. Foster, Waverly 11:19.50
4S. Patrick, Minneola 11:22.70
1H. Williams, Stockton 15.22
1V. Smith, Valley Hts 15.24
1S. Oak, Macksville 15.36
2H. Smith, Greeley Co. 15.61
2V. Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde 15.91
2S. Tranbarger, Macksville 15.94
3H. Lamb, Triplains 15.96
1B. Wilkey, S.Haven 16.00
3S. Stroud, Spearville 16.05
4S. Seibert, Macksville 16.09
3V. Mick, Osborne 16.15
4V. Burdiek,Centralia 16.19
4H. Gfeller, Wallace Co. 16.27
2B. Moreland, S.Haven 17.12
3B. Henry, Waverly 17.28
4B. Nittler, White City 18.41
1B. Wilkey, South Haven 40.95
1V. Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde 41.00
1S. Oak, Macksville 41.82
2V. Thomas, Beloit-SJ 41.97
2S. Tranbarger, Macksville 42.03
3S. Cooper, Pretty Prairie 42.09
2B. Henry, Waverly 42.24
4S. Henning, Hodgeman Co. 42.43
3V. Smith, Valley Hts 42.50
1H. Storie, LaCrosse 42.70
2H. Webs, LaCrosse 42.81
3B. B. Savage, Central-Burden 42.84
4V. Deaver, Clifton-Clyde 42.96
4B. Sipe, Waverly 43.36
3H. Williams, Stockton 44.09
4H. Spresser, Hoxie 44.30
1V. Osborne 44.37
1S. South Central 45.04
2V. Baileyville 45.40
1H. Wheatland 45.64
2H. LaCrosse 45.68
2S. Pretty Prairie 45.74
3V. Clifton-Clyde 45.78
4V. Rock Hills 45.87
1B. Central-Burden 45.94
2B. Hartford 46.00
3H. Hoxie 46.17
4H. Golden Plains 46.18
3S. Spearville 46.38
4S. Hodgeman County 46.45
3B. South Haven 46.59
4B. Centre 47.40
and Brewster ’79 3:25.60
1V. Osborne 3:32.37
1S. Moscow 3:34.35
1H. LaCrosse 3:35.18
2S. Fowler 3:36.28
1B. Central-Burden 3:36.84
2H. Hoxie 3:37.05
2B. Hope 3:37.78
3B. Waverly 3:38.30
3H. Logan 3:39.12
2V. Clifton-Clyde 3:39.24
4B. Madison 3:39.27
3S. Pretty Prairie 3:39.50
4H. Wallace County 3:39.68
4S. South Central 3:40.30
3V. Rock Hills 3:41.12
4V. Axtell 3:42.38
1H. Hoxie 8:36.76
2H. LaCrosse 8:37.24
1V. Tescott 8:48.65
1B. South Haven 8:49.15
2V. Axtell 8:52.78
3V. Pike Valley 8:55.52
1S. Stafford 8:56.48
4V. Frankfort 8:57.84
2B. Hope 8:58.71
2S. Fowler 9:03.86
3H. Weskan 9:08.35
3B. Waverly 9:08.81
4H. Dighton 9:10.43
3S. Moscow 9:13.50
4B. Caldwell 9:19.37
4S. Macksville 9:20.60
1B. Derryberry, Madison 6-4
1V. Heiman, Baileyville 6-4
1H. Christensen, G. Plains 6-2
2H. Stull, LaCrosse 6-2
2B. Smith, Waverly 6-2
2V. Gross, Linn 6-2
3B. Hamm, Waverly 6-2
3H. I. Schlitz, St. Francis 6-2
4H. Schemm, Wallace Co. 6-2
3V. Burdiek, Centralia 6-0
4B. Good, Waverly 6-0
1S. Johnson, Stafford 5-10
2S. Durler, Spearville 5-10
3S. Heady, Ingalls 5-8
4S. Telford, Rolla 5-8
4V. Haug,Baileyville 5-10
1H. Morss, LaCrosse 22-1
1B. Wilkey, South Haven 21-10 ½
2B. Goracke, Hope 21-7
3B. Wilkerson, Hartford 21-1 ¼
4B. Beachner, St. Paul 20-9 ½
2H. Meiers, Natoma 20-5 ½
3H. Wilson, Healy 20-4 ½
4H. Stoppel, Wilson 20-4
1V. Glatczak,Centralia 19-8
1S. Mounts, South Central 19-7½
2S. Yandel, South Barber 19-1½
2V. Smith, Valley Hts 19-0
3V. Heiman, Baileyville 18-11 ¾
3S. DePriest, Norwich 18-7
4S. Howell, Attica 18-6½
4V. Steinlage, Centralia 18-4 ½
1H. Keeley, LaCrosse 43-10
1V. Smith, Valley Hts 43-6¼
1B. Goracke, Hope 43-5¼
2B. Good, Waverly 42-11
2V. Herman,Thunder Ridge 42-9¼
3B. Wilkey, South Haven 42-9 ¼
3V. Trimble, Valley Hts 42-6¾
2H. Christensen, G. Plains 42-5
4B. Smith, Waverly 41-8 ½
3H. I. Schlitz, St. Francis 41-5 ½
1S. George, Pretty Prairie 41-4¼
2S. Mounts, South Central 41-3
4V. Gross, Linn, 41-1¾
3S. Howell, Attica 40-11 ¼
4H. Williams, Stockton 40-10
4S. Sanders, South Central 40-7 ¾
1H. I. Schiltz, St. Francis 14-7
1S. Hope, Cunningham 12-6
1V. Winkel, Lakeside 12-6
2H. Daily, Wallace Co. 12-6
1B. Byers, South Haven 12-0
2B. Keys, Hartford 12-0
2S. Torline, Hodgeman Co. 12-0
2V. Huerter, Centralia 12-0
3S. Lies, Minneola 12-0
3H. Archer, Logan 12-0
3V. Ippert, Frankfort 12-0
3H. M. Schiltz, St. Francis 12-0
3B. Biddle, Central-Burden 11-6
4S. Seibert, Macksville 11-6
4V. Fahey, Clifton-Clyde 11-6
4B. Anliker, Madison 11-0
1H. Nichols, Triplains 48-4½
1S. Fox, Ashland 48-2
1V. Broxterman, Frankfort 47-2¼
2H. Ochs, Quinter 47-0½
3H. Young, Cheylin 46-8¾
1B. Nispel, Caldwell 46-4¾
4H. Lorenzen, Wallace Co. 46-3
2V. Tryon, Valley Hts 45-4
3V. Thomas, Lakeside 45-1¼
4V. Flinn, Rock Hills 44-7½
2S. Mead, Ashland 44-5
2B. Thompson, Madison 44-1
3S. Bustillos, Moscow 43-10
4S. Lindsay, South Central 43-3 ½
3B. Bowen, Crest 42-1
4B. Fernandez, Burrton 41-5
1H. Ochs, Quinter 158-5
1V. Walter, RockHills 152-7¾
2H. Kaiser, Wheatland 149-4
2V. Barenteis, Lucas-Luray 143-3
3H. Young, Cheylin 143-1
3V. Janssen, Pike Valley 141-2
1B. Thompson, Madison 140-10
4V. O’Neill, BV-Randolph 139-5 ½
4H. Lorenzen, Wallace Co. 138-1
1S. Mead, Ashland 135-5
2S. Lindsay, South Central 132-4
2B. Fernandez, Burrton 130-11
3S. Fox, Ashland 129-7
4S. Bustillos, Moscow 128-8
3B. Smith, Hamilton 126-4
4B. Dillon, Waverly 122-4
1H. Keeley, LaCrosse 191-5
1V. Hrabe, Thunder Ridge 177-10
2H. Kaiser, Wheatland 173-5
2V. Lowe,Thunder Ridge 168-2
3V. Deaver,Clifton-Clyde 167-10
1B. Davidson, Hope 164-5
4V. Fahey, Clifton-Clyde 161-10
3H. Engel, LaCrosse 160-11
2B. Morton, Crest 159-8
3B. Beitz, Hamilton 154-10
1S. Lewis, Fairfield 154-1
4B. Fischer, Waverly 153-3
2S. Hope, Cunningham 151-10
3S. Clawson, Ashland 149-9
4S. Schaller, Cunningham 149-5
4H. Ochs, Quinter 147-4
1V. Freed, Pike Valley, 12.50
1H. Kuntz, Quinter 12.62
1S. Klaver, Norwich 12.74
2H. See, Weskan 12.85
3H. Kraisinger, Otis-Bison 12.87
4H. Voss, Logan 12.96
2S. Stein, Spearville 13.02
3S. Poe, Norwich 13.10
2V. Bargman, Linn 13.24
4S. Luerman, Ashland 13.25
3V. Hulsing, Baileyville 13.31
4V. Eakins, Rock Hills 13.37
1B. Carlson, St. Paul 13.77
2B. Harris, South Haven 13.81
3B. Ware, Dexter 13.86
4B. Isaacs, Caldwell 13.90
1S. Klaver, Norwich 26.23
2S. Stein, Spearville 26.39
1H. Brown, Dighton 26.61
2H. Kuhlman, Wallace Co. 26.80
1V. Freed, Pike Valley 27.00
3H. Kuntz, Quinter 27.03
3S. Luerman, Ashland 27.09
4S. Poe, Norwich 27.19
4H. Kraisinger, Otis-Bison 27.19
1B. Isaacs, Caldwell 27.92
2B. Harris, South Haven 28.33
2V. Bargman, Linn 28.34
3V. Freed, Pike Valley 28.52
3B. Carlson, St. Paul 28.52
4B. Hinesley, Hartford 28.53
4V. Huerter, Baileyville 28.59
1V. Freed, Pike Valley 1:00.31
1S. Bradshaw, Hodgeman Co. 1:01.37
1H. Gillespie, Wheatland 1:01.89
2H. Kuhlman, Wallace Co. 1:01.93
2V. Pralle, Hanover 1:02.25
3H. Easton, G. Plains 1:02.51
3V. Ross, BV-Randolph 1:03.47
4H. Bannister, Otis-Bison 1:03.73
2S. Gales, South Central 1:03.95
1B. Halling, Caldwell 1:03.96
4V. Gritten, Pike Valley 1:04.34
3S. Lumpkins, Stafford 1:04.56
2B. Wood, St. Pau 1:04.78
3B. Roush, Hartford 1:04.84
4B. Rhodd, Cedar Vale 1:05.09
4S. Harris, South Central 1:05.20
1V. Jueneman, Hanover 2:29.00
1B. Buller, Goessel 2:31.09
1S. Price, Bucklin 2:32.25
2S. Penner, Macksville 2:33.16
1H. Schneider, Greeley Co. 2:33.32
2V. Bruna, Hanover 2:33.43
3S. Lumpkins, Stafford 2:33.93
2B. Kirkpatrick, Flinthills 2:34.52
4S. Price, Bucklin 2:34.56
2H. Holthaus, Greeley Co. 2:34.62
3H. Tustin, Wheatland 2:35.39
3V. Ohlde, Linn 2:35.46
3B. Vogele, Dexter 2:35.52
4V. Noel, Osborne 2:35.81
4B. York, Caldwell 2:36.28
4H. Kuykendall, Weskan 2:36.37
1H. Schneider, Greeley Co. 5:40.07
1V. Schmitz, Axtell 5:41.62
2H. Yanez, Greeley Co. 5:42.43
3H. Holthaus, Greeley Co. 5:43.45
4H. Pinkerton, Logan 5:43.94
2V. Mick,Osborne 5:44.52
1B. Young, White City 5:47.35
1S. Penner, Macksville 5:50.28
2B. Drake, Dexter 5:53.28
3V. Ohlde, Linn 5:53.34
2S. Ricke, Cunningham 5:56.71
3B. Makovec, Centre 5:57.06
3S. Lumpkins, Stafford 5:57.80
4S. Wapelhorst, Pretty Prairie 5:58.77
4V. Jones, Centralia 6:01.15
4B. Vogele, Dexter 6:03.38
1V. Schmitz, Axtell 12:24.06
2V. Mick, Osborne 12:33.56
3V. Jones, Centralia 12:46.12
4V. Boden, Thunder Ridge 12:50.90
1B. Czarnowsky, Goessel 13:01.28
2B. Drake, Dexter 13:03.06
1H. Schneider, Greeley Co.13:12.85
2H. Yanez, Greeley Co. 13:13.22
3H. McKenna, Hoxie 13:17.15
1S. Ricke, Cunningham 13:21.85
4H. Johnson, Quinter 13:25.18
3B. Makovec, Centre 13:26.37
2S. Buckwalter, Fairfield 13:28.07
3S. Minor, Minneola 13:32.52
4S. Penner, Macksville 13:52.77
4B. Kirby, Hartford 13:55.87
1S. Klaver, Norwich 14.58
2S. Price, Bucklin 15.86
1V. Kramer, Wetmore 15.93
3S. Kerschen, Cunningham 15.93
4S. Burns, Fairfield 15.94
1H. Rogge, Triplains 16.38
1B. Kassebaum, Centre 16.52
2V. Hundley, Bern 16.59
3V. Niewald, Beloit-SJ 16.62
2H. Reed, Quinter 16.83
3H. Pletcher, Wallace Co. 17.00
4H. Speer, Dighton 17.06
2B. Goertzen,Goessel 17.30
3B. Metcalfe, Hartford 17.46
4V. George, Clifton-Clyde 17.75
4B. Berkley, Dexter 17.85
1S. Klaver, Norwich 44.78
2S. Falk, St. John 48.20
3S. Kreutzer, Bucklin 48.63
1H. Zerr, Quinter 48.65
2H. Heim, Hoxie 48.72
4S. Kerschen, Cunningham 48.81
1V. Hundley, Bern 48.90
3H. Rogge, Triplains 50.10
4H. Pletcher, Wallace Co. 50.14
1B. Lorson, Hope 50.31
2V. Kramer, Wetmore 50.68
3V. Niewald, Beloit-SJ 51.38
4V. Haug, Centralia 51.56
2B. Donnelly, Dexter 53.00
3B. Goertzen, Goessel 53.15
4B. Kassebaum, Centre 54.18
1V. Pike Valley 51.93
1H. Quinter 52.19
2H. Hoxie 52.43
2V. Linn 52.49
1B. Hartford 52.65
3H. Wallace County 52.73
3V. Baileyville 52.87
4V. Bern 53.30
2B. Caldwell 54.84
3B. Madison 55.18
4B. Centre 55.21
4H. Weskan 52.92
1S. Spearville 53.29
2S. St. John 53.83
3S. Bucklin 53.90
4S. Minneola 54.65
1V. Pike Valley 4:16.50
1H. Quinter 4:14.64
2V. Hanover 4:18.06
2H. Hoxie 4:19.14
3V. Linn 4:20.65
4V. Bern 4:22.75
3H. Wheatland 4:23.90
1S. Bucklin 4:23.99
2S. Hodgeman County 4:26.01
1B. St. Paul 4:26.86
4H. Weskan 4:27.17
3S. Stafford 4:27.37
2B. Caldwell 4:27.40
4S. Minneola 4:27.59
3B. South Haven 4:34.05
4B. Madison 4:43.82
1V. Hanover 10:35.93
1H. Hoxie 10:36.36
2V. Centralia 10:43.30
1S. Bucklin 10:45.05
2H. Wheatland 10:45.57
3V. Axtell 10:45.62
2S. South Central 10:54.82
3S. St. John 10:58.66
4V. Wakefield 11:01.02
4S. Hodgeman County 11:11.38
3H. Quinter 11:11.89
4H. Stockton 11:12.37
1B. Caldwell 11:31.94
2B. South Haven 11:53.44
3B. Waverly 12:34.43
4B. No entry
1V. Strathman, Baileyville 5-7
1S. Kerschen, Cunningham 5-2
2V. Mick,Osborne 5-2
1B. Arnold, Caldwell 5-0
1H. Grafel, Natoma 5-0
2H. Cunningham, No. Valley 5-0
2S. Slattery, Spearville 5-0
3H. Kuhlman, Wallace Co. 5-0
3V. Thalmann, Linn 5-0
4H. Farber, Hoxie 5-0
2B. Meader, Waverly 4-10
3S. Murray, Rolla 4-10
4S. Falk, St. John 4-10
4V. Hulsing,Baileyville 4-10
3B. Webb, S. Coffey 4-8
4B. Erickson, Dexter 4-8
1H. Ray, Chase 16-11¼
1B. Ware, Dexter 16-7½
2H. Spires, Stockton 16-5
3H. Heim, Hoxie 16-4
2B. Clark, Hartford 16-3
3B. Lorson, Hope 16-2
4H. Young, Weskan 16-0
4B. Bell, Flinthills 15-11
1V. Kramer, Wetmore 15-9½
1S. Hood, Bucklin 15-7¾
2S. Doussa, Spearville 15-7½
3S. Falk, St. John 15-6
4S. Luerman, Ashland 15-5½
2V. Zachgo, Wakefield 15-2
3V. Strathman, Baileyville 14-11 ¾
4V. Marlier, Lakeside 14-11 ¼
1S. Stein, Spearville 35-9 ½
1H. Rogge, Triplains 35-8 ¼
1V. Strathman, Baileyville 35-3 ¼
2H. Speer, Dighton 35-1 ¼
2S. Doussa, Spearville 35-0 ½
3H. Gilbert, LaCrosse 35-0 ½
1B. Ware, Dexter 34-11 ¾
2B. Lorson, Hope 34-9
4H. Mote, Weskan 33-8 ½
2V. Potter, Valley Heights 34-7
3S. Koblitz, South Barber 34-7
3V. Kramer,Wetmore 34-5 ¾
4S. Murray, Rolla 34-3
4V. Marlier, Lakeside 34-0 ¾
3B. Isch, S. Coffey 32-10 ½
4B. Rhodd, Cedar Vale 32-5 ¾
and Pinkerton, Logan 9-6
1H. Mote, Weskan 9-0
2H. Pinkerton, Logan 9-0
1V. Deters,Centralia 9-0
1B. Moore, Central-Burden 8-6
1S. Stout, Bucklin 8-6
2S. Sosa, Stafford 8-6
2V. Zachgo,Wakefield 8-6
3V. Meyer, Bern 8-6
2B. Hinesley, Hartford 8-0
3H. Dewees, Wallace Co. 8-0
3S. Harrington, Minneola 8-0
4S. Kimmell, South Barber 8-0
4H. Kuhn, Victoria 8-0
4V. Freight, Clifton-Clyde 8-0
3B. Harrison, Madison 7-6
3B. Thomsen, Madison 7-6
1V. Linton, Thunder Ridge 42-2
2V. Sudbeck,Baileyville 40-0
1B. Barnard, Madison 37-11
1H. Tammen, Otis-Bison 37-6
2H. Burr, Cheylin 37-1
2B. Gilliland, Crest 36-6 ½
1S. Wade, St. John 36-3 ¾
2S. Clark, Moscow 35-10 ¼
3V. Hopkins, Wetmore 35-5 ¼
3S. Poljansek, Norwich 35-0
3H. Heier, Wheatland 34-11
3B. Farthing, Madison 34-10 ½
4S. Davis, Bucklin 34-8
4B. Campuzano, White City 34-1
4V. Gasper, Tipton 33-11 ½
4H. Greving, Logan 33-10 ¾
1B. Barnard, Madison 126-8
1S. Poljansek, Norwich 123-0
1H. Tammen, Otis-Bison 122-5
1V. Linton, Thunder Ridge 119-8
2V. Wiegert, Centralia 119-3
2S. Watkins, South Gray 112-2
3V. Windle, Osborne 108-10
3S. Pavlu, Macksville 108-0
4V. Bergmann, Frankfort 105-11
2H. Burr, Cheylin 103-2
4S. Endicott, Ashland 100-9
3H. Newell, Palco 99-1
2B. Bond, Madison 98-10
3B. Anderson, South Haven 97-10
4B. Campuzano, White City 97-9
4H. Heier, Wheatland 95-2
1V. Housholder, Pike Valley 127-5
1B. Farthing, Madison 122-0
2V. Deters, Baileyville 121-4
2B. Barnard, Madison 119-2
1H. Newell, Palco 118-3
1S. Borger, Hodgeman Co. 117-10
2S. Walker, Minneola 117-8
3S. Owens, Fairfield 116-8
3V. Eilert, Beloit-SJ 115-9
3B. Strickler, Crest 114-2
4V. Mann, Valley Hts 114-1
4B. Lorson, Hope 113-8
2H. Tammen, Otis-Bison 113-4
4S. Wade, St. John 110-11
3H. Greving, Logan 109-1
4H. Pletcher, Wallace Co. 105-0
