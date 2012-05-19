Class 3A state track qualifiers

Class 3A (B -- Beloit, C -- Central Heights, M -- Marion, S -- Sabetha)
1S. Moore, Marysville 10.62
1B. Diederich, Sacred Heart 10.70
2B. Smith, Scott City 10.82
1M. Day, Hillsboro 10.83
2M. D.Bibb, Halstead 10.86
1C. Newton, Caney Valley 10.87
3M. Truman, H. Trinity 10.88
2C. Beck, Colgan 10.90
2S. Dalmasso, St. Marys 10.90
3B. Deus, TMP 10.94
4M. R.Bibb, Halstead, 10.95
4B. Brooks, Norton 11.02
3S. Case, Rock Creek 11.08
3C. Ratzlaff, Burlington 11.11
4C. Albright, Galena 11.14
4S. Wendland, Riley Co. 11.15
1B. Diederich, Sacred Heart 21.67
1S. Moore, Marysville 21.85
2B. Brooks, Norton 21.99
3B. Deus, TMP 22.15
4B. Smith, Scott City 22.21
1C. Newton, Caney Valley 22.77
2S. Culbertson, Pleasant Ridge 22.94
3S. Malloy, Silver Lake 23.00
4S. Wymer, Sabetha 23.09
2C. Ratzlaff, Burlington 23.17
1M. McNelly, Douglass 23.53
2M. Gerber, Con. Springs 23.57
3M .Varenhorst, Independent 23.76
4M. D.Bibb, Halstead 23.81
3C. Mullinax, Caney Valley 23.88
4C. Commons, Colgan 24.0
1B. Henry, Norton 49.89
1M. McNelly, Douglass 49.97
2B. Niemczyk, Beloit 50.11
1C. McNutt, Humboldt 50.34
3B. Diederich, Sacred Heart 50.50
4B. Bandaras, Holcomb 51.00
2C. Ratzlaff, Burlington 51.58
2M.Troxler, Douglass 51.70
1S. Malloy, Silver Lake 51.80
3M.Peterson, SE-Saline 51.81
4M.Pauly, H. Trinity 51.86
3C. Keazer, Humboldt 52.12
4C. Beck, Colgan 52.36
2S. Heim, P. Ridge 52.99
3S. Smith, Rossville 53.33
4S. Green, Marysville 53.66
1B. Meyer, Scott City 1:59.57
2B. Donley, Sacred Heart 2:00.23
3B. Sandquist, Sacred Heart 2:01.22
4B. Egger, Minneapolis 2:01.24
1M. Cuellar, H. Trinity 2:01.51
1S. Heim, P. Ridge 2:02.07
1C. Moore, Wellsville 2:03.46
2S. Cousin, Osage City 2:04.46
2M.Mueller, Hillsboro 2:04.90
3M.Peterson, SE-Saline 2:06.79
3S. Gabriel, Riverside 2:07.52
4M. Eisenbarth, H. Trinity 2:08.29
2C. Cox, Burlington 2:08.63
4S. Lierz, Nemaha V. 2:09.10
3C. McNutt, Humboldt 2:10.83
4C. Johnson, SE-Cherokee 2:11.45
1B. Donley, Sacred Heart 4:44.86
2B. Conn, Beloit 4:47.52
1M.Campbell, Independent 4:49.26
1C. Adamson, Colgan 4:49.81
2M. Hett, Marion 4:49.98
3M. Ream, Independent 4:50.39
2C. Schultz, Riverton 4:50.81
4M. Gutierrez, H. Trinity, 4:51.02
3B. Stanley, Cimarron 4:51.76
4B. Meyer, Scott City 4:53.48
1S. Walbridge, McLouth 4:56.50
2S. Weber, P. Ridge 4:58.63
3C. Siegele, Fredonia 4:59.33
4C. Mahoney, Burlington 5:01.35
3S. Cox, Sabetha 5:01.70
4S. Calderwood, Silver Lake 5:02.85
1B. Donley, Sacred Heart 10:11.60
1C. Adamson, Colgan 10:24.23
2B. Conn, Beloit 10:32.02
2C. Schultz, Riverton 10:33.97
3C. Siegele, Fredonia 10:34.75
4C. Denner, Eureka 10:35.12
3B. Hartwell, Norton 10:35.33
1M. Campbell, Independent 10:37.67
2M. Jantz, Belle Plaine 10:38.19
3M. Hett, Marion 10:38.56
4B. Ratzlaff, Phillipsburg 10:40.51
4M. Gutierrez, H. Trinity 10:42.18
1S. Weber, P. Ridge 10:48.72
2S. Cox, Sabetha 10:59.88
3S. Elder, Riley Co. 11:08.98
4S. Cox, Sabetha 11:11.00
and Harris, Erie ’82 14.40
1M. Troxler, Douglass 14.09
1B. Tucker, Holcomb 14.37
2M. Doffing, Conway Springs 14.61
2B. Niemczyk, Beloit 14.62
3B. Newlan, Phillipsburg 14.65
4B. Stout, Hoisington 14.71
3M. Bugler, Garden Plain 14.75
4M. Werner, Independent 15.12
1S. Poirier, Riverside 15.50
1C. Steinmiller, Colgan 15.55
2S. Hermesch, Nemaha V. 15.59
3S. Schneider, Rock Creek 15.69
4S. Koch, McLouth 15.74
2C. Murphy, Erie 15.91
3C. Thuro, Wellsville 16.06
4C. Estes, Caney Valley, 16.66
1B. Tucker, Holcomb 38.48
2B. Couchman, Scott City 39.04
1M. Goering, H. Trinity 39.41
3B. Newlan, Phillipsburg 39.49
4B. Stout, Hoisington 39.63
1C. Steinmiller, Colgan 40.76
2M. Doffing, Conway Springs 41.17
2C. Thuro, Wellsville 41.38
3M. Mullins, Garden Plain 41.57
1S. Schneider, Rock Creek 41.84
2S. Poirier, Riverside 42.38
4M. Johnson, Marion 42.46
3S. Hermesch, Nemaha V. 42.59
4S. Aberle, Sabetha 42.81
3C. Carver, Galena 42.89
4C. Estes, Caney Valley 43.9
1B. Scott City 42.96
2B. Phillipsburg 43.02
3B. Holcomb 43.47
4B. Sacred Heart 43.57
1M. Halstead 43.94
2M. Hutchinson Trinity 44.30
3M. SE-Saline 44.43
4M. Conway Springs 44.73
1S. Marysville 44.81
2S. Pleasant Ridge 45.08
3S. Riley County 45.29
4S. Sabetha 45.34
1C. Galena 45.86
2C. Erie 46.58
3C. Wellsville 46.59
4C. Cherryvale 46.62
1B. Holcomb 3:25.12
2B. Sacred Heart 3:27.70
1M. Hutchinson Trinity 3:28.01
3B. Scott City 3:28.14
4B. Beloit 3:29.32
2M. Marion 3:31.74
1C. Humboldt 3:32.35
1S. Pleasant Ridge 3:33.27
2S. Marysville 3:35.35
3M. Douglass 3:35.61
4M. Hillsboro 3:35.86
3S. Osage City 3:36.03
2C. Burlington 3:36.36
4S. Sabetha 3:37.19
3C. Colgan 3:38.39
4C. Caney Valley 3:39.80
1B. Scott City 8:15.99
2B. Sacred Heart 8:17.47
3B. Minneapolis 8:17.48
4B. Holcomb 8:23.09
1M. Hutchinson Trinity 8:37.27
2M. Belle Plaine 8:47.12
3M. Hillsboro 8:49.85
1C. Wellsville 8:50.35
4M. Independent 8:50.41
1S. Sabetha 8:53.50
2C. Burlington 8:55.06
3C. Riverton 8:56.32
2S. Osage City 8:59.05
3S. Riley County 9:01.38
4C. Fredonia 9:03.54
4S. Riverside 9:07.83
1B. Stout, Hoisington 6-4
1C. Camper, Caney Valley 6-4
1S. Heim, P. Ridge 6-4
2B. Brooks, Norton 6-2
2S. Kuecker, Rock Creek 6-2
3B. Budke, Beloit 6-2
4B. Derr, Phillipsburg 6-2
1M. Gann, Belle Plaine 6-0
3S. Garver, Riley Co. 6-0
2M. Mailloux, H. Trinity 5-10
3M. Mannenach, Garden Plain 5-10
4M. Brown, Hillsboro 5-10
4S. Lehmann, Riley Co. 5-10
2C. Duncan, Colgan 5-8
2C. Rakestraw, SE-Cherokee 5-8
4C. North, Riverton 5-8
1C. Albright, Galena 24-1
1B. Diederich, Sacred Heart 22-6 ½
1M. Thiessen, Hillsboro 22-4
2M. Jones, Marion 22-3 ¾
3M. Gerber, Conway Springs 22-1 ¼
2B. Wickham, Phillipsburg 22-0
2C. McNutt, Humboldt 21-9¾
4M. Varenhorst, Independent 21-9 ¾
1S. Garver, Riley Co. 21-6 ½
3B. Karst, Russell 21-6 ½
2S. Cousin, Osage City 21-5 ½
4B. LaSalle, Holcomb 21-5 ½
3C. Dayton, Colgan 21-4
3S. Miner, Rock Creek 21-3 ¾
4S. Schneider, Rock Creek 21-1 ¾
4C. Shepherd, Galena 20-11½
1M. Gerber, Conway Springs 44-11 ¾
2M. Randolph, Garden Plain 44-6 ¼
1B. Wickham, Phillipsburg 43-6 ¾
2B. Karst, Russell 43-6
3M. Nurnberg, SE-Saline 43-5
4M. Rodenberg, Halstead, 43-4½
1C. Albright, Galena 42-8½
1S. Garten, Riley Co. 42-8
2S. Dobbins, Rock Creek 42-7 ½
3B. Diederich, Sacred Heart 42-7 ½
3S. Schneider, Rock Creek 42-2 ¼
4B. Budke, Beloit 42-1 ¼
4S. Cop, McLouth 41-4 ½
2C. Loganbill, Cherryvale 41-3¾
3C. Voth, Fredonia 41-2
4C. Rakestraw, SE-Cherokee 40-7½
1S. Poirier, Riverside 14-1
1C. Jones, Wellsville 13-6
1M. Johnson, Marion 13-6
1B. Antrim, Norton 13-0
2B. Hager,Norton 13-0
2M. Hoheisel, Garden Plain 13-0
3B. Aparicio, Lakin 12-6
3B. Ball, Hoisington 12-6
3M. Dooley, Garden Plain 12-6
4M. Proffitt, Hillsboro 12-6
2C. Mulherin, Frontenac 12-0
2S. Corber, Silver Lake 12-0
3S. Aberle, Sabetha 12-0
3C. Shepherd, Galena 12-0
4C. Johnson, Frontenac 12-0
4S. Smith, Marysville 11-6
1B. Loesch, Lyons 56-4
1M. Seiwert, Conway Springs 51-10 ½
1S. Lott, Horton 50-1 ½
1C. O’Dea, Wellsville 49-5
2C. Brown, Caney Valley 48-1¼
2S. Smith, Silver Lake 47-9
3C. Webb, Central Heights 47-0
4C. Wyrick, Caney Valley 46-11
2B. Olliff, Phillipsburg 45-8 ½
3B. Black, Beloit 45-7
3S. Cook, Marysville 45-5
4B. Broeder, Hoisington 45-2 ½
2M. Meyer, Marion 45-2 ¼
3M. Schrock, H. Trinity 45-0 ¾
4M. Puetz, Garden Plain 45-0
4S. Todd, Nemaha V. 44-1 ½
1S. Lott, Horton 171-1
1C. O’Dea, Wellsville 161-6
2C. Wyrick, Caney Valley 160-3
3C. Mendenhall, Neodesha 154-1
1M. Seiwert, Conway Springs 153-11
4C. Brown, Caney Valley 152-6
2S. Friedrichs, Marysville 150-0
1B. Newlan, Phillipsburg 149-3
2B. Broeder, Hoisington 145-10
3S. Nold, Riverside 145-5
3B. Fields, Cimarron 144-6
2M. Jackson, Moundridge 142-1
3M. Fugitt, Marion 141-9
4S. Brazzle, Riley Co. 140-10
4B. Loesch, Lyons 139-3
4M. Puetz, Garden Plain 132-8
1M. Ledford, Marion 171-1
1B. Wells, Scott City 166-7
1S. Joice, Atchison Co. 165-3
2B. Derr, Phillipsburg 164-4
3B. Carter, Beloit 163-6
2M. Seiwert, Conway Springs 163-4
4B. Ruhs, Goodland 159-0
3M. Johnson, Marion 158-11
2S. C. Heim, P. Ridge 157-1
1C. Dahna, Neodesha 156-7
3S. B. Heim, P. Ridge 153-5
2C. Wolfe, Central Heights 150-7
3C. Gillman, Caney Valley 148-7
4C. Bohrer, Erie 146-11
4S. Platt, Horton 146-3
4M. Fugitt, Marion 145-6
1S. Ma. Wilson, Rossville 12.13
1B. Wycoff, Scott City 12.23
1M. Doffing, Conway Springs 12.31
2M. Francis, Sedgwick 12.34
2B. Brown, Beloit 12.38
3M. Stucky, Moundridge 12.48
2S. Mi. Wilson, Rossville 12.51
3S. Julie Kohake, Nemaha V. 12.56
3B. Ellis, Phillipsburg 12.64
4M. Lovett, Sedgwick 12.66
4B. Vanderplas, Phillipsburg 12.67
4S. Shoemaker, Silver Lake 12.74
1C. Henson, Galena 12.96
2C. Baker, Fredonia 13.07
3C. Brunetti, Frontenac 13.25
4C. Palumbo, Frontenac 13.41
1B. Wycoff, Scott City 25.39
1S. Ma. Wilson, Rossville 25.50
2S. Russell, Marysville 25.77
2B. Brown, Beloit 26.25
3S. Mi. Wilson, Rossville 26.25
3B. Baker, Minneapolis 26.43
4B. Ellis, Phillipsburg 26.53
4S. Johnson, C. Grove 26.87
1M. Doffing, Conway Springs 27.22
2M. Lovett, Sedgwick 27.37
3M. Labenz, H. Trinity 27.38
1C. Cunningham, Wellsville 27.39
2C. Brunetti, Frontenac 27.74
3C. Henson, Galena 27.75
4M. Longbine, Sedgwick 27.85
4C. Baker, Fredonia 27.87
1B. Wycoff, Scott City 58.23
2B. Brown, Beloit 1:00.11
1S. Ma. Wilson Rossville 1:00.32
3B. Rose, Hoisington 1:00.93
4B. Giles, Minneapolis 1:01.15
2S. Schultz, Riverside 1:01.30
3S. Russell, Marysville 1:02.24
1M. Sa.Wright, Douglass 1:02.89.
2M. Reinhart, Bluestem 1:03.44
1C. Dunbar, Riverton 1:04.01
4S. Gallegos, St. Marys 1:04.21
3M. Voran, Kingman 1:04.27
4M. Simon, Garden Plain 1:04.65
2C. Baker, Fredonia 1:05.87
3C. Spillman, Burlington 1:06.47
4C. Koehn, Colgan 1:06.82
1B. Ruder, TMP 2:24.26
1M. Serene, Hillsboro 2:28.27
2B. Engelbert, Norton 2:28.41
3B. Thornburg,Scott City 2:28.86
2M. Hollenback, Douglass 2:30.62
3M. Sones, Conway Springs 2:31.86
4M. Koester, Conway Springs 2:32.20
1C. Dunbar, Riverton 2:32.65
1S. Larson, Riley Co. 2:34.13
4B. Blattner, Cimarron 2:35.30
2S. Rottinghaus, Nemaha V. 2:36.19
3S. Huettner, Sabetha 2:36.34
4S. Leonard, Marysville 2:36.96
2C. Myers, Colgan 2:41.75
3C. Trimble, Burlington 2:42.83
4C. Tindle, Fredonia 2:42.91
1M. Sav.Wright, Douglass 5:27.17
2M. Sechrist, Hilslboro 5:27.85
1B. Ruder, TMP 5:34.36
3M. McCollum, Bluestem 5:38.03
4M. Sar. Wright, Douglass 5:39.02
2B. Blattner, Cimarron 5:39.95
3B. Pfeifer, TMP 5:42.29
4B. Trahan, Minneapolis 5:45.08
1C. Dunbar, Riverton 5:48.43
1S. Murata, Horton 5:58.02
2S. Rottinghaus, Nemaha V. 6:02.10
3S. Hattok, P. Ridge 6:03.26
2C. Newhouse, Wellsville 6:04.68
3C. Vining, Caney Valley 6:04.85
4S. Gruber, Sabetha 6:06.44
4C. Corns, Eureka 6:21.13
1M. Sechrist, Hillsboro 11:58.42
2M. McCollum, Bluestem 12:08.72
3M. Sav.Wright, Douglass 12:10.77
4M. McBeth, Douglass 12:15.20
1S. Murata, Horton 12:21.81
1B. Ruder, TMP 12:24.49
2S. Koger, Osage City 12:32.54
2B. Griffith, Norton 12:34.71
3B. Smith, Cimarron 12:35.08
3S. Pachta, Riley Co. 12:35.19
4S. E. Collins, Riley Co. 12:38.45
4B. Trahan, Minneapolis 12:51.20
1C. Newhouse, Wellsville 13:04.36
2C. Jameson, Frontenac 13:07.24
3C. Vining, Caney Valley 13:19.10
4C. Baker, Fredonia 13:24.26
1M.Doffing, Conway Springs 14.78
1S. Parr, Rossville 14.97
2M. Hays, Garden Plain 15.27
1B. Prieto, Holcomb 15.29
3M. Voran, Kingman 15.35
2S. Brezina, Nemaha V. 15.76
1C. Johnson, Riverton 15.95
4M. Gordon, Marion 16:02
3S. Simonin, Riverside 16.04
2B. Koopman, Cimarron 16.12
3B. Pitcock, Russell 16.21
4B. Simmons, Lakin 16.29
2C. O’Connor, Burlington 16.29
4S. Cerny, McLouth 16.67
3C. Winden, Frontenac 16.69
4C. Yancey, SE-Cherokee 17.05
1B. Ediger, Cimarron 46.23
1M. Doffing, Conway Springs 46.28
2M. Hays, Garden Plain 46.53
2B. Broeckelman, Beloit 46.89
3B. Flax, TMP 47.15
4B. Simmons, Lakin 47.16
3M. Brening, H. Trinity 47.85
4M. Voran, Kingman 48.52
1S. Mi. Wilson, Rossville 48.53
2S. Simonin, Riverside 49.31
1C. O’Connor, Burlington 49.33
3S. Brezina, Nemaha V. 49.55
4S. Kuckelman, Nemaha V. 50.19
2C. Yancey, SE-Cherokee 51.31
3C. Meinert, Galena 52.43
4C. Beurskens, Neodesha 54.31
1B. Phillipsburg 49.90
1S. Marysville 51.25
2B. Russell 51.37
1M. Hutchinson Trinity 51.53
3B. Beloit 51.68
4B. Minneapolis 51.85
2M. Sedgwick 51.98
2S. Riverside 52.17
3M. Garden Plain 52.29
4M. Moundridge 52.30
3S. Riley County 52.46
4S. Nemaha Valley 52.80
1C. Wellsville 52.88
2C. Galena 53.60
3C. Frontenac 54.19
4C. Neodesha 54.50
1B. Minneapolis 4:09.58
1S. Rossville 4:12.76
2B. Scott City 4:13.25
3B. Hoisington 4:13.40
4B. Holcomb 4:13.70
2S. Marysville 4:16.67
3S. Riley County 4:17.06
1M. Hutchinson Trinity 4:17.15
2M. Douglass 4:18.74
1C. Wellsville 4:18.84
4S. Sabetha 4:20.38
2C. Colgan 4:22.16
3C. Burlington 4:23.06
3M. Kingman 4:25.76
4M. Garden Plain 4:28.77
4C. Riverton 4:29.64
1B. Thomas More Prep 10:03.81
2B. Minneapolis 10:06.32
3B. Norton 10:14.11
4B. Cimarron 10:22.08
1M. Douglass 10:28.21
1S. Riley County 10:31.61
2M. Sedgwick 10:36.27
3M. Conway Springs 10:41.40
2S. Nemaha Valley 10:42.51
3S. Marysville 10:45.03
1C. Colgan 10:46.36
4S. Sabetha 10:47.00
2C. Burlington 10:47.61
3C. Wellsville 10:49.38
4M. Halstead 10:51.35
4C. Fredonia 11:43.09
1B. Wehkamp, Cimarron 5-4
1S. Parr, Rossville 5-4
2B. Koopman,Cimarron 5-4
1M. Gordon, Marion 5-2
2M. Bebermeyer, Sedgwick 5-2
2S. McNary, Sabetha 5-2
3B. Broeckelman,Beloit 5-0
3M. Green, Douglas 5-0
4M. Ostmeyer, SE-Saline 5-0
4B. Giles, Minneapolis 5-0
1C. Oliver, Galena 4-10
2C. Baker, Fredonia 4-10
3C. Robinson, Frontenac 4-10
3S. Brezina, Nemaha V. 4-10
4S. Degenhardt, Marysville 4-10
4C. Dressler, Caney Valley 4-8
1M. Lovett, Sedgwick 17-7¾
2M. Hays, Garden Plain 17-3½
1B. Rose, Hoisington 17-3
1S. Schultz, Riverside 17-1 ¾
2B. Brown, Beloit 16-9 ¾
3B. Wehkamp, Cimarron 16-6 ½
4B. Koopman, Cimarron 16-4 ½
2S. Schlochtermeier, Rock Creek 16-2 ½
1C. Yancey, SE-Cherokee 15-10
3M. Poague, SE-Saline 15-10
4M. Gueary, Marion 15-9 ¾
2C. Mrkwa, Fredonia 15-8¼
3C. Winden, Frontenac 15-8
3S. Robinson, Riley Co. 15-6 ¾
4S. Dantzson, Rossville 15-6
4C. Ellis, Humboldt 15-2½
1S. Schultz, Riverside 37-10
1B. Rose, Hoisington 37-9
1M. Hays, Garden Plain 35-7
2M. Labenz, H. Trinity 35-1
3M. Bourne, Garden Plain 35-0 ¾
1C. Mrkwa, Fredonia 34-9½
4M. Renyer, Garden Plain 34-9
2B. Wilkison, Phillipsburg 34-1 ¼
3B. Meier, Beloit 33-11
4B. Younie, TMP 33-7 ¾
2S. Heim, P. Ridge 33-5 ¾
3C. Main, Cherryvale 32-8¼
3S. Richter, Riverside 32-4 ¾
4S. Gallegos, St. Marys 32-4
4C. Ivey, Neodesha 32-0½
1B. Ambrosier, Norton 10-0
1M. Maloney, Marion 9-7
1C. Sweeney, Wellsville 9-6
2B. Gottschalk, TMP 9-6
3B. Taylor, TMP 9-6
4B. Hewitt, Beloit 9-6
2M. Ast, Belle Plaine 9-0
3M. Bader, Douglass 9-0
1S. Eck, Marysville 8-6
4M. Doyle, Belle Plaine 8-6
2C. Thornton, Caney Valley 8-0
2S. Delaney, Nemaha V. 8-0
3S. Baker, Sabetha 8-0
3S. White, Silver Lake 8-0
3C. Tindle, Fredonia 8-0
4C. Gragg, Central Heights 7-3
1B. Nickell, Norton 37-8 ¾
2B. Melvin, Norton 37-8
1S. Schultz, Riverside 37-7 ¾
2S. Freeman, Silver Lake 36-6 ½
3B. Engelbert, Beloit 36-6 ½
3S. Lowe, St. Marys 36-4 ½
1C. Stewart, Burlington 36-3½
1M. Hoheisel, Garden Plain 35-10 ¼
4S. Hennigh, Maur Hill 35-10 ½
2M. Shields, Marion 33-10 ¾
3M. Schunn, Remington 33-10 ¼
4B. Dusin, Phillipsburg 33-8
4M. Marlnee, Bluestem 33-6 ¼
2C. Johnson, Fredonia 33-2¼
3C. Badart, Frontenac 32-11¾
4C. McCabe, Fredonia 32-0½
1S. Herrs, Rock Creek 125-6
2S. Renyer, Sabetha 124-5
1M. Puetz, Garden Plain 124-0
3S. Thayer, Silver Lake 118-9
2M. Na.Dooley, Garden Plain 117-6
4S. Reiff, Atchison Co. 116-6
3M. No.Dooley, Garden Plain 116-5
4M. Black, Halstead 113-10
1B. Melvin, Norton 113-6
1C. Badart, Frontenac 106-2
2C. Stewart, Burlington 101-2
2B. Dusin, Phillipsburg 101-1
3B. Payne,Cimarron 100-3
4B. Cowan, Goodland 99-3
3C. Hinman, Wellsville 99-1
4C. Lamb, Caney Valley 99-0
1S. Herrs, Rock Creek 145-1
1C. Pitko, Eureka 130-11
2C. Croci, Central Heights 122-10
2S. Larkin, Marysville 122-8
3S. Stallbaumer, Nemaha V. 122-08
3C. Vaughn, Fredonia 121-6
1B. Lapoint, SW Heights 120-6
2B. Lang, TMP 120-5
4S. Heiniger, Sabetha 118-6
3B. Melvin, Norton 113-5
1M. Holloway, Moundridge 113-10
4B. Jacobs, TMP 113-0
2M. Costello, Garden Plain 112-11
4C. Murray, Frontenac 111-3
3M. Hoheisel, Garden Plain 107-9
4M. Na.Dooley, Garden Plain 105-9
