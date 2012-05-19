Class 5A state track qualifiers

Class 5A (B -- Blue Valley, E -- Emporia, F -- Friends, S -- Salina Central)
1E. Reagan, Seaman 10.71
1S. Jones, Sal. South 10.73
2S. Mitchell, Hays 10.78
2E. Campbell, Emporia 10.80
1F. Betts, Goddard 10.81
3S. Cutler, Sal. South 10.85
3E. Robinson, Highland Pk 10.88
2F. Hart, Carroll 10.91
4E. Perry, T. West 10.98
4S. Robinson, Newton 11.00
3F. Dempsey, Kapaun 11.01
4F. Green, Goddard 11.02
1B. Hursh, BV Southwest 11.36
2B. Dawson, Blue Valley 11.36
3B. McDonald, Aquinas 11.59
4B. Hutton, Miege 11.65
1E. Reagan, Seaman 22.41
1S. Jones, Sal. South 22.23
2S. Robinson, Newton 22.43
1F. Hart, Carroll 22.45
2F. Daley, Kapaun 22.46
3S. Cutler, Sal. South 22.50
1B. Dawson, Blue Valley 22.81
2B. Cozart, Miege 22.87
3F. Akao, Kapaun 22.90
4S. Moyd, Great Bend 22.90
3B. Hursh, BV Southwest 22.92
2E. Smith, Shawnee Hts 22.98
3E. Bomolini, Lansing 22.99
4B. Randall, Blue Valley 23.15
4E. Madeira, Seaman 23.18
4F. Harvey, Carroll 23.40
1B. Proctor, Mill Valley 49.66
1E. Scheck, Seaman 50.04
2E. Brooks, Emporia 50.29
1F. Denning, Carroll 50.67
3E. Ballentine, Shawnee Hts 50.86
2F. Daley, Kapaun 50.87
2B. Smith, KC Wyandotte 50.96
3B. Randall, Blue Valley 51.16
4E. Mayers, Schlagle, 51.40
1S. Conrad, And. Central 51.47
4B. Moran, Aquinas 51.51
3F. Akao, Kapaun 51.57
2S. Brungardt, Hays 51.76
3S. White, Valley Center 51.78
4S. Herrman, Hays 52.54
4F. Gibson, Ark City 52.54
1B. Donahue, Blue Valley 1:57.71
1S. Stumon, Hays 1:58.98
1F. Thor, Carroll 1:59.58
2S. Fort, Hays 1:59.77
2F. Hanna, Winfield 2:00.00
3S.Reid, Sal. Central 2:00.13
3F. Garcia, Carroll 2:00.23
4F. Lyle, Carroll 2:00.50
4S. Staab, Hays 2:00.96
1E. McKay, Seaman 2:01.34
2B. Foster, Miege 2:03.58
2E. McNorton, Seaman 2:03.59
3B. Meeks, Mill Valley 2:03.95
4B. Entgelmeier, Blue Valley 2:05.03
3E. Bryan, Seaman 2:05.27
4E. Anderson, Lansing 2:06.90
1B. Donahue, Blue Valley 4:26.68
1S. Fort, Hays 4:37.57
2S. Chavez, Great Bend 4:40.67
2B. Poje, BV Southwest 4:40.91
3B. Brown, KC Turner 4:41.58
3S. Howell, And. Central 4:42.10
4S. Kreider, Newton 4:42.28
1F. Hanna, Winfield 4:43.93
2F. Thor, Carroll 4:44.53
3F. Garcia, Carroll 4:44.58
4B. Engel, Aquinas 4:45.06
4F. Martin, Carroll 4:46.45
1E. Bryan, Seaman 4:47.22
2E. Immenschuh, T. West 4:48.75
3E. Abdi, Schlagle 4:54.10
4E. Elgin, T. West 4:55.54
1F. Thor, Carroll 9:59.46
2F. Garcia, Carroll 9:59.49
3F. Fonseca, W. West 10:00.91
1B. Donahue, Blue Valley 10:00.95
4F. Hampton, Carroll 10:02.71
2B. Boyles, Aquinas 10:03.98
3B. Bryan, Aquinas 10:05.85
4B. Brown, KC Turner 10:07.58
1S. Drees, Hays 10:20.51
2S. Chavez, Great Bend 10:31.79
3S. Irish, Sal. South 10:33.79
1E. Brown, Lansing 10:33.89
2E. Elgin, T. West 10:37.48
4S. Kaiser, Hays 10:39.31
3E. Riley, Shawnee Hts 10:45.12
4E. Figgs, Seaman 10:46.02
1S. Deterding, Hays 14.57
2S. Moyd, Great Bend 14.65
1F. Hammond, Liberal 14.89
1E. Livingston, Emporia 15.15
2F. Ay. Braimah, Liberal 15.20
3S. Willis, Newton 15.23
3F. Puritty, Kapaun 15.30
4F. Ad. Braimah, Liberal 15.40
2E. Arnold, Shawnee Hts 15.41
4S. Carrasco, Hays 15.68
3E. Heald, Seaman 15.85
1B. Chalker, Blue Valley 15.89
2B. Baird, Blue Valley 16.06
4E. McAlpin, Shawnee Hts 16.06
3B. Jacobs, Blue Valley 16.35
4B. Mohler, Miege 16.75
1F. Ad. Braimah, Liberal 39.19
2F. Hammond, Liberal 40.30
1E. McAlpin, Shawnee Hts, 40.83
1B. Jacobs, Blue Valley 40.92
1S. Fitch, And. Central 40.92
3F. Ay. Braimah, Liberal 41.17
2E. Dix, Emporia 41.24
2S. Willis, Newton 41.26
2B. Schneiders, Miege 41.50
3B. Mohler, Miege 41.62
4F. Linnebur, Carroll 41.74
3E. Campbell, Seaman 41.91
3S. Yager, Great Bend 42.09
4B. Chalker, Blue Valley 42.10
4E. Arnold, Shawnee Hts 42.38
4S. Calvert, Sal. South 43.13
1S. Salina South 42.95
1E. Highland Pk 43.18
2E. Emporia 43.23
1B. Miege 43.62
1F. Carroll 43.63
3E. Lansing 43.69
4E. T. West 43.75
2F. Goddard 43.83
2B. Aquinas 44.14
2S. Hays 44.14
3B. Mill Valley 44.15
3S. Andover Central 44.25
4S. Newton 44.38
3F. Liberal 44.45
4B. KC Wyandotte 45.05
4F. Ark City 45.33
1E. Shawnee Hts 3:22.37
1S. Hays 3:23.62
1F. Carroll 3:24.03
1B. Blue Valley 3:25.23
2E. Seaman 3:26.75
2F. Liberal 3:27.20
3E. Lansing 3:27.40
2B. Miege 3:29.05
2S. Newton 3:29.68
3B. Mill Valley 3:30.13
4E. Emporia 3:30.37
3F. Kapaun 3:30.58
3S. Andover Central 3:31.39
4B. Aquinas 3:31.66
4S. Salina Central 3:31.91
4F. Ark City 3:32.95
1B. Aquinas 8:18.75
1S. Hays 8:20.22
1F. Carroll 8:27.31
2F. Kapaun 8:29.06
2S. Newton 8:29.81
3S. Salina South 8:30.20
2B. Miege 8:30.27
1E. Lansing 8:30.79
3B. Blue Valley 8:31.00
3F. Goddard 8:31.02
4F. Liberal 8:31.68
2E. T. West 8:33.00
4S. Great Bend 8:33.55
3E. Shawnee Hts 8:34.81
4E. Emporia 8:36.71
4B. Mill Valley 8:45.19
1F. Bush, Eisenhower 6-8
1E. Wallace, T. West 6-7
1S. Deterding, Hays 6-4
2E. Brooks, Emporia 6-4
1B. Atwood, BV Southwest 6-2
2F. Chippeaux, Goddard 6-2
3E. Morrow, Emporia 6-2
3F. Rott, Kapaun 6-2
4E. Miller, Seaman 6-2
2B. Wilson, KC Wyandotte 6-0
2S. Voss, Hays 6-0
3S. Bixenman, Hays 6-0
4F. Wilson, Liberal 6-0
3B. Henson, Blue Valley 5-10
4B. Brettell, Blue Valley 5-8
4S. Krogmeier, Newton 5-8
1E. Morrow, Emporia 25-8½
2E. Reagan, Seaman 22-8½
3E. Campbell, Emporia 22-5
4E. Perry, T. West 22-3
1B. Williams, Aquinas 21-8
1S. Windholz, Hays 21-5
2S. Cutler, Sal. South 21-5
2B. Smith, Miege 21-5
3S. Hill, Newton 21-4 ½
4S. Bixenman, Hays 21-1 ¾
1F. Soto, Winfield 21-1¼
3B. Henson, Blue Valley 20-10¼
4B. Pyle, Aquinas 20-6¾
2F. Banks, Ark City 20-5¾
3F. Bohm, Kapaun 20-5½
4F. Betts, Goddard 20-4¼
1E. Savage, Emporia 47-6¼
1F. Betts, Goddard 47-1
2E. Morrow, Emporia 46-5
1S. Dreiling, Hays 44-9¼
3E. Ballentine, Shawnee Hts 43-8½
2S. Deterding, Hays 43-7½
4E. Weruli, Emporia, 43-6¾
1B. Smith, Miege 43-5
2F. Soto, Winfield 43-4¼
2B. Hooks, Miege 43-1
3S. Powell, Valley Center 42-11½
3B. Henson, Blue Valley 42-8¼
4S. Windholz, Hays 42-7½
4B. Sauls, KC Turner 42-5
3F. Maly, Carroll 42-0
4F. Rott, Kapaun 41-10
1F. Meyer, Carroll 15-6
1B. Brush, Mill Valley 15-0
1S. Burley, Great Bend 14-6
2S. Magana, Newton 13-6
2B. Volick, Blue Valley 13-6
2F. Dold, Carroll 13-6
3B. Hays, Mill Valley 13-6
3F. Wilson, Kapaun 13-0
4F. Jones, Eisenhower 13-0
3S. Meyers, Hays 12-6
1E. Jackson, Emporia 12-0
4B. Friesen, Miege 12-0
2E. Wyer, Seaman 11-6
4S. Kreutzer, Hays 11-6
3E. Eckman, Emporia 11-0
3E. Shaw, Seaman 11-0
1S. Sharp, Hays 54-5¾
2S. Binder, Hays 50-6½
3S. Brack, Great Bend 50-1¾
4S. Madden, Hays 49-10¼
1F. Johnson, Winfield 48-5½
1E. Holmes, Shawnee Hts 47-10½
2E. Wooten, Schlagle 47-1
2F. Deree, Carroll 45-9¾
3F. McPhail, Liberal 45-7½
3E. Eklund, Shawnee Hts 45-6½
4E. Mikkelsen, Seaman 45-5
4F. Richardson, Winfield 44-7
1B. Worthy, KC Turner 44-0
2B. McCann, Mill Valley 43-8
3B. Winter, Blue Valley 43-6½
4B. Shamet, Miege 43-3
1S. Sharp, Hays 162-4
1F. McPhail, Liberal 159-9
2S. Martens, Newton 152-8
3S. Binder, Hays 150-1
4S. Madden, Hays 148-3
1B. Kjergaard, Blue Valley 147-11
2F. Melillo, Carroll 145-6
1E. Ford, Emporia 140-4
3F. Cook, Kapaun 136-7
4F. Lantz, Kapaun 136-2
2B. Harris, Blue Valley 135-8
3B. Waters, Mill Valley 135-1
4B. Weber, Mill Valley 132-11
2E. Rubendall, Lansing 132-3
3E. Hall, Seaman 130-8
4E. Breitkreutz, Shawnee Hts 127-0
1E. Holmes, Shawnee Hts 195-0
2E. Rubendall, Lansing 187-7
3E. Thomsen, Emporia 177-3
1S. Mitchell, Hays 167-0
2S. McCallum, Valley Center 164-2
4E. Henderson, Seaman 163-11
3S. Balthazor, Valley Center 162-6
1B. Martin, Miege 160-11
1F. Befort, Carroll 160-10
2B. Silkman, Miege 160-2
2F. Hilger, Goddard 159-9
4S. Holinde, And. Central 156-9
3F. Larkin, Liberal 155-1
3B. Austin, Blue Valley 153-2
4B. McGrew, Blue Valley 149-5
4F. Abbott, Liberal 148-4
1S. Yeargin, Newton 12.09
2S. Tolbert, Sal.Central 12.16
1E. Hernandez, Emporia 12.22
1F. Engle, Eisenhower 12.30
2F. Taylor, Ark City 12.38
3F. Vailas, Kapaun 12.40
2E. Ross, Highland Pk 12.45
3E. Rolls, KC Washington 12.49
3S. Hurlbutt, Valley Center 12.69
1B. Hutton, Miege 12.70
4S. Rangel, Newton 12.71
4F. Chapman, Liberal 12.80
4E. Riner, Seaman 12.84
2B. Timms, KC Wyandotte 12.93
3B. Landford, KC Harmon 13.22
4B. Sprenger, BV Southwest 13.25
1S. Yeargin, Newton 25.10
2S. Tolbert, Sal.Central 25.36
1E. Hernandez, Emporia 25.78
2E. Ross, Highland Pk 26.17
1B. Meyers, Miege 26.25
1F. Taylor, Ark City 26.53
3S. Agnew, Andover 26.61
4S. Hurlbutt, Valley Center 26.72
2B. Sprenger, BV Southwest 27.02
3E. Rolls, KC Washington 27.08
3B. Landford, KC Harmon 27.12
4B. Menefee, BV Southeast 27.20
4E. Riner, Seaman 27.24
2F. Stewart, Kapaun 27.70
3F. Vailas, Kapaun 28.29
4F. Reeves, Winfield 28.34
1B. Hutton, Miege 56.54
1F. Dillard, Carroll 58.33
2F. Engle, Eisenhower 59.75
3F. Griffiths, Winfield 59.85
1S. Wondra, Great Bend 1:00.42
1E. Baker, Lansing 1:00.88
2B. Drilling, Aquinas 1:00.97
3B. Schmitt, Mill Valley 1:01.30
2S. Pfannenstiel, Hays 1:01.41
4B. Logue, BV Southwest 1:01.47
3S. Mares, Andover 1:01.72
4S. Hadnot, Sal.Central 1:01.83
4F. Pfannenstiel, Eisenhower 1:02.57
2E. Lister, Seaman 1:04.21
3E. Ayer, Emporia 1:04.32
4E. Sanchez, Emporia 1:04.36
1B. Church, Miege 2:22.02
1S. M.Holloway, Sal.South 2:25.14
1F. Dillard, Carroll 2:25.74
2B. Gunnerson, Blue Valley 2:26.27
1E. Baker, Lansing 2:26.60
2F. Griffiths, Winfield 2:26.69
2S. Zimmerman, Hays 2:26.84
3B. Hare, Aquinas 2:26.98
2E. Anthony, Lansing 2:27.72
4B. Downey, Aquinas 2:27.81
3E. Baker, Lansing 2:27.84
4E. Rand, Shawnee Hts 2:30.11
3S. Ochsner, And.Central 2:30.41
3F. Skinner, Kapaun 2:31.01
4F. Bulloch, Carroll 2:32.20
4S. Glann, Newton, 2:33.11
and Decker, Salina South ’84 4:58.0
1B. Cofer, Aquinas 5:13.90
2B. Mahon, Aquinas 5:14.67
3B. Hopfinger, Aquinas 5:15.52
1F. K. Balch, Carroll 5:21.90
1E. Baker, Lansing 5:28.50
1S. Wedekind, Valley Center 5:32.13
2E. Anthony, Lansing 5 32.14
4B. Strickland, Mill Valley 5:35.61
2F. Lucero, Liberal 5:36.48
3F. Buffum, Winfield 5:36.50
4F. Ballinger, Eisenhower 5:39.55
2S. Larson, Andover 5:45.17
3S. M.Holloway, Sal.South 5:49.58
3E. McCarter, Seaman 5:51.46
4S. Barton, Valley Center 5:52.35
4E. Norden, Emporia 5:53.89
1F. K. Balch, Carroll 11:44.55
1B. Mahon, Aquinas 11:52.22
2B. Hopfinger, Aquinas 11:54.81
3B. Cofer, Aquinas 11:57.82
2F. Lucero, Liberal 12:10.75
3F. McCaulley, Carroll 12:11.41
4F. Ballinger, Eisenhower 12:13.02
4B. Strickland, Mill Valley 12:17.70
1S. Larson, Andover 12:22.21
2S. Willis, And.Central 12:28.62
3S. Stucky, Newton 12:31.15
1E. LaNeve, Lansing 12:34.31
4S. Bergquist, Newton 12:35.87
2E. Redden, Lansing 12:46.98
3E. Norden, Emporia 13:05.94
4E. McCarter, Seaman 13:47.14
1F. Weber, Kapaun 15.01
1E. Yetter, Shawnee Hts 15.21
2F. Powell, Carroll 15.36
2E. Wells, Seaman 15.47
3F. Chapman, Liberal 15.59
1S. Baron, Newton 15.69
4F. Nordhus, Carroll 15.88
2S. Parrish, Hays 15.95
3S. Wood, And. Central 15.98
4S. Schlaefli, Hays 16.02
1B. Stafford, Blue Valley 16.35
3E. Doctor, Emporia 16.36
4E. Wenger, Seaman 16.51
2B. Altman, Mill Valley 16.88
3B. Herbic, Aquinas 16.91
4B. Alexander, KC Turner 16.98
1E. Yetter, Shawnee Hts 44.72
1B. Timms, KC Wyandotte 46.81
1F. Powell, Carroll 47.28
2E. Wells, Seaman 47.33
2F. Nordhus, Carroll 48.22
3F. Weber, Kapaun 48.29
2B. Stafford, Blue Valley 48.41
1S. Martin, Sal.Central 48.72
3B. Fasenmyer, BV Southwest 48.86
2S. Parrish, Hays 48.87
3E. Chiroy, Emporia 48.89
4B. Alexander, KC Turner 48.98
3S. Baron, Newton 49.07
4S. Bartel, Newton 49.35
4F. Chapman, Liberal 49.70
4E. Legette, Seaman 49.73
1B. Miege 49.23
1S. Newton 49.45
1E. Highland Pk 50.06
2S. Salina Central 50.11
3S. Valley Center 50.30
1F. Kapaun 50.42
2B. BV Southwest 51.04
2E. KC Washington 51.18
3E. Seaman 51.45
3B. Mill Valley 51.48
4E. Shawnee Hts 51.72
4B. Aquinas 51.82
4S. Salina South 51.84
2F. Ark City 52.10
3F. Liberal 52.32
4F. Carroll 52.39
1B. Miege 4:04.19
1E. Lansing 4:06.04
1S. Salina Central 4:06.22
2E. Shawnee Hts 4:06.61
1F. Carroll 4:08.33
2S. Hays 4:12.16
2B. Blue Valley 4:12.49
3B. BV Southwest 4:12.52
4B. Aquinas 4:12.63
3S. Newton 4:13.48
4S. Valley Center 4:13.76
2F. Eisenhower 4:15.09
3F. Kapaun 4:17.81
3E. Seaman 4:18.05
4E. Emporia 4:19.42
4F. Ark City 4:26.44
1B. Blue Valley 10:07.08
1S. Salina South 10:08.88
2B. Aquinas 10:09.51
1F. Carroll 10:16.05
2S. Salina Central 10:20.78
2F. Eisenhower 10:21.77
3B. Mill Valley 10:24.14
4B. Miege 10:25.47
3S. Andover Central 10:27.14
4S. Great Bend 10:28.98
3F. Liberal 10:30.61
4F. Kapaun 10:33.71
1E. Lansing 10:37.57
2E. Shawnee Hts 11:21.56
3E. Seaman 11:38.82
4E. Emporia 11:43.41
1S. Agnew, Andover 5-10
1F. Wright, Liberal 5-4
1B. Timmons, Aquinas 5-2
1E. Bowman, Emporia 5-2
2F. Turner, Ark City 5-2
2S. Knab, And.Central 5-2
3S. Zimmerman, Hays 5-2
4S. Clark, Andover 5-2
2B. Estell, Mill Valley 5-0
2E. Legette, Seaman 5-0
3B. Urschel, BV Southwest 5-0
3E. Sanchez, Emporia 5-0
3F. Rathbun, Carroll 5-0
4F. Weber, Kapaun 5-0
4E. McNorton, Seaman 4-9½
4B. Shawger, Mill Valley 4-8
1B. Brigham, Mill Valley 19-4¾
2B. Timmons, Aquinas 17-11
1E. Hernandez, Emporia 17-10½
1S. Knab, Andover 17-5 1/2
1F. Wright, Liberal 16-8¾
2E. Selk, Shawnee Hts 16-8¾
3B. Blood, BV Southwest 16-6¼
3E. Doctor, Emporia 16-3¾
2S. Espinoza, Newton 16-3 ½
2F. Madsen, Kapaun 16-2½
4B. Wood, BV Southwest 16-2¼
4E. Baker, Lansing 16-1¾
3S. Terwilliger, Valley Center 16-0 ½
4S. Weaverling, Salina Central 15-11 ½
3F. Banks, Winfield 15-11
4F. A. Balch, Carroll 15-9¾
1E. Hernandez, Emporia 37-10
2E. Davis, Lansing 36-6
1B. Estell, Mill Valley 36-4
1F. Wright, Liberal 36-3
2B. Timmons, Aquinas 36-0¼
1S. Zimmerman, Hays 35-10 ¼
2F. Murphy, Ark City 35-4
3F. A. Balch, Carroll 35-1¾
3E. Selk, Shawnee Hts 34-10½
4E. Edwards, Highland Pk 34-8¼
4F. Madsen, Kapau 34-1
2S. Runge, Newton 34-0 1/2
3S. Clark, Andover 33-11 3/4
4S. Hill, Salina Central 33-11 3/4
3B. Nguyen, Mill Valley 33-7
4B. Webb, Mill Valley 33-4¾
1S. Swanson, Salina Central 12-6
1B. Brigham, Mill Valley 11-0
2B. Church, Miege 10-6
2S. Middleton, Great Bend 10-0
1F. Hawk, Carroll 9-6
3S. Ball, Great Bend 9-6
2F. Watters, Ark City 9-0
3F. Demel, Carroll 9-0
4F. Jones, Eisenhower 9-0
3B. Gibbs, Blue Valley 8-6
4B. Outlaw, Blue Valley 8-6
1E. Jordan, Emporia 8-0
4S. Ross, Salina Central 8-0
2E. Tichenor, Seaman 7-6
3E. Smith, Shawnee Hts 7-0
3E. Rawls, Seaman 7-0
1S. Williams, Valley Center 40-6 ¾
1E. Cameron, T. West 36-8
2S. Regier, Newton 35-11
3S. Quade, Great Bend 35-1¾
2E. Griffin, Emporia 34-11½
3E. Cammock, Lansing 34-9
1F. Lienhard, Kapaun 34-7¼
4E. De. Harvey, Lansing 34-5½
2F. Johnson, Goddard 34-2¾
1B. Osmundson, Blue Valley 34-2
2B. Kluempers, Aquinas 34-0½
3B. Teahan, Aquinas 33-9½
3F. Spilinek, Goddard 33-7¾
4F. Ernstmann, Carroll 33-4
4B. Pace, Blue Valley 32-9½
4S. Charles, Valley Center 32-8¾
1S. Regier, Newton 132-1
1B. Teahan, Aquinas 127-0
2S. Quade, Great Bend 123-4
1F. Durant-Fisher, Kapaun 118-1
2F. Leland, Carrol 115-5
3F. Young, Winfield 114-11
4F. Belt, Carroll 111-11
3S. Scott, Newton 111-0
4S. Williams, Valley Center 109-5
2B. Osmundson, Blue Valley 106-10
1E. Dittberner, Seaman 103-3
3B. Hauser, Miege 100-0
2E. Griffin, Emporia 98-8
3E. Rogers, Lansing 97-10
4B. Acree, Mill Valley 95-11
4E. Henault, Shawnee Hts 97-6
1F. Murphy, Ark City 150-0
1S. Williams, Valley Center 135-11
1E. Tenbrink, Shawnee Hts 132-0
2S. Loescher, Newton 130-9
1B. Osmundson, Blue Valley 121-3
2F. Shearrer, Kapaun 120-2
2E. Meyer, Seaman 118-0
3F. Halstead, Carroll 117-5
3S. Volk, Newton 116-10
4F. Spilinek, Goddard 115-3
3E. Harrison, Seaman 111-4
4E. Griffin, Emporia 109-1
4S. Webb, Salina South 107-6
2B. Hicks, Aquinas 104-6
3B. Gittinger, Miege 101-7
4B. Kennedy, Mill Valley 99-6
Comments