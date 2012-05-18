Class 6A state track qualifiers

Class 6A (L -- Lawrence Free State, M -- Maize O -- Olathe East
W -- Washburn Rural).
1M. Franklin, W. Northwest 10.67
1W. Gatson, W. Heights 10.68
1O. Mooney, O. North 10.72
2W. Johnson, W. Heights 10.72
2M. Thompson, W. Northwest 10.76
2O. Gagliano, O. North 10.81
1L. Jones, Lawrence 10.83
2L. Fancher, SM Northwest 10.86
3M. Harris, W. South 10.91
4M. Washington, W. Northwest 10.92
3W. Tibbs, Topeka 10.94
3O. Wilburn, O. South 10.99
3L. Denman, SM North 10.99
4W. Burnett, W. East 11.02
4L. Butler, Leavenworth 11.09
4O. Radel, G.-Edgerton 11.22
1W. Gatson, W. Heights 22.11
2W. Calloway, W. Southeast 22.27
1L. Berndt, Free State 22.37
1O. Gagliano, O. North 22.42
3W. Jacob, Topeka 22.51
2L. Denman, SM North 22.60
3L. Jones, Lawrence 22.60
4W. Hetherington, Topeka 22.63
2O. Schultze, O. East 22.68
3O. Green, O. South 23.02
1M. Franklin, W. Northwest 23.05
4O. Swailes, BV Northwest 23.06
4L. Omollo, SM West 23.12
2M. Harris, W. South 23.14
3M. Slaton, Hutchinson 23.45
4M. Thompson, W. Northwest 23.48
1O. Loyd, O. North 48.81
2O. Schultze, O. East 49.58
1W. Smith, W. Southeast 49.67
1L. Berndt, Free State 50.00
2W. Calloway, W. Southeast 50.08
2L. Schnefke, SM Northwest 50.17
3L. Evans, SM Northwest 50.20
3W. Tibbs, Topeka 50.27
4W. Burton, Manhattan 50.38
4L. Caldwell, SM South 50.38
3O. Sharp, BV North 50.67
4O. Parker, O. Northwest 50.69
1M. Carter, W. Northwest 51.06
2M. Strunk, Maize 51.11
3M. Estrella, Dodge City 51.51
4M. DeLaRosa, Garden City 52.33
1L. Barbour, SM Northwest 1:58.21
2L. Anderson, Free State 1:59.02
3L. Yates, SM Northwest 1:59.60
1O. Hinrichs, O. East 1:59.79
2O. Bryan, BV West 2:00.06
4L. Skwarlo, Free State 2:00.07
3O. Molenda, G.-Edgerton 2:01.41
1W. Montney, Washburn Rural 2:01.69
4O. Loehr, BV Northwest 2:01.82
1M. Carmona, Dodge City 2:01.84
2M. Estrella, Dodge City 2:01.85
2W. Williams, Manhattan 2:02.70
3W. Follis, W. East 2:02.82
3M. Villa, W.North 2:03.07
4W. Snyder, Topeka 2:03.30
4M. Hopkins, Maize 2:03.53
1L. Heng, SM West 4:23.02
2L. Anderson, Free State 4:23.99
1W. Jacob, Washburn Rural 4:25.81
3L. Yoakum, SM North 4:26.03
4L. Gawlick, SM South 4:27.24
2W. Lewis, Derby 4:29.28
1O. Bryan, BV West 4:29.64
2O. Guinn, BV Northwest 4:30.75
3W. Snyder, Topeka 4:31.65
3O. Demott, O. Northwest 4:31.96
1M. Carmona, Dodge City 4:33.06
4O. Anstaett, O. North 4:33.17
4W. Melgares, Manhattan 4:34.56
2M. Keirns, Campus 4:35.24
3M. Hopkins, Maize 4:36.07
4M. Wise, Hutchinson 4:37.08
1L. Heng, SM West 9:24.30
2L. Anderson, Free State 9:34.07
3L. Henderson,SM Northwest 9:35.37
4L. Cline, SM South 9:35.60
1W. Jacob, Washburn Rural 9:42.43
1M. Wise, Hutchinson 9:53.47
1O. Bryan, BV West 9:56.89
2M. Keirns, Campus 9:58.54
2W. Lewis, Derby 9:59.35
3W. Melgares, Manhattan 9:59.63
4W. Timmerman, Junction City 10:00.03
2O. McNutt, BV West 10:02.23
3O. Anstaett, O. North 10:03.16
4O. Steury, O. South 10:08.09
3M. Shurtz, W. Northwest 10:12.76
4M. Castellaw, W. South 10:13.78
and Hedrick, SM East ’83 13.90
1M. Duvall, Garden City 14.50
1W. Bolton, Manhattan 14.78
1O. Osheim, O. East 15.04
2O. Mayeske, G.-Edgerton 15.17
2M. Page, Hutchinson 15.20
3O. Williams, G.-Edgerton 15.25
1L. Burton, SM East 15.26
2L. Cobbs, Free State 15.31
3M. Grisamore, Maize 15.31
4O. McReynolds, O. East 15.34
3L. Horner, SM Northwest 15.45
2W. Richard, Derby 15.51
4L. Sosna, SM East 15.51
4M. McKay, W. Northwest 15.59
3W. Normore, W. East 15.70
4W. Nielson, Topeka 15.95
1M. Duvall, Garden City 39.74
2M. Page, Hutchinson 40.08
1O. Osheim, O. East 40.18
2O. McReynolds, O. East 40.38
3O. Mayeske, G.-Edgerton 41.25
1L. Burton, SM East 41.30
1W. Skidmore, Manhattan 41.37
4O. Seymour, G.-Edgerton 41.50
2W. Deason, Washburn Rural 41.68
3M. Bradshaw, Dodge City 41.95
2L. Horner, SM Northwest 41.98
3W. Dozier, Washburn Rural 42.11
3L. Fisher, Lawrence 42.26
4W. Bolton, Manhattan 42.29
4L. Oakley, SM East 42.31
4M. Grisamore, Maize 42.70
1W. W. Southeast 41.97
2W. Topeka 42.17
3W. W. Heights 42.18
1O. O. East 42.84
2O. O. South 43.07
4W. Junction City 43.29
3O. G.-Edgerton 43.36
1M. W. Northwest 43.40
4O. BV North 43.47
2M. Garden City 43.73
3M. W. South 43.89
1L. SM East 44.06
2L. Lawrence 44.15
3L. Free State 44.19
4M. Maize 44.24
4L. Leavenworth 44.36
1W. W. Southeast 3:19.13
1L. SM Northwest 3:19.54
2W. Topeka 3:23.11
1O. BV North 3:23.13
2L. SM East 3:23.68
2O. O. North 3:23.78
3O. O. East 3:24.57
3L. SM West 3:25.64
1M. W. Northwest 3:27.51
4O. G.-Edgerton 3:28.30
2M. Maize 3:28.50
4L. Free State 3:28.73
3W. Junction City 3:28.78
3M. Dodge City 3:29.08
4M. Hutchinson 3:29.95
4W. Manhattan 3:30.25
1L. SM Northwest 8:02.89
2L. SM East 8:03.18
3L. SM South 8:03.33
4L. Free State 8:05.07
1O. BV Northwest 8:11.98
2O. O. East 8:12.53
3O. BV West 8:14.30
4O. O. Northwest 8:14.80
1W. Manhattan 8:26.44
2W. W. Southeast 8:31.55
3W. Washburn Rural 8:32.71
4W. Derby 8:33.07
1M. W. North 8:34.51
2M. Maize 8:35.68
3M. Dodge City 8:39.64
4M. W. Northwest 8:41.44
1O. Giess, BV Northwest 7-1
2O. Rowden, O. North 6-10
3O. Spencer, BV North 6-6
4O. Hartzler, BV North 6-6
1L. Bartholomew, SM East 6-2
1M. Henderson, W. North 6-2
2L. Schnefke, SM Northwest 6-2
1W. Tipton, Derby 6-0
2M. Nanninga, Garden City 6-0
2W. Long, Topeka 6-0
3L. Johnson, SM North 6-0
3M. Dominguez, Garden City 6-0
3W. Neloms, W. Southeast 6-0
4L. Laurent, SM South 6-0
4M. Stapleton, Dodge City 6-0
4W. Henderson, W. Heights 5-10
1W. Mahan, Manhattan 22-5¼
1O. Mooney, O. North 22-4½
2O. Pevehouse, G.-Edgerton 22-1
2W. Glover, W. Southeast 22-1
3O. Schultz, O. East 22-0½
1M. Harris, W. South 21-8
4O. Seymour, G.-Edgerton 21-8
1L. Hill, Lawrence 21-6¾
3W. Boggs, Washburn Rural 21-6½
2L. Laurent, SM South 21-5¼
4W. Davis, Junction City 21-4¾
2M. Bever, Hutchinson 21-2
3M. Alexander-Riley, W. South 21-1½
4M. Tempel, Garden City 21-0¾
3L. Horner, SM Northwest 20-11¼
4L. Gabler Lawrence 20-8
1W. Davis, Junction City 44-11¾
2W. Iheme, W. Heights 44-7
1O. Achoki, O. North 44-3
1L. Hill, Lawrence 44-2¼
2O. Parker, O. Northwest 44-2
2L. Johnson, SM North 44-1
3W. Mahan, Manhattan 43-9¾
4W. Nielson, Topeka 43-8¾
1M. Henderson, W. North 43-8¼
2M. Alexander-Riley, W. South 43-4½
3O. Hartzler, BV North 43-2
3L. Dawson, Leavenworth 42-11½
3M. Griffin, W. South 42-9
4L. Parrish, Lawrence 42-7
4O. Benton, O. East 42-7
4M. Bradshaw, Dodge City 42-5¼
1O. Weisenberger, G.-Edgerton 15-2
1L. Bock, SM Northwest 14-0
1M. Chansombath, Maize 13-6
1W. Lounsbury, Derby 13-6
2L. Johnson, SM North 13-6
2O. Carpenter, G.-Edgerton 13-6
2W. Parker, Manhattan 13-6
3O. Cusick, BV North 13-6
2M. Cady, Garden City 13-0
3L. Ballard, Lawrence 13-0
3W. Soto-Gomez, Topeka 13-0
4L. Yoch, SM North 13-0
4O. Swailes, BV Northwest 13-0
3M. Ortiz, Dodge City 12-0
4W. McPherson, W. Southeast 12-0
4M. Dominguez, Garden City 11-6
1L. Hocking, Lawrence 59-11½
1O. Beckmann, BV West 58-2
2O. Smith, O. South 52-10
1M. Sonday, Dodge City 51-11¼
2L. Fischer, SM South 51-4½
1W. Johnson, Manhattan 49-5½
3O. Camburako, O. South 49-0
2M. Guitierres, Dodge City 48-10½
2W. Smith, W. Southeast 48-9½
3L. Pinkelman, SM Northwest 48-7
4O. Fretz, G.-Edgerton 48-3
3W. Stegeman, Manhattan 47-2
3M. Alexander, Garden City 46-7½
4M. Elliott, W. North 46-5½
4W. West, Junction City 45-9½
4L. Bullard, SM West 45-7½
1M. Sonday, Dodge City 167-3
1O. Beckmann, BV West 164-9
1L. Hocking, Lawrence 160-9
2O. Smith, O. South 157-8
3O. Tenny, BV North 156-9
4O. Williams, BV Northwest 144-4½
2L. Morrison, Leavenworth 143-0
1W. Moore, Junction City 139-9
3L. Bullard, SM West 139-9
2M. Mar, Maize 137-5
2W. Jiggetts, W. Southeast 137-2
4L. Fischer, SM South 136-2
3W. Nowlin, Manhattan 128-7
3M. Bernard, W. North 126-4
4W. Boydston, Manhattan 125-0
4M. Mitchell, W. Northwest 123-5
1L. Pinkelman, SM Northwest 184-0
2L. Brown, SM South 175-3
3L. Romero, Lawrence 174-10
1W. Keane, W. East 168-10
1O. Blazevic, O. East 166-10
2W. Moreland, W. Heights 166-10
4L. Lininger, SM West 166-2
3W. Holloway, Manhattan 165-9
2O. Fournier, O. North 164-2
3O. Dosanjh, BV Northwest 160-5
4O. Craig, G.-Edgerton 160-4
4W. Mark, Derby 154-8
1M. Flax, Dodge City 144-1
2M. Alexander, Garden City 142-1
3M. Stout, Campus 139-5
4M. Weber, Maize 138-1
1W. Chandler, W. Heights 11.89
1O. Thomas, O. East 12.07
1L. C. Bingaman, SM South 12.12
2W. Davis, Junction City 12.13
2O. Martin, G.-Edgerton 12.26
3W. Maples, Topeka 12.30
2L. Childs, Leavenworth 12.45
4W. Valentine, W. East 12.46
3O. Box, O. North 12.51
3L. N. Bingaman, SM South 12.53
4L. Aguiar, SM East 12.54
1M. Jacobs, Hutchinson 12.55
2M. Thompson, W. Northwest 12.58
3M. Ricks, Maize 12.59
4M. Ekweariri, Garden City 12.81
4O. George, BV Northwest 12.91
1L. C. Bingaman, SM South 25.40
1W. Chandler, W. Heights 25.49
2W. Davis, Junction CIty 25.77
1O. Thomas, O. East 25.78
3W. Maples, Topeka 25.95
4W. Bowens, Derby 25.97
2L. Aguiar, SM East 26.22
2O. Lindsey, O. Northwest 26.23
3O. Martin, G.-Edgerton 26.28
3L. Childs, Leavenworth 26.37
4L. Hansen, SM Northwest 26.48
4O. Kelly, BV West 26.84
1M. Rivera, Maize 27.05
2M. Ekweariri, Garden City 27.07
3M. Thompson, W. Northwest 27.65
4M. Ricks, Maize 28.15
1W. Bowens, Derby 57.98
1L. Dunn, SM East 58.72
1O. Boone, BV West 59.13
2L. Lane, Free State 59.31
2O. Hines, O. North 59.69
3L. Scott, Leavenworth 59.80
3O. Heinen, BV West 59.89
2W. Sundstrom, Washburn Rural 1:00.01
3W. Lane, Washburn Rural 1:01.22
4L. Vickers, SM East 1:01.27
4W. Holloman, Topeka 1:01.40
4O. Lark, BV West 1:01.43
1M. Tempel, Garden City 1:02.27
2M. Scales, Hutchinson 1:04.26
3M. Johnson, W. Northwest 1:04.34
4M. Unruh, Dodge City 1:04.44
1L. Cash, SM West 2:16.80
2L. Sullivan, Free State 2:18.70
3L. Quinlan, SM East 2:19.20
4L. Robinson, Free State 2:19.40
1W. Liebe, Manhattan 2:20.21
1O. Quiring, O. East 2:21.46
2W. Schroeder, Manhattan 2:23.28
3W. Hollis, Junction City 2:23.98
4W. Myers, W. Heights 2:24.23
1M. Doll, Garden City 2:24.99
2M. Wedman, Maize 2:25.17
2O. Achoki, O. North 2:25.87
3M. Schrock, Hutchinson 2:25.96
3O. Gay, O. East 2:26.14
4M. Keck, Campus 2:26.50
4O. Hailes, BV West 2:26.68
1L. Cash, SM West 5:19.86
1W. Hornbeck, Derby 5:21.42
1O. McDannold, O. East 5:22.25
2W. Schroeder, Manhattan 5:23.72
3W. Greene, W. East 5:23.82
2L. Sullivan, Free State 5:25.33
3L. Robinson, Free State 5:25.34
4W. Wagemaker, Topeka 5:26.39
2O. Kochuyt, BV Northwest 5:26.46
3O. Shanley, O. South 5:27.36
4L. McCarthy, SM South 5:28.74
4O. Walters, O. North 5:30.16
1M. Eichkorn, W. North 5:31.49
2M. Watkins, Maize 5:33.14
3M. Doll, Garden City 5:34.26
4M. Walker, Maize 5:35.26
1L. Cash, SM West 11:01.09
1O. McDannold, O. East 11:20.22
2O. Holbert, BV Northwest 11:27.17
2L. Iverson, SM Northwest 11:31.58
3L. McCarthy, SM South 11:35.14
4L. Kernodle, SM North 11:36.59
1W. Hornbeck, Derby 11:46.75
2W. Schroeder, Manhattan 11:52.61
3O. Hillring, BV North 11:55.77
3W. Ochoa, Manhattan 12:04.79
1M. Eichkorn, W. North 12:08.72
4W. Wagemaker, Topeka 12:09.07
4O. Friesen, O. North 12:13.10
2M. Walker, Maize 12:16.5
3M. Doll, Garden City 12:19.68
4M. Roy, Maize 12:24.14
1L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 14.49
1O. Botley, O. North 14.74
2O. Williams, O. East 14.96
1M. Parker, W. Northwest 15.08
2L. Osei, SM Northwest 15.11
2M. Wilson, Dodge City 15.18
3O. Lothamer, O. South 15.38
3L. Dabney, Free State 15.51
4O. Box, O. North 15.54
1W. Crow, Derby 15.58
4L. Stradinger, SM East 15.62
2W. Bryant, Manhattan 15.97
3W. Spainhour, Derby 16.13
4W. Bahner, W. Heights 16.23
3M. Anderson, Campus 16.97
4M. Jones, Maize 17.06
1O. Youngdoff, BV Northwest 44.86
2O. Williams, O. East 45.60
3O. Lothamer, O. South 45.90
1L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 45.98
4O. Botley, O. North 46.55
2L. N. Bingaman, SM South 47.02
3L. Clark, Free State 47.26
4L. Stradinger, SM East 47.34
1W. Pearson, Washburn Rural 47.87
1M. Schrock, Hutchinson 48.28
2W. Jimenez, Derby 48.90
2M. Handy, Maize 49.26
3W. Bryant, Manhattan 49.52
4W. Wilson Washburn Rural 50.47
3M. Wilson, Dodge City 50.59
4M. Jones, Maize 50.84
1W. W. Heights 48.50
1O. O. East 48.75
1L. SM South 49.26
2O. O. North 49.26
2W. W. East 49.39
2L. Leavenworth 49.45
3O. BV West 49.54
3W. Junction City 49.79
4O. G.-Edgerton 50.09
4W. Topeka 50.20
3L. SM Northwest 50.75
4L. SM West 51.70
1M. W. Northwest 51.85
2M. Maize 51.92
3M. Hutchinson 52.60
4M. Campus 54.03
1O. O. East 4:01.96
1W. Derby 4:02.07
1L. Free State 4:02.34
2L. SM East 4:02.80
2O. BV West 4:02.88
3O. O. North 4:03.01
4O. O. South 4:03.78
3L. Lawrence 4:05.19
2W. Washburn Rural 4:05.20
4L. SM South 4:07.64
1M. Maize 4:09.15
2M. Hutchinson 4:12.20
3W. W. Heights 4:13.11
3M. Garden City 4:14.92
4W. Junction City 4:21.73
4M. W. Northwest 4:21.74
1O. BV North 9:46.00
2O. O. East 9:47.85
3O. O. North 9:51.04
1L. SM East 9:51.75
4O. O. Northwest 9:53.91
1W. Manhattan 10:08.41
2L. Lawrence 10:10.87
3L. SM West 10:12.78
2W. Washburn Rural 10:15.93
3W. W. East 10:17.39
4W. Derby 10:20.60
1M. Garden City 10:24.72
2M. Maize 10:27.59
4L. SM North 10:30.69
3M. Hutchinson 10:42.55
4M. W. North 10:50.65
1L. Pickell, SM East 5-6
1O. Martin, G.-Edgerton 5-6
2O. Sheble, O. North 5-6
3O. Pinkston, O. East 5-6
2L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 5-4
1M. Handy, Maize 5-2
4O. Dougherty, O. Northwest 5-2
2M. Wilson, Dodge City 5-0
3L. Dabney, Free State 5-0
4L. Campbell, SM West 5-0
1W. Jordan, Topeka 4-10
2W. Tatarko, Manhattan 4-10
3M. Hurtado, Dodge City 4-10
3W. Spainhour, Derby 4-10
4M. Keck, Campus 4-10
4W. Meeth, W. Southeast 4-10
1O. Pinkston, O. East 18-10¼
2O. Kelly, BV West 18-8¼
1L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 18-2¾
3O. Lindsey, O. Northwest 18-1¼
4O. Gurka, O. East 17-2¼
1W. Carson, W. East 17-2
2W. Chandler, W. Heights 17-1¾
2L. Holmes, SM South 17-0¾
1M. Cotman, W. Northwest 16-11¾
3W. Reeves, Manhattan 16-10¾
2M. Kitchen, W. South 16-10¼
4W. Cooke, Manhattan 16-8¾
3L. Gabler, Lawrence 16-7¼
3M. Heiman, Garden City 16-7
4L. Pickell, SM East 16-6¾
4M. Keck, Campus 16-4
1O. Kelly, BV West 38-9
2O. Lindsey, O. Northwest 37-5
1W. Carson, W. East 36-8
3O. Pinkston, O. East 36-8
1M. Cotman, W. Northwest 36-6¾
2M. Heiman, Garden City 36-3½
4O. Tenny, BV North 36-1½
1L. Holmes, SM South 35-11½
2W. Moser, Derby 35-9¾
3W. Cooke, Manhattan 35-7½
3M. Kitchen, W. South 35-1½
4M. Hurtado, Dodge City 34-6
2L. Broadwell, Lawrence 34-3¼
3L. Patelli, Leavenworth 33-11
4W. Lane, Washburn Rural 33-9
4L. Railsback, SM West 33-0¼
1O. Wait, G.-Edgerton 12-10
2O. Mitchell, G.-Edgerton 12-0
1M. Wilgers, Maize 11-6
3O. Lambert, BV Northwest 11-6
4O. Rubin, BV Northwest 11-0
1L. Hein, SM Northwest 10-6
2L. Vanderpool, SM West 10-6
2M. Kroll, Maize 10-6
3M. Doerksen, W. Northwest 10-0
1W. Meeth, W. Southeast 9-6
3L. Funk, SM South 9-6
4L. Fowler,SM South 9-6
2W. Harmon, Derby 9-0
4M. Gerber, Garden City 9-0
3W. Smith, Manhattan 8-0
4W. Vanderhoofven, W. Southeast 8-0
1O. Schneider, G.-Edgerton 41-6
2O. Smith, BV North 40-8
1W. Massanet, Manhattan 40-6
1L. Harvey, SM North 39-0½
3O. Augustyn, O. South 38-1½
2L. Webb, SM South 37-8
4O. Plank, G.-Edgerton 37-5
3L. Mingus, Free State 35-7½
1M. Stuckey, Maize 35-6
4L. Ruble, Leavenworth 35-5¼
2M. Callaway, W. North 34-8¼
2W. Williamson, Junction City 34-7
3M. Green, Maize 34-0¾
3W. Kipp, Manhattan 33-7½
4M. Wilson, W. North 33-3¼
4W. Pender, Junction City 33-0
1W. Massanet, Manhattan 131-7
1L. Finley, Lawrence 131-4
2L. Harvey, SM North 130-5
3L. Mingus, Free State 125-0
1O. Smith, BV North 123-3
2O. Stein, O. East 120-9
4L. Finley, Lawrence 119-4
3O. Plank, G.-Edgerton 111-4
1M. Swenson, Maize 110-3
2W. Gonzales, W. East 108-10
3W. Williamson, Junction City 107-1
2M. Stuckey, Maize 106-11
4W. James, Manhattan 106-10
3M. Wheeler, Campus 101-10
4O. Nguyen, O. Northwest 102-7½
4M. Green, Maize 101-5
1O. Plank, G.-Edgerton 140-6
2O. Bilhimer, G.-Edgerton 135-10
3O. Cisneros, G.-Edgerton 131-5
1M. Swenson, Maize 127-1
1W. Navarro, W. East 125-0
1L. Wiebe, Free State 121-3
4O. Vermulm, O. Northwest 121-1
2L. Howard, Lawrence 115-6
3L. Montgomery, SM West 115-0
4L. Heinen, SM East 110-2
2W. Kujawa, Manhattan 107-3
2M. Heatwole, Garden City 104-10
3W. Owen, Washburn Rural 104-6
3M. McKinnis, Hutchinson 103-3
4M. Caine, Garden City 101-11
4W. Scroggs, Manhattan 100-6
