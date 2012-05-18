Maize South’s Grubbs making up for lost time

There won’t be many meets for Hannah Grubbs to remember in her senior year, but the Maize South senior is counting on the conclusion for the memories.

Grubbs sent out a reminder on Friday at the Class 4A regional hosted by Circle that she’s still a favorite in the 100-meter hurdles, running 4A’s top time this season in a personal-best 14.96 seconds.

Less than 45 minutes after ripping off that time, Grubbs also qualified in the 100 and ran a leg in Maize South’s 400 relay team that qualified. This all coming on a pair of knees still in pain and in only her third meet of the season.

“This season has definitely been frustrating. I was just sad all the time,” Grubbs said. “But the 100 hurdles is what I truly care about, so I was happy with my time there. Whatever I had left after that I knew I had to put into those races. I’m really proud of what I’ve done today.”

While Grubbs had the most impressive individual performance, Andale showcased its depth to win both team titles and set up a run for state team titles next week with 11 girls entries and 14 boys.

“We’ve been telling the kids all week we don’t care about if you win, just get in the top four,” Andale coach Greg Smarsh said. “If you can get a bunch of people in, you have to like the chances. It’s an exciting time for us. I’m very proud of our kids.”

Collegiate’s Rhys Powell (200, 400) and Maize South’s Cody Weston (shot put, discus) were the only two athletes, boy or girl, to win two events. Cheney’s Hunter Veith qualified in the high jump and long jump, but failed to in the triple jump, in which he previously had 4A’s best mark.

Rose Hill’s boys team didn’t have any champions, but Colton Mays and Jon Martin each qualified in all four of their events. Martin took third in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles, while running legs on the 400 and 1600 relay teams.

“I think we had 4A’s best hurdles at this regional,” Martin said. “Whatever you can do here, you can probably do at the state meet. It was tough out here today.”

Another four-event qualifier was Maize South freshman Teagan Hayes, who will go to state in the 100, 200, 400 relay and 1600 relay.

“I’ve done (four events) in all of the meets this year, so I’m getting used to it,” Hayes said. “But the pressure today to get to state was a lot more. I didn’t think I would get in for my individual events, so that was pretty cool.”

Andale’s Abby Simon continued her tear in the long jump, clearing 17 feet for the fourth straight meet to win on Friday with a jump of 17 feet, 1½ inch. She also qualified in the 100 and 400 relay.

100—1. Campbell, Wellington, 12.29; 2. Simon, Andale, 12.36; 3. Hayes, Maize South, 12.41; 4. H. Grubbs, Maize South, 12.46. 200—1. A. Allen, Mulvane, 25.27; 2. Campbell, 25.48; 3. Hayes, Maize South, 25.55; 4. Needham, 25.62. 400—1. Needham, Cheney, 58.44; 2. Staats, Pratt, 58.74; 3. R. Grubbs, 59.87; 4. Davis, Haven, 1:00.16. 800—1. Staats, Pratt, 2:21.88; 2. Becker, Pratt, 2:23.16; 3. Branscum, Ulysses, 2:26.70; 4. Poynter, Maize South, 2:27.49. 1600—1. Becker, Pratt, 5:21.47; 2. Bradley, Rose Hill, 5:31.55; 3. Schaefer, Maize South, 5:33.69; 4. Caffrey, Haven, 5:34.93. 3200—1. Becker, Pratt, 11:44.36; 2. Schaefer, Maize South, 11:51.64; 3. Trumble, Maize South, 11:56.61; 4. Lane, Andale, 12:05.46. 100 hurdles—1. H. Grubbs, Maize South, 14.96; 2. Hoover, Pratt, 15.72; 3. Highbarger, Circle, 15.76; 4. Linton, Wellington, 16.68. 300 hurdles—1. Arnold, Ulysses, 45.13; 2. Lower, Collegiate, 46.60; 3. Hoover, Pratt, 47.65; 4. Linton, Wellington, 48.29. 400 relay—1. Maize South (Williams, R. Grubbs, Hayes, H. Grubbs) 50.36; 2. Andale 50.68; 3. Mulvane 51.36; 4. Wellington 51.61. 1600 relay—1. Maize South (Adams, Hayes, Iweha, R. Grubbs) 4:10.80; 2. Pratt 4:12.00; 3. Cheney 4:13.90; 4. Haven 4:14.80. 3200 relay—1. Haven (Caffrey, Ausherman, Wells, Davis) 9:53.13; 2. Pratt 10:04.22; 3. Ulysses 10:07.93; 4. Andale 10:15.76. High jump—1. Melhorn, Collegiate, 5-1; 2. Rowland, Andale, 4-11; 3. Lewellen, Wellington, 4-11; 4. Wartick, Circle, 4-9. Pole vault—1. Shiach, Andale, 10-6; 2. Orth, Andale, 10-6; 3. Klapps, Mulvane, 10-0; 4. Gregg, El Dorado, 9-6. Long jump—1. Simon, Andale, 17-1½; 2. Kinser, Hugoton, 16-11¾; 3. Walthers, Circle, 16-3; 4. Bohm, Trinity, 16-1¼. Triple jump—1. Kinser, Hugoton, 37-5½; 2. Lies, Andale, 35-11½; 3. Eck, Andale, 35-6; 4. Walthers, Circle, 35-2½. Shot put—1. Britton, Ulysses, 41-11½; 2. Maydew, Pratt, 39-0; 3. Jo. Wright, Circle, 35-8½; 4. Ostlund, Haven, 35-8. Discus—1. Britton, Ulysses, 127-3; 2. Schueller, Andale, 111-5½; 3. Maydew, Pratt, 110-5; 4. A. Orton, Circle, 109-9. Javelin—1. Holt, Cheney, 132-7; 2. A. Orton, Circle, 122-2; 3. Veach, Cheney, 121-4; 4. Ja. Wright, Circle, 116-9.

100—1. Annis, Ulysses, 10.94; 2. Weinlood, Maize South, 10.95; 3. Burns, Trinity, 11.00; 4. Eggleston, Pratt, 11.01. 200—1. Powell, Collegiate, 21.71; 2. Annis, Ulysses, 22.11; 3. Mays, Rose Hill, 22.16; 4. Rogers, Maize South, 22.82. 400—1. Powell, Collegiate, 49.44; 2. Mays, Rose Hill, 50.02; 3. Williams, Maize South, 50.18; 4. Horsch, Andale, 51.05. 800—1. Weaver, Hugoton, 1:59.17; 2. Brewer, Trinity, 2:02.94; 3. McLain, Hugoton, 2:04.54; 4. Swank, Pratt, 2:04.71. 1600—1. J. Wallace, Andale, 4:37.15; 2. Mendoza, Ulysses, 4:37.16; 3. Bean, Mulvane, 4:43.97; 4. Weaver, Hugoton, 4:44.47. 3200—1. Bean, Mulvane, 9:50.50; 2. J. Wallace, Andale, 9:56.00; 3. Mendoza, Ulysses, 9:56.90; 4. Weaver, Hugoton, 10:02.50. 110 hurdles—1. May, Andale, 14.27; 2. Nicholas, 14.48; 3. Martin, Rose Hill, 14.52; 4. Maydew, Pratt, 14.65. 300 hurdles—1. Maydew, Pratt, 39.03; 2. Martin, Rose Hill, 3. Nicholas, Circle; 4. Smarsh, Andale, 40.77. 400 relay—1. Maize South (Rogers, Williams, Washington, Weinlood) 43.97; 2. Ulysses 44.05; 3. Andale 44.14; 4. Rose Hill 44.36. 1600 relay—1. Rose Hill (Martin, Knight, Shaffer, Mays) 3:25.80; 2. Andale 3:28.90; 3. Maize South 3:30.00; 4. Ulysses 3:32.00. 3200 relay—1. Ulysses (Mendoza, Widder, Zerr, Galindo) 8:12.30; 2. Hugoton 8:17.97; 3. El Dorado 8:20.11; 4. Rose Hill 8:22.03. High jump—1. LeRock, Andale, 6-8; 2. Veith, Cheney, 6-6; 3. Budda, Augusta, 6-6; 4. Kissell, Ulysses, 6-2. Pole vault—1. Ungles, Andale, 15-0; 2. Peters, Cheney, 14-0; 3. Meyer, Andale, 14-0; 4. Knight, 13-6. Long jump—1. Veith, Cheney, 22-9½; 2. Annis, Ulysses, 22-8; 3. Fleming, Collegiate, 21-0; 4. Burns, Trinity, 20-8½. Triple jump—1. Rinke, Clearwater, 43-10; 2. Lavington, Cheney, 41-10¼; 3. Vaughn, Andale, 41-8; 4. Rodriguez, Ulysses, 41-4½. Shot put—1. Weston, Maize South, 48-9¾; 2. Stegman, Hugoton, 48-0; 3. Jones, Andale, 47-6; 4. Hobert, Maize South, 47-2½. Discus—1. Weston, Maize South, 158-0; 2. Banz, Andale, 140-9; 3. Harlan, Maize South, 133-8; 4. Stegman, Hugoton, 130-6. Javelin—1. Pote, Andale, 176-3; 2. Brand, Andale, 166-4; 3. Songster, Mulvane, 159-4; 4. Walstad, Andale, 157-11.