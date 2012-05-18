Eisenhower’s Bush sets personal best while winning regional high jump

Goddard Eisenhower senior Zach Bush went a personal-best 6-feet-8 inches in the high jump on Friday to win a Class 5A regional, a credit to his offseason work.

Not his offseason work in jumps. He’s a spring-only kind of track athlete.

But his offseason work in basketball.

“It kind of ties in,” said Bush of basketball and jumps. “It’s getting your legs stronger and getting stronger overall. It’s funny how you see how that correlates.

“I’ve been able to see each year, as I’ve worked harder in the offseason, and each year it’s fun coming into track. It’s at the end of the year, you haven’t jumped for a whole year, and you don’t know what you’re going to do. Then you come out the first practice, and you see all of your improvement, all your hard work.”

Bush qualified for the Class 5A track meet on May 25-26 at Cessna Stadium.

Bush has consistently jumped 6-6 this season. But at Friends University for regionals, there was a strong wind.

It didn’t affect him, though, largely because he felt good physically.

“Perfect weather, no school today,” he said. “No school, that doesn’t hurt…. It felt good to sleep in.”

Bush did have to get up for the senior breakfast and graduation practice, but he didn’t have anything that taxed him mentally or physically.

“When I got out there, my legs felt decent,” he said. “Then I didn’t feel very good. I kind of got worried. I missed one jump earlier on.”

Bush missed at 6-4, saying he was lazy going over the bar, didn’t explode up.

“I just went in thinking I could get over it easy. It kind of woke me up and made me realize that I have to get it going,” he said.

He was frustrated because he hadn’t missed at that height in a while. But he made it over at 6-6 on the first jump then missed the first two at 6-7.

“I was hoping I could get it on my third jump. In the back of your mind, it’s kind of tough,” he said. “It’s ‘I’ve got to make this or I’m done.’ I made the jump and I’m excited.”

He made it over at 6-8 on the first jump. Bush, who went to Goddard his first three years of high school, tied the Lions’ record with that jump and set the record at Eisenhower, a first-year school.

Wanting more – When Carroll’s Katherine Dillard finished her 400, she was less than pleased.

She just didn’t feel as though she’d run a good race.

“My 400 was actually a PR,” said Dillard, who won the event in 58.33. “I didn’t feel like it was. I actually thought it was slow. I talked to my coach, and he said it was a PR. That told me that I can run faster.”

Dillard also won the 800 in 2:25.74 and was part of winning the 3200 relay (10:16.05) and the 1600 relay (4:08.33).

“Since I run four events, I kind of have to balance the speed, what I’m doing,” Dillard said. “The goal today was to win the races, but more to qualify. To get a somewhat good seed for state, but not kill myself for the races next week.”

The 800 is Dillard’s preferred race. She began running the 400 late last season as a sophomore, while she’s run the 800 longer.

“The 400 is short, and you’re either fast or you’re not,” she said. “There’s not strategy, unless you think about your two splits. The 800, you have the time to think about what you’re doing. I think it hurts more, too.”

She wasn’t Carroll’s only multiple winner. David Thor won the 800 and the 3200 and was second in the 1600, while also anchoring the 1600 relay.

Teammate Kaelyn Balch won the 1600 in 5:21.9 and the 3200 in 11:44.55.

Carroll won the boys and girls regional titles. The Eagles won the boys with 189 points, and the girls with 170. Kapaun took second in the girls.

Betting on Betts – Goddard’s Nick Betts ran his best time in the 100 meters, finishing in 10.81. And he could tell he’d run a faster time than usual.

“I definitely felt it today,” he said. “Especially with the wind. I felt today when I was pulling away. I could tell it was a good run for me, a good race.”

Betts also won the triple jump with a 47-1.

“I’m still staying consistent,” he said. “My best was a 47-2 and then a 47-1, I got that twice this year. And then some 46s. I’m happy to be up there again. Hopefully at state, I’ll pop a good one.

He went 45-2 in 6A last season, finishing second.

Betts also took fourth in the long jump (20-4 ¼), and was the anchor leg of the second-place 400 relay team. He nearly made up a huge deficit, but couldn’t overcome Carroll’s finish.

Boys

Team totals—1. Bishop Carroll 189, 2. Liberal 101, 3. Kapaun 95, 4. Goddard 68, 5. Winfield 58, 6. Arkansas City 21, 7. Goddard Eisenhower 17, 8. Wichita West 8.

3200 relay—1. Carroll, 8:27.31; 2. Kapaun, 8:29.06; 3. Goddard, 8:31.02; 4. Liberal, 8:31.68. 110 hurdles—1. Hammond, Liberal, 14.89; 2. Ay. Braimah, Liberal; 15.2; 3. Puritty, Kapaun, 15.3 4. Ad. Braimah, Liberal, 15.4. 100—1. Betts, Goddard, 10.81; 2. Hart, Carroll, 10.91; 3. Dempsey, Kapaun, 11.01; 4. Green, Goddard, 11.02. 1600—1. Hanna, Winfield, 4:43.93; 2. Thor, Carroll, 4:44.53; 3. Garcia, Carroll, 4:44.58; Martin, Carroll, 4:46.45. 400 relay—1. Carroll, 43.63; 2. Goddard, 43.83; 3. Liberal, 44.45; 4. Ark City, 45.33. 400—1. Denning, Carroll, 50.67; 2. Daley, Kapaun, 50.87; 3. Akao, Kapaun, 51.57; 4. Gibson, Ark City, 52.54. 300 hurdles—1. Ad. Braimah, Liberal, 39.19; 2. Hammond, Liberal, 40.3; 3. Ay. Braimah, Liberal, 41.17; 4. Linnebur, Carroll, 41.74. 800—1. Thor, Carroll, 1:59.58; 2. Hanna, Winfield, 2:00.0; 3. Garcia, Carroll, 2:00.23; 4. Lyle, Carroll, 2:00.5. 200—1. Hart, Carroll, 22.45; 2. Daley, Kapaun, 22.46; 3. Akao, Kapaun, 22.9; 4. Harvey, Carroll, 23.4. 3200—1. Thor, Carroll, 9:59.46; 2. Garcia, Carroll, 9:59.49; 3. Fonseca, W. West, 10:00.91; 4. Hampton, Carroll, 10:02.71. 1600 relay—1. Carroll, 3:24.03; 2. Liberal, 3:27.2; 3. Kapaun, 3:30.58; 4. Ark City, 3:32.95. Triple jump—1. Betts, Goddard, 47-1; 2. Soto, Winfield, 43-4 ¼; 3. Maly, Carroll, 42-0; 4. Rott, Kapaun, 41-10. Discus—1. McPhail, Liberal, 159-9; 2. Melillo, Carroll, 145-6; 3. Cook, Kapaun, 136-7; 4. Lantz, Kapaun, 136-2. Long jump—1. Soto, Winfield, 21-1 ¼; 2. Banks, Ark City, 20-5.3/4; 3. Bohm, Kapaun, 20-5 ½; 4. Betts, Goddard, 20-4 ¼. High jump—1. Bush, Eisenhower, 6-8; 2. Chippeaux, Goddard, 6-2; 3. Rott, Kapaun, 6-2; 4. Wilson, Liberal, 6-0. Shot put—1. Johnson, Winfield, 48-5 ½; 2. Deree, Carroll, 45-9 ¾; 3. McPhail, Liberal, 45-7 ½; 4. Richardson, Winfield, 44-7. Javelin—1. Befort, Carroll, 160-10; 2. Hilger, Goddard, 159-9; 3. Larkin, Liberal, 155-1; 4. Abbott, Liberal, 148-4. Pole vault—1. Meyer, Carroll, 15-6; 2. Dold, Carroll, 13-6; 3. Wilson, Kapaun, 13-0; 4. Jones, Eisenhower, 13-0.

Girls

Team totals—1. Bishop Carroll 170, 2. Kapaun 125, 3. Liberal 78, 4. Arkansas City 68, 5. Goddard Eisenhower 56, 6. Winfield 37, 7. Goddard 18, 8. Wichita West 5.

3200 relay—1. Carroll, 10:16.05; 2. Goddard Eisenhower, 10:21.77; 3. Liberal, 10:30.61; 4. Kapaun, 10:33.71. 100 hurdles—1. Weber, Kapaun, 15.01; 2. Powell, Carroll, 15.36; 3. Chapman, Liberal, 15.59; 4. Nordhus, Carroll, 15.88. 100—Engle, Eisenhower, 12.3; 2. Taylor, Ark City, 12.38; 3. Vailas, Kapaun, 12.4; 4. Chapman, Liberal, 12.8. 1600—1. K. Balch, Carroll, 5:21.9; 2. Lucero, Liberal, 5:36.48; 3. Buffum, Winfield, 5:36.5; 4. Ballinger, Eisenhower, 5:39.55. 400 relay—1. Kapaun, 50.42; 2. Ark City, 52.1; 3. Liberal, 52.32; 4. Carroll, 52.39. 400—1. Dillard, Carroll, 58.33; 2. Engle, Eisenhower, 59.75; 3. Griffiths, Winfield, 59.85; 4. Pfannenstiel, Eisenhower, 1:02.57. 300 hurdles—1. Powell, Carroll, 47.28; 2. Nordhus, Carroll, 48.22; 3. Weber, Kapaun, 48.29; Chapman, Liberal, 49.7. 800—Dillard, Carroll, 2:25.74; 2. Griffiths, Winfield, 2:26.69; 3. Skinner, Kapaun, 2:31.01; 4. Bulloch, Carroll, 2:31.2. 200—1. Taylor, Ark City, 26.53 2. Stewart, Kapaun, 27.7; 3. Vailas, Kapaun, 28.29; 4. Reeves, Winfield, 28.34. 3200—1. K. Balch, Carroll, 11:44.55; 2. Lucero, Liberal, 12:10.75; 3. McCaulley, Carroll, 12:11.41; 4. Ballinger, Eisenhower, 12:13.02. 1600 relay—1. Carroll, 4:08.33; 2. Eisenhower, 4:15.09; 3. Kapaun, 4:17.81; 4. Ark City, 4:26.44. Pole vault—1. Hawk, Carroll, 9-6; 2. Watters, Ark City, 9-0; 3. Demel, Carroll, 9-0; 4. Jones, Eisenhower, 9-0. Long jump—1. Wright, Liberal, 16-8 ¾; 2. Madsen, Kapaun, 16-2 ½; 3. Banks, Winfield, 15-11; 4. A. Balch, 15-9 3/4 . High jump—1. Wright, Liberal, 5-4; 2. Turner, Ark City, 5-2; 3. Rathbun, Carroll, 5-0; Weber, Kapaun, 5-0 Shot put—1. Lienhard, Kapaun, 34-7 ¼; 2. Johnson, Goddard, 34-2 ¾; 3. Spilinek, Goddard, 33-7 ¾; 4. Ernstmann, Carroll, 33-4. Discus—1. Durant-Fisher, Kapaun, 118-1; 2. Leland, Carroll, 115-5; 3. Young, Winfield, 114-11; 4. Belt, Carroll, 111-11. Triple jump—1. Wright, Liberal, 36-3; 2. Murphy, Ark City, 35-4; 3. A. Balch, Carroll, 35-1 ¾; 4. Madsen, Kapaun, 34-1. Javelin—1. Murphy, Ark City, 150-0; 2. Shearrer, Kapaun, 120-2; 3. Halstead, Carroll, 117-5; 4. Spilinek, Goddard, 115-3.