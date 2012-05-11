Independent’s Maddox reaches 3-2-1A tennis semis

Independent sophomore Jacob Maddox reached the singles semifinals at the Class 3-2-1A boys tennis tournament at Riverside Tennis Complex with a pair of easy victories Friday, losing just three games in two matches.

Friday was the first day of action at state championships in four classes. The tournaments conclude today.

Maddox will face Kansas City Christian freshman Johnny Goodwin today. Sterling junior Eduardo Martelli will faced Immaculata’s James Cha in the other semifinal.

In 3-2-1A doubles, Independent’s Sam McCoy and Brandon King made the semis, where they will face Claflin-Central Plains’ Benn Kirmer and Layne Bieberle. Conway Springs’ Anthony Trifiletti and Grant Bellar won three matches Friday to reach the other semifinal, where they will take on Hutchinson Trinity’s Jason Banning and Michael Lindt.

In singles, Kapaun’s Mason Born lost in the quarterfinals, falling 6-1, 6-0 to Lansing’s Anil Patel.

In doubles, Collegiate’s Clay Holden and Hunter Morris will face Gavin Webster and Tyler Posch of Independence in one semifinal, while Wellington’s Evan Keller and Brian Peck will play in the other semi against Parsons’ Parker Robertson and John Paul Hurley.

