Collegiate returns full squad

For Collegiate boys golf coach Kevin Reed, the team mindset is the same each season.

“Our goals are the same every year. We’re trying to be the best golf team we can be to be able to compete for our league, regional, and state championships,” Reed said.

It isn’t often, however, that Reed has the same golfers to accomplish those goals, which is the situation he finds himself in this year.

All six golfer return from last year’s 3A championship team. Reed understands how rare it is to have this much experience.

“It’s huge,” Reed said. “Experience is key; it’s critical.”

The top returner is senior Harrison Morris, who finished second at the 3A tournament last year. Also coming back are senior Hunter Morris and junior Riley Kemmer who tied 11th.

But while the faces stay the same, one thing will change. Instead of going to the 3A state tournament this year, Collegiate will be headed to Kansas City as a 4A school.

“I just think we’re going to have to work hard and practice hard,” Reed said. “We happen to have a schedule that gives us that opportunity, to have good competition all year, and I think that tends to prepare us well for the postseason.”

Reed believes the key to Collegiate’s success in the past has been its ability to have players with varsity experience come back every year.

“We tend to have two to three solid players in every grade, so there’s good continuity in terms of kids who have had experience playing in the state tournament before,” Reed said.

Even with all the returners, Reed still sees the opportunity for competition for a few of the varsity spots.

“It’s a great situation to be in,” Reed said. “I don’t think any coach would ever say you’ve got too many good players.”