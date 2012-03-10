5A girls: Kapaun makes Estes a champ again

Marvin Estes reached deep into his coat pocket to remove the hand-written letter and began to read.

“Today you will write a story that you will tell for the rest of your lives,” Estes said aloud to his Kapaun Mount Carmel girls basketball team. “As authors, you have the chance to write the ending of your dreams. We can’t wait for you to join us as state champs.”

It was signed by the 1979 state championship team from Kapaun coached by Estes.

He looked up to see every eye welled up, every foot bouncing in anticipation and a team that would not be denied.

“You’re a team of destiny,” Estes told them before Saturday’s Class 5A championship game. “You are going to win this. Now here’s how.”

Thirty-three years later, at age 67, Estes returned for one more chapter. It was worth the wait.

The Crusaders defeated Blue Valley 51-44 at the Kansas Expocentre in front of thousands, including four members of the 1979 championship team.

“I can’t even tell you how many times we’ve gotten together just to celebrate the moment,” Estes said. “And now you see that for these kids and their futures. And they’re going to have that forever. They can cherish that. That’s a golden memory that few people get to experience and they deserve it.”

It stuck with seniors Katie Andersen, Arisa Shaw and Courtney Gahagan when they were freshmen and saw that group come back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their triumph.

“I remember seeing that family come back and they came to one of our games,” Andersen said. “I remember wanting to feel that so much.”

It was almost like reliving the past for the four that returned from the 1979 team. The lights seemed just as bright. The screams were deafening. Even Estes was still as animated as ever on the sidelines.

“It’s all rushing back,” said Betsey Relph, the captain of that ’79 team. “To watch (Estes) coach, it’s different up in the stands than it was down on the court. But his emotion and passion for the game and love for the kids is still the same. We were all crying to see him win it again.”

Once Kapaun won the first quarter 11-8, it never surrendered the lead. Freshman Samantha Bachrodt led the Crusaders with another spectacular performance (16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals).

Gahagan played with aggression previously only reserved for defense. She made her only three shot attempts of the game, scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three assists.

After hearing Estes read the letter, Gahagan said the team believed it was their fate to win the title.

“That state championship title we just won was for everyone that hasn’t won it on the Kapaun girls basketball team,” Gahagan said. “But (Estes) was the reason that we won. He really was.”

On Saturday, these Crusaders concluded their perfect ending. But their glory doesn’t end.

Now this group of Kapaun players will have their own reunions and get-togethers to attend in the future. And maybe someday they too can inspire a team that precedes them to join them in the rafters of the Kapaun gymnasium.

“That’s going to be us in a few years now,” Shaw said. “Hopefully with this season we left our legacy behind.”