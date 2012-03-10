Class 6A championship videos — Heights boys and girls sweep

Below are videos from the aftermath of Heights winning the Class 6A boys and girls titles. The boys won their fourth straight, while the girls won their second straight and are on a 50-game winning streak, the state’s longest active streak.

Heights coach Joe Auer talks after the win

Heights girls coach Kip Pulliam talks after the win

Heights’ girls talk about their season

Perry Ellis poses with his mom

The Heights boys pose for pictures

Heights girls pose for pictures

Heights senior Gavin Thurman

Heights’ Perry Ellis talks about the win

Heights’ Terrence Moore talks about the win

Heights siblings Gabe and Jada Lynch

Heights coach Joe Auer celebrates with his wife

Heights girls coach Kip Pulliam celebrates

Heights girls dance

Heights drummers