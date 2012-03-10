6A girls: Heights caps second consecutive perfect season

As Heights senior Taylor Chandler exited the Class 6A title game on Saturday at Koch Arena, only a few seconds remained in the Falcons’ 64-46 victory over Olathe Northwest. She went to the end of the bench and hugged teammate Ashlee Ivy, then made her way up the line of teammates, hugging each before sitting down.

She beamed with the thrill of Heights winning its second straight title and capping a second straight 25-0 season, the state’s longest active streak.

“We finally did it,” said Chandler, who had 11 points, one of five Heights players to score in double figures. “Took all year, took a lot of preparation. We actually played our game, didn’t change anything, kept the pressure up and played our game.”

Heights has won seven titles, including six since 2002.

Many of the players on Heights’ team had played key roles in last season’s championship. But this one was different. For junior Katie Palmer, it was about moving into the starting lineup and being a major contributor.

Chandler, who is the only returning starter from last season’s championship team, felt she provided better play to her team. Shortly after the 2010-11 championship, Chandler was upset with what she felt was a lack of key plays on her part.

She vowed to change that this season. And she did. She had four steals and four assists, even a blocked shot. That block by the 5-foot-5 guard came midway through the second quarter when Olathe Northwest’s Vashti Neal attempted a three from the left corner.

“This year I took it as, ‘I’m not going to let my team down, and I’m going to play and contribute to my team as much as I could,” she said.

One key assist came early in the final period. Olathe Northwest had battled back from 17 down midway through the third to get within nine heading into the fourth. But Heights’ Jada Lynch hit a three-pointer in the first 10 seconds of the period. Two possessions later, Chandler had the ball, was double-teamed and found Lynch, who hit another three.

“I knew it was good as soon as it left her hands,” Chandler said.

Lynch finished with a team-high 14 points, hitting 3 of 4 three-pointers. Ivy and Joyea Marshall each had 11 points, while Palmer had 10.

“I love having (Lynch) come off the bench,” Heights coach Kip Pulliam said. “She has confidence, and she knows I have confidence in her. She didn’t think twice about them. She let them go, she knew they were good. Daggers.”

As it has all season, Heights used its defense to win, forcing 25 turnovers, including 10 in the first period. Ivy had four steals, while Lynch had three.

The win was emotional for Pulliam, especially after a former official pulled him aside in the tunnel, just off the Koch Arena court. Following the brief conversation about how Pulliam’s dad, Stan, who died four years ago, would have enjoyed Saturday’s win, both wiped tears from their faces.

Pulliam needed a few moments to get himself under control.

“I grew up learning basketball from him,” said Pulliam, who also won titles in 2006 and 2007. “I wish he could have seen it. Last year I felt like I got one for him. This was special with these kids. I had to do a lot of coaching. I had to work really hard. I did a lot of thinking and talking to him. He helped.”

Maize (22-3) recovered against Olathe South, though.

“We settled down and started playing better defense, controlling the ball on offense and not throwing the ball away,” Maize coach Jerrod Handy said.

Maize junior Paige Lungwitz scored to get the Eagles within 36-35 and then hit a three to tie the score at 38-all with 32 seconds to go in the third. Lungwitz had 10 points.

Keiryn Swenson, who had a game-high 19 points, capped a 14-2 run for a 43-38 lead. Olathe South got within 49-48 with 1:43 to go, but Maize scored the game’s final seven points.

“Once we gained momentum, we showed courage, and that helped us get on a roll and eventually get back into the game and eventually get the lead,” said Maize senior McKenzie Hartzog, who had 10 points.