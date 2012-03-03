Saturday’s girls sub-state finals

Bishop Miege vs. Blue Valley
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Mill Valley
Andover Central at Kapaun
Andover 56, Carroll 43
Salina Central 48, Salina South 46
Hays at Newton
KC Schlagle at Topeka Seaman
Highland Park 49, Shawnee Heights 45
Santa Fe Trail vs. Ottawa
Bonner Springs 58, Tonganoxie 50
McPherson 52, Hesston 44
Wellington 43, Mulvane 30
Girard 70, Parsons 66
Holton 70, Wamego 53
Chanute 44, Osawatomie 41
Pratt 46, Haven 26
Garden Plain 44, Conway Springs 23
Frontenac vs. Caney Valley
Central Heights vs. Burlington
Beloit 52, Thomas More Prep 40
Sabetha vs. Atchison County
Holcomb 70, Cimarron 46
Hillsboro 29, Moundridge 19
Silver Lake 50, Riley County 44
Olpe 54, Berean Academy 35
Republic County 42, Smith Center 39
Oakley 53, Rawlins County 41
Lebo vs. Lyndon
Meade 66, Kinsley 53
Leavenworth Immaculata vs. Jefferson North
Sterling vs. Central Plains
Oswego vs. Madison
Hanover at Centralia
Pike Valley 58, Lakeside 37
Caldwell 50, South Haven 44
Fairfield vs. Centre
Hoxie 59, Quinter 22
Bishop Seabury vs. Waverly
Spearville vs. Deerfield
South Central vs. St. John-Hudson
Norwich vs. Bucklin
Hope vs. Hutchinson Central Christian
Greeley County vs. Wallace County
Ingalls vs. Dighton
Baileyville vs. Wetmore
Victoria 56, Otis-Bison 43
Crest vs. Altoona-Midway
Logan vs. Wheatland-Grinnell
Comments