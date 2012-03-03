Varsity Kansas

March 03, 2012 12:00 AM

Saturday’s girls sub-state finals

Bishop Miege vs. Blue Valley

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Mill Valley

Andover Central at Kapaun

Andover 56, Carroll 43

Salina Central 48, Salina South 46

Hays at Newton

KC Schlagle at Topeka Seaman

Highland Park 49, Shawnee Heights 45

Santa Fe Trail vs. Ottawa

Bonner Springs 58, Tonganoxie 50

McPherson 52, Hesston 44

Wellington 43, Mulvane 30

Girard 70, Parsons 66

Holton 70, Wamego 53

Chanute 44, Osawatomie 41

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Pratt 46, Haven 26

Garden Plain 44, Conway Springs 23

Frontenac vs. Caney Valley

Central Heights vs. Burlington

Beloit 52, Thomas More Prep 40

Sabetha vs. Atchison County

Holcomb 70, Cimarron 46

Hillsboro 29, Moundridge 19

Silver Lake 50, Riley County 44

Olpe 54, Berean Academy 35

Republic County 42, Smith Center 39

Oakley 53, Rawlins County 41

Lebo vs. Lyndon

Meade 66, Kinsley 53

Leavenworth Immaculata vs. Jefferson North

Sterling vs. Central Plains

Oswego vs. Madison

Hanover at Centralia

Pike Valley 58, Lakeside 37

Caldwell 50, South Haven 44

Fairfield vs. Centre

Hoxie 59, Quinter 22

Bishop Seabury vs. Waverly

Spearville vs. Deerfield

South Central vs. St. John-Hudson

Norwich vs. Bucklin

Hope vs. Hutchinson Central Christian

Greeley County vs. Wallace County

Ingalls vs. Dighton

Baileyville vs. Wetmore

Victoria 56, Otis-Bison 43

Crest vs. Altoona-Midway

Logan vs. Wheatland-Grinnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video