Northwest beats Southeast 72-62

After Southeast cut a 12-point Northwest lead to four points with 5:39 left, Northwest coach Chris Collins instructed his players to live in that moment.

“We try not to get too far ahead and try not to look to far back, but just focus on the moment,” Collins said. “This is the only thing that we can control, where we’re at at this time.”

His philosophy worked, as the Grizzlies maintained their composure to finish with a 72-62 win.

“They’re (Southeast) so well coached and such an athletic team, that you can’t give them any room to breathe,” Collins said. “You have to be playing with a sense of urgency.”

Northwest and Southeast remained within a few points throughout the first quarter. A buzzer-beating shot by Southeast’s Kevin Gunter gave the Buffaloes a one-point lead and the momentum in the second quarter.

The Grizzlies outscored Southeast 18-12 in the second quarter, and took a five-point lead into halftime. Northwest extended its lead throughout the third quarter.

“We were flat second half, we didn’t play like we did the first half,” Southeast coach Carl Taylor said.

After trailing by 12 into the fourth quarter, Southeast went on an 8-0 run, keeping Northwest scoreless in the final period for nearly 2 1/2 minutes, cutting its lead to four points.

Craig Nicholson made 10 of 11 attempts from the free-throw line, and led Northwest with 27 points on his senior night. Fellow senior Kendrick Miller added 18 for the Grizzlies.

“They play their roles. Craig, he’s a facilitator for us, he’s a scorer, he’s a great on-ball defender, that’s why he’s been my point guard,” Collins said. “He’s (Nicholson) always been our guy in terms of, he’s going to bring it, and Kendrick, he’s always going to bring it.”