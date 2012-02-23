Andale girls claim AV-CTL IV title

The win gave Andale a 17-3 record and the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail IV title at 9-1.

“Most people spray their coaches with water,” Andale senior Julie Lies said. “All we had were these little water bottles, so we decided to squirt him.”

It wasn’t a Gatorade bath, but Kerschen was fine with that.

“It’s been a goal since the start of the year,” Kerschen said. “We beat Wellington to start the year, and we knew it was possible.”

Maize South, which had pushed Andale to overtime in their first meeting, started the game with a 7-0 run in the first 2:23.

“We had three straight games that we have struggled, we got good looks, but the kids have lost their shooting touch, almost team-wide,” Maize South coach Mike Domnick said. “To start that was great. But then we started missing some shots.”

Maize South didn’t score again until 1:40 remained in the first half. Down 14-7, Maize South sophomore Mariah Suchan scored inside. She was fouled, missed the free throw, got her own rebound, scored and was fouled again. She made this free throw for five points in three seconds.

“That kept them in the game,” Kerschen said. “We were that close to separating, and we gave up five points. They hadn’t scored for ages (nearly 12 minutes), and that got their confidence back, kept them close.”

A Suchan jumper — she finished with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds — with 2:39 to go in the third gave Maize South the 27-26 lead.

But Andale responded. Rachel Eck drove inside and fed Josie Eck, who scored. She was fouled and made the free throw for the 29-27 lead. Maize South failed to score on its next possession, and Josie Eck scored again, this time off a pass from Brittany Meyer.

Eck finished with 11 points and six rebounds.