Thursday’s high school basketball scores, Friday’s schedule

Boys
Carroll 56, South 54
Kapaun 71, West 56
North 47, Heights 38
Northwest 72, Southeast 62
Andale 70, Maize South 34
Andover Central 71, Valley Center 41
Augusta 60, Rose Hill 46
Clearwater 59, Wellington 48
Collegiate 46, Circle 34
El Dorado 46, Winfield 43
Mulvane 56, Buhler 55
Salina Central 59, Campus 38
Eureka 51, Chase County 41
Hutchinson Trinity 43, Thomas More Prep 37
Remington 56, Oxford 43
Sedan at Caney Valley
Cimarron 71, Southwestern Heights 63
Horton 83, Royal Valley 72
Independence 42, Iola 25
Labette County 60, Fort Scott 55
Parsons 80, Coffeyville 64
Phillipsburg 53, Plainville 29
Pittsburg Colgan 58, Lamar (Mo.) 40
Plainville 68, Phillipsburg 51
Riley County 65, St.Marys 34
Rock Creek 55, Rossville 36
Royal Valley 83, Horton 72
Silver Lake 66, Wabaunsee 24
Smith Center 64, Osborne 44
Wamego 58, Centralia 54
Girls
Carroll 63, South 41
Heights 81, North 22
Kapaun 66, West 29
Northwest 43, Southeast 29
Andale 45, Maize South 29
Andover Central 65, Valley Center 33
Buhler 50, Mulvane 45
Circle 24, Collegiate 18
Rose Hill 60, Augusta 48
Salina Central 58, Campus 37
Wellington 50, Clearwater 37
Winfield 43, El Dorado 34
Chase County 51, Eureka 45
Remington 57, Oxford 30
Sedan at Caney Valley
Thomas More Prep 51, Hutchinson Trinity 29
Cimarron 43, Southwestern Heights 39
DeSoto 45, Baldwin 37
Fort Scott 54, Labette County 53
Iola 36, Independence 33
Natoma 60, Tescott 40
Ottawa 40, Spring Hill 39
Parsons 54, Coffeyville 32
Phillipsburg 53, Plainville 29
Riley County 72, St. Marys 41
Rock Creek 50, Rossville 27
Royal Valley 55, Horton 49
Silver Lake 75, Wabaunsee 51
SM Northwest 51, SM North 33
Smith Center 76, Osborne 32
St. Paul 56, Crest 14
Wamego 56, Centralia 43
Tonight’s schedule
Arkansas City at McPherson
Derby at Salina South
Goddard at Andover
Goddard Eisenhower at Hutchinson
Newton at Maize
Comments