February 23, 2012 12:00 AM

Thursday’s high school basketball scores, Friday’s schedule

Boys

Carroll 56, South 54

Kapaun 71, West 56

North 47, Heights 38

Northwest 72, Southeast 62

Andale 70, Maize South 34

Andover Central 71, Valley Center 41

Augusta 60, Rose Hill 46

Clearwater 59, Wellington 48

Collegiate 46, Circle 34

El Dorado 46, Winfield 43

Mulvane 56, Buhler 55

Salina Central 59, Campus 38

Eureka 51, Chase County 41

Hutchinson Trinity 43, Thomas More Prep 37

Remington 56, Oxford 43

Sedan at Caney Valley

Cimarron 71, Southwestern Heights 63

Horton 83, Royal Valley 72

Independence 42, Iola 25

Labette County 60, Fort Scott 55

Parsons 80, Coffeyville 64

Phillipsburg 53, Plainville 29

Pittsburg Colgan 58, Lamar (Mo.) 40

Plainville 68, Phillipsburg 51

Riley County 65, St.Marys 34

Rock Creek 55, Rossville 36

Royal Valley 83, Horton 72

Silver Lake 66, Wabaunsee 24

Smith Center 64, Osborne 44

Wamego 58, Centralia 54

Girls

Carroll 63, South 41

Heights 81, North 22

Kapaun 66, West 29

Northwest 43, Southeast 29

Andale 45, Maize South 29

Andover Central 65, Valley Center 33

Buhler 50, Mulvane 45

Circle 24, Collegiate 18

Rose Hill 60, Augusta 48

Salina Central 58, Campus 37

Wellington 50, Clearwater 37

Winfield 43, El Dorado 34

Chase County 51, Eureka 45

Remington 57, Oxford 30

Sedan at Caney Valley

Thomas More Prep 51, Hutchinson Trinity 29

Cimarron 43, Southwestern Heights 39

DeSoto 45, Baldwin 37

Fort Scott 54, Labette County 53

Iola 36, Independence 33

Natoma 60, Tescott 40

Ottawa 40, Spring Hill 39

Parsons 54, Coffeyville 32

Phillipsburg 53, Plainville 29

Riley County 72, St. Marys 41

Rock Creek 50, Rossville 27

Royal Valley 55, Horton 49

Silver Lake 75, Wabaunsee 51

SM Northwest 51, SM North 33

Smith Center 76, Osborne 32

St. Paul 56, Crest 14

Wamego 56, Centralia 43

Tonight’s schedule

Arkansas City at McPherson

Derby at Salina South

Goddard at Andover

Goddard Eisenhower at Hutchinson

Newton at Maize

