Roundup: Collegiate, Andale boys tie for AV-CTL IV title

Andale broke open a four-point first-quarter lead Thursday night and dominated Maize South 70-34 to claim a share of the Division IV boys championship in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League.

Andale (17-3, 9-1) had 12 players score, led by Gerad Deaver’s 19 points. Austin Mormando’s 15 led Maize South.

Collegiate shares the Division IV crown with Andale after beating host Circle 46-34. Trace Clark had 18 poitns and Riley Kemmer 11 for the Spartans (17-3, 9-1). Adam Ronnebaum had 13 points for Circle.

Andale and Collegiate each won their home games in the head-to-head meetings.

Other AV-CTL

City League

GIRLS

AV-CTL

City League

Boys

Carroll 56, South 54

Kapaun 71, West 56

Collegiate 46, Circle 34

Clearwater 59, Wellington 48

Andale 70, Maize South 34

Augusta 60, Rose Hill 46

El Dorado 46, Winfield 43

A. Central 71, V. Center 41

S. Central 59, Campus 38

H. Trinity 43, TMP 37

Carroll 56, South 54

Kapaun 71, West 56

Eureka 51, Chase Co. 41.

Remington 56, Oxford 43

Girls

Carroll 63, South 41

Kapaun 66, West 29

Northwest 33, Southeast 29

Heights 81, North 22

Circle 24, Collegiate 18

Wellington 50, Clearwater 37

Andale 45, Maize South 29

Rose Hill 60, Augusta 48

Buhler 50, Mulvane 45

Winfield 43, El Dorado 34

A. Central 65, V. Center 33

S. Central 58, Campus 37

Remington 57, Oxford 30

Sunrise 71, Muncie 25

Chase Co. 51, Eureka 45