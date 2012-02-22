State wrestling notes: Valley Center’s Blair wants to follow in brother’s footsteps

Valley Center junior Chad Blair had his first taste of the state wrestling tournament last year, but he also has a first-hand source of information on what it takes to succeed there.

That would be his older brother, Cade, a three-time state champion for the Hornets, who capped his career by winning the 152-pound division as a senior in 2010.

“He’s helped me a lot,” Chad said. “He has had a huge impact on my wrestling career and goes through film with me.

“I love it that he’s my brother. There’s not a lot of pressure.”

Chad Blair (34-2) begins his quest for his first Class 5A title in the 195-pound division on Friday at Hartman Arena.

Accomplishments like his brother’s might seem imposing for some, but not for Blair. Cade isn’t casting a shadow, but rather offering as much assistance as he can from afar.

“I think he’s more excited for me than I am, to be honest,” Chad Blair said.

Blair fell just short of placing a year ago after posting a 30-victory season, losing in overtime to Lansing’s Litton VanDerWerff, who is also in the 5A field this year.

Blair said his best match this season was a 5-2 victory that avenged a 3-2 loss to a McPherson wrestler five days earlier. That decision helped Valley Center to a 55-18 victory in the dual.

Blair said last year gave him a better idea about state, too.

“It definitely made me a lot more prepared mentally for what it takes to be at the top and to be the best,” he said.

That’s not the case this year.

“I think there’s seven, eight teams that could make a run at the title this year,” Northwest coach Eric Prichard said. “It’s going to be a pretty good race.”

Manhattan has the edge because the Indians qualified all 14 wrestlers. But Derby has 12 qualified, Heights 10 and Northwest 10.

Northwest won its regional at Garden City and also won its first City League title since the early 1990s.

“We’re rolling along pretty good right now,” Prichard said.

One of Northwest’s top wrestlers is Tarez Griffen, a senior, who is 30-2 at 285 pounds. He qualified for state for the first time as a junior, but wrestled behind heavyweight Trey Page the previous two years.

Griffen’s upside is his athleticism.

“He’s athletic for a big guy,” Prichard said. “He’s 244 pounds and pretty much all muscle. He’s a good wrestler for that size. Athletically, I don’t think there’s a better heavyweight. You get those big guys moving, and you can out-athlete them.”

Two wrestlers — Maize’s Trever Cox and Goddard’s Tylor Woodruff — are 3-0. Each wrestled for the first time at their regionals.

Heights senior Matt Reed hasn’t lost a match in two seasons. He is 26-0 this season with 22 pins. Other area wrestlers with perfect records include Andover Central’s Zac Gentzler (36-0 at 113 pounds), Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Luke Bean (43-0 at 220); Dexter’s Joey Defore (32-0 at 113) and Central-Burden’s Ky Biddle (36-0 at 152).

Twenty-eight wrestlers have one loss.

“It gives me the drive to do better, to set the standards even higher,” said Defore, who finished fifth in Class 3-2-1A last season.

“I do feel pressure, and I have had a lot of pressure on me throughout the whole year, but that’s more because I’m undefeated…. Now, coming out of state and being a sophomore and 36-0 and being (Dexter’s) first-ever state champion, that would be amazing.”

Dexter doesn’t have a coach, so Defore travels 15 minutes to Burden, where he wrestles with his cousin, Ky Biddle and the rest of the Central-Burden team.

“We’re pretty confident right now,” he said. “The way our draws came out, we have a good chance at getting several guys in the finals. If we wrestle well, we have a legitimate shot at five finalists and two other placers. A lot of things have to go right for that to happen.”

Andale junior Levi Eck is undefeated against 4A competition and, after finishing second in 2011, he’s primed to win a title at 170.

“His only loss is to Matt Reed at Heights,” Lies said. “It was a pretty competitive match. He beat us 4-3. It’s nice to see (Eck) put in the time. He had an injury this summer and didn’t get a lot of time on the mat. He worked hard to recover from that and he came back stronger.”

Teammate Colton Duhr has two losses at 160, one to a Missouri wrestler and another to Chanute’s Sam Son (40-0).