Area swimmers fare well in state prelims

Long after finishing his day at the Class 5-1A State Swim meet, Andrew Parker was still a little overwhelmed.

"I expected to drop time," Parker said. "But I didn’t think I would go that fast."

The source of the Independent senior’s surprise was his performance in the 100-yard breaststroke preliminaries. Parker obliterated his previous best time in the event and in the process claimed the top qualifying spot for today’s finals at Capitol Federal Natatorium.

Parker finished in 1 minute, 2.70 seconds — more than five seconds off his seed time of 1:07.76.

"After the third 25, I could see there was no one next to me," Parker said. "I just got excited and it made me go even faster."

Carroll’s Alec Khoury was the event favorite with a seed time of 1:03.28 more than two seconds faster than the rest of the field. But a bit under the weather, Khoury slipped to a 1:05.24 and qualified fifth. Yet Parker, who also qualified second in the 200 individual medley, will still be fully aware of his city rival.

"He usually beats me, but I guess I got him this time," Parker said. "I’m just going to swim my best. This was kind of unexpected."

But those that know Spitz also know that when state hits, the East junior turns it on. He did again Friday, qualifying first in both events.

"I don’t like holding back in the prelims," Spitz said. "I’m here to swim fast, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m not usually paying too much attention to my seed times, I just live in the moment."

Spitz cut nearly seven seconds off his season-best in the 200 IM, turning in a 1:55.90 that was tops by almost a second over SM East’s Troy DeMoss (1:56.85). Spitz came back two events later and trimmed more than a second off his best 100 fly with a 51.38 that edged Free State’s Ben Sloan by .06 seconds for the fastest mark of the day.

Spitz also helped East’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays qualify second and third, respectively, while teammate Brandon Shinsato was second-fastest in the 100 backstroke and joined Spitz and Nate Pirner as finals qualifiers in the 200 IM.

Heights’ Kyle Cullinan was the top qualifier in the 500 freestyle, swimming a 4:44.97 to edge top-seeded Zach Andregg of Lawrence by .08 seconds.

The foursome of Mitchell Wagner, Christopher Clemons, Gavin Olson and Lucas Popp set the tone for a big day for the Eagles, clocking the fastest qualifying time in the opening relay with a season-best 1:36.41. The mark not only topped the field by more than two seconds, but also puts the Eagles within shouting distance of the state record of 1:35.89, set by SM East in 2008.

"Our team has been working so hard this season that I wasn’t really surprised this happened," Popp said. "We always deep down thought we could achieve this and based on our swims today, it’s going to be really exciting to see what we can do."

It could be a banner day as Maize added the fastest qualifying mark in the 400 freestyle relay as well with the same foursome teaming for a 3:13.57 that was more than a second and a half better than SM East. Popp also posted the fastest time in the 100 freestyle in 46.49 and qualified second in the 50 freestyle by .08 seconds, and Wagner was the top qualifier in the 100 backstroke by nearly two seconds in 51.45 as well as third in the 100 butterfly.

"We always find a way to dig down deep and swim the best we can," Popp said. "We’ll just see how it turns out."

Carroll also placed two swimmers in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and got points on the board with a sixth-place finish from Devin Bacha in diving.