Conway Springs wins 3A in a rout

HUTCHINSON — At 5-foot-7 and 5-11, Conway Springs seniors Cory Misak and Brian Doffing aren't especially big as football players go.

But their contributions were massive Saturday, combining for 404 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Cardinals rolled to a 49-7 victory over Silver Lake in the Class 3A championship game — Conway Springs' seventh 3A title.

Misak took the ball on the first play from scrimmage and raced 57 yards to the end zone and a 6-0 lead with the game just 20 seconds old.

"Cory's a special kid, and our line just comes out and opens the holes and gives him a slice there, and he's going to take it," Cardinals coach Matt Biehler said. "Our kids go and execute — that's the biggest thing."

Misak, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the semifinal at Garden Plain, showed no ill effects, gaining 210 yards on 17 carries.

"I took care of it all week and came out and was ready," Misak said.

He praised his linemen for making the blocks.

"That's where all my credit goes," Misak said.

He said he was happy to bring another state title home.

"Conway has a history of coming here and that's just my dream of getting another state championship," he said.

Biehler said he couldn't be prouder of his team.

"Some of these guys who are seniors now were little boys running around in elementary school and they were wanting their chance," he said. "They were wanted to do the things to get us to the next level."

Doffing said it did start back that far.

"Since we were in kindergarten in 1998, we were all dreaming about our senior years playing and winning the state championship," he said. "You're hoping you're going to run over them, but you think it's never going to be that easy and score like we did."

The Cardinals (13-1) would score twice more in the first quarter, on a 20-yard run by Misak and a 14-yard run by Doffing. Misak and Doffing accounted for all but 106 yards of Conway Springs' offense.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Eagles (12-2) found themselves stifled by the Cardinals' defense. Had it not been for a fourth-quarter score with 1:06 remaining, Silver Lake would have been shut out. As it was, the Eagles only mustered 159 yards of offense in the game — 26 fewer yards than Conway Springs had in the first quarter.

In addition to his first-quarter touchdowns, Misak also scored on runs of 11 and 71 yards. Fellow senior Jordan Ast had a 45-yard TD run, and 255-pound lineman Marcus Hilger closed out Conway Springs' scoring on a 1-yard run.

Silver Lake coach C.J. Hamilton said turnovers played a big role in helping Conway Springs jump ahead. The Eagles finished with three fumbles, losing all, and three interceptions.

"That's a good football team there," he said. "Our defense didn't play as well as it has, and that's a credit to them. Their backs run hard and make you miss. We didn't tackle as well we had."

Conway Springs21 7 14 7 — 49 Silver Lake0 0 0 7 — 7

CS—Misak 57 run (run failed), 11:40

CS—Misak 21 run (Hill pass from Doffing), 5:20

CS—Doffing 14 run (Bond kick), 1:46

CS—Misak 11 run (Bond kick) 11:38

CS—Misak 71 run (Bond kick) 2:43

CS—Ast 45 run (Bond kick) 27.6

CS—Hilger 1 run (Bond kick) 8:59

SL—Malloy 56 pass from Burdiek (Barnes kick) 1:06

Individual statistics

Rushing—Conway Springs, Misak 17-210, Doffing 28-194, Ast 7-62, Bodine 4-37, Andra 2-16, Crowell 1-9, Hilger 1-1, Salsbery 2-2, Stanley 1-0, Team 2-(minus 2), Brozovich 1-(minus 4). Silver Lake, Kruger 6-20, Pfannenstiel 7-20, Haverkamp 3-5, Ray 2-(minus 4).

Passing—Conway Springs, Misak 0-2-1-0, Bodine 0-1-0-0. Silver Lake, Kruger 9-18-1-50, Burdiek 3-6-1-70, Hinson 0-1-1-0.

Receiving—Silver Lake, Ray 5-37, Warren 3-16, Malloy 2-63, Pfannenstiel 1-4, DeShazo 1-0.