Rose Hill keeps running at foes

As Jonny Pearson stood on the sideline during Rose Hill's Class 4A semifinal football game against Topeka Hayden last Friday, his calm demeanor never changed.

Pearson watched his backup at tailback for the Rockets, Hunter Lewis, start the game and get the majority of the carries during Rose Hill's first few series. Coach Greg Slade opted to play matchups and went for Lewis' power and ability to grind out yards over Pearson's big-play potential.

That didn't bother Pearson. He displayed patience, then ended up scoring a touchdown and celebrating with the rest of the Rockets as they beat Hayden to advance to today's 4A title game against Eudora.

"I know we have a lot of striking power on the team," Pearson said. "We've just got to wait our turn. What goes around comes around and we just have to wait our turn."

Pearson's play for the Rockets has been just as steady as his disposition.

He received just 21 carries last season behind star tailback LaQua Mayes, but Pearson showed he had the potential to be an every-down back. In those 21 carries he produced 241 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yarder.

"I had no doubt in my mind that I could provide for the team," Pearson said. "I definitely knew I could do it."

Pearson, a junior, has exceeded Mayes' production even though the Rockets haven't needed him to. They feature three backs in Pearson, Lewis and Eastin Dockers, and quarterback Derrick Decker is always a threat to run.

In 2010, Decker and Mayes combined for 283 of Rose Hill's 330 rushing attempts. This year, Pearson, Lewis, Dockers and Decker each have at least 78 carries. Pearson and Decker have combined for more than 3,000 yards.

"With Eastin and Hunter, we have those guys that will pound the ball," Slade said. "With Jonny, we've got good speed. Decker does what Decker does. None of them complain. They all want to do what's best for the team, and that's part of the reason our offense has gotten where it has this year."

Those four have thrived despite another major loss for the Rockets — offensive lineman Brady Foltz, now at TCU. That unit hasn't missed a beat, helping Rose Hill accumulate 4,480 rushing yards in 13 games.

Pearson has been the driving force. Decker is 6-foot-5 and Dockers and Lewis provide plenty of bulk, but Pearson is just as difficult to bring down.

At 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, Pearson is small and shifty enough to accelerate between the tackles but physical enough to overmatch defenders. He may not be as refined in the power running game as Lewis or Dockers, but he combines all the abilities of his fellow backs.

"With the speed that he has, anytime you have an opportunity for him to touch the ball there's always that chance of him taking it to the house," Slade said. "He's a pretty strong kid. He's kind of deceiving as far as (running) up the middle and stuff. You get him to the second level, he's pretty dangerous."

Surrounded in Rose Hill's backfield by seniors, Pearson hasn't had to say much. It wouldn't be his style to do so, anyway, but he acknowledges some things can get him excited.

Like, for example, playing for a state championship. Following a season-low 28 yards in the semifinals, Pearson is planning on a more productive day. He'll get plenty of opportunities, as Rose Hill probably can't win without a continuation of the stellar performance by its backfield.

"We'll all play big roles, of course," Pearson said. "I've just got to go out there and kind of redeem myself from last week's game; that defense kind of shut me down. I've just got to go out there and do what I do."