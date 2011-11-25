Class 3A preview: Conway Springs vs. Silver Lake

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

Championships: Conway Springs, 2008, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 1998; Silver Lake, 2010, 2006, 1997, 1991, 1989, 1984, 1981.

CONWAY SPRINGS (12-1)

Belle Plaine W, 65-0

Douglass W, 55-8Wichita Independent W, 80-0Garden Plain L, 13-19 (OT)Cheney W, 49-12Trinity Academy W, 54-14Medicine Lodge W, 56-6Chaparral W, 69-15Kingman W, 69-0

Playoffs

Douglass W, 46-8

Sedgwick W, 55-13Scott City W, 39-21Garden Plain W, 38-14

SILVER LAKE (12-1)

Wabaunsee W, 42-14

St. Marys W, 31-0Atchison W, 42-8Louisburg L, 13-14Rock Creek W, 13-3Riley County W, 24-14Rossville W, 20-18Pleasant Ridge W, 58-7McLouth W, 28-7

Playoffs

Council Grove W, 55-31

Riley County W, 30-6Galena W, 26-6Rock Creek W, 14-13

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Conway Springs

OL-DL Matt Seiwert 6-2 255 Sr.

RB-LB Brian Doffing 5-11 190 Sr.RB-LB Cory Misak 5-7 170 Sr.OL-DE Trenton Ebersole 6-3 220 Sr.QB-LB Tanner Wood 6-5 230 Jr.TE-LB Kyle Hill 6-3 225 Sr.OL-DE Marcus Hilger 6-2 260 Sr.SE-DB Joseph Gerber 6-3 175 Sr.

Silver Lake

WR Justin Malloy 6-0 190 Sr.

DE Kyle Smith 5-10 215 Sr.DE Alex Avila 5-10 210 Sr.QB-S Dailin Kruger 5-10 149 So.TB-S Peter Pfannenstiel 5-11 160 Jr.WR-LB Sterling Hinson 6-0 175 Sr.G-LB Brock Swartz 5-8 189 Jr.RB-LB Colby Haverkamp 5-11 160 Sr.

NOTES

In 2010 at Gowans Stadium, Silver Lake won the 3A title by holding on to defeat Conway Springs 27-21. Conway Springs had just followed up a Silver Lake score with an 84-yard kickoff return by Jordan Ast, now a Cardinals senior. But Silver Lake managed to control the ball for the final 1:57 and hold on to win.

Silver Lake's semifinal victory over Rock Creek was one in which the Eagles, unaccustomed to being behind, erased a 13-0 deficit. Pfannenstiel got Silver Lake on the scoreboard in the third quarter with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. With 11 minutes to go in the game, junior Evan Burdiek's 5-yard run tied the score 13-13. Senior kicker Jesse Barnes made the extra point that helped Silver Lake prevail. The offense was pretty much held in check, but in the quarterfinal against Galena, Colby Haverkamp rushed for 105 yards on 19 carries.

For Conway Springs, it has been different heroes in different games. In the Cardinals' quarterfinal against previously unbeaten Scott City, Cory Misak broke off the long runs, and Brian Doffing found the end zone with shorter runs. In the semifinal against Central Plains League rival Garden Plain, Doffing stepped up when Misak was shaken up. He rushed 28 times for 241 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Conway Springs coach Matt Biehler:

"Conway Springs has run the single-wing offense since 1997. We are the only school that has run it for that long, and only 4-5 run It in the state. It is a part of our identity, and the community loves the offense."