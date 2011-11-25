Class 6A preview: Wichita Heights vs. Olathe South

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yager Stadium, Topeka

Championships: Heights, 2010; Olathe South, none.

WICHITA HEIGHTS (12-0)

Bishop Carroll W,45-14

North W,63-0West W,66-0Great Bend W,55-14Northwest W,41-21South W,52-0East W,62-0Southeast W,62-6Derby W,49-35

Playoffs

Washburn Rural W,43-0

Garden City W,35-3Derby W,34-14

OLATHE SOUTH (11-1)

Lawrence Free State W,35-14

Lawrence W,33-22Leavenworth W,37-6SM East W,29-21Olathe Northwest W,44-41Olathe North W,28-10BV Northwest L,49-34BV West W,46-29Olathe East W,36-18

Playoffs

Lawrence W,37-14

SM East W,55-42Olathe East W,38-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heights

QB Matt Reed 5-11 180 Sr.

RB Marquel Moore 5-10 190 Sr.RB Kenneth Iheme 5-9 145 Sr.OL Steven Walker 6-2 220 Sr.DB Skylarr Gatson 5-11 180 Sr.DL Ashton Bell 6-1 250 Sr.LB Trevor Wessel 5-10 180 Sr.DE Preston Banks 6-3 210 Sr.DB Jimmy Washington 5-11 175 Sr.DB Nick Sims 5-8 170 Sr.LB James Blackburn 5-7 150 Sr.

Olathe South

QB Frankie Seurer 6-0 185 Jr.

FB Jordan Ward 5-10 180 Sr.RB Teddy Colbert 5-7 175 Sr.RB Fritz Wilbur 5-4 180 Sr.WB-DB Matt Elliott 6-1 180 Jr.OL Scott Gourley 6-4 245 Sr.OL-NG Bradan Smith 6-6 260 So.WR Drew Johnson 6-3 210 Sr.LB Remington Whitley 6-0 190 Jr.LB Chase Hanson 5-10 175 Jr.

NOTES

Heights and Olathe South’s run-oriented offenses are near mirror images. While Heights runs the veer option (a triple-option offense) and Olathe South the wing-T, most casual fans wouldn’t notice the difference in formations.

Heights’ offense is led by Reed (1,151 rushing, 18 touchdowns), Moore (1,320, 19 TDs) and Iheme (1,144, 16 TDs). Olathe South’s running game is led by Ward, Colbert and Wilbur, who have nearly 3,000 yards combined. Ward has battled injury, but still has 1,477 rushing yards. Seurer, the son of former Kansas QB Frank Seurer, has 1,415 passing yards.

Olathe South last played in the title game in 2007, while Heights played the past two seasons in the championship, winning the school’s first in 2010.

Heights, led by Walker, utilizes a quick, athletic offensive line that doesn’t have much size. Olathe South’s line is much bigger than Heights’ and is led by Gourley and Smith.

Heights’ defense, which had five shutouts, has been stout against the run, while its secondary has continually come up with big plays, including Jet Moreland’s sixth interception of the season late in the semifinal win. Gatson (six interceptions), Wessel (five) and Blackburn all have more than 100 tackles. Ammons has 12½ sacks, Banks 11.

Olathe South, which had played its three playoff opponents in the regular season, won its 11 games by an average of 16.4 points. Dylan Devries has a team-high 118 tackles,

Wichita Heights coach Rick Wheeler

“We are fortunate to have tough, tough kids, and they understand sacrificing for their teammates.”

Olathe South coach Jeff Gourley

“This year we felt coming into the season that we had the right mixture of kids to win a state championship. We’ve been pretty confident all year that we could get to this level.”