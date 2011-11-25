Hutchinson system rolls on

Call it conceited, that's fine. But it's the truth, as far as Hutchinson coach Randy Dreiling is concerned.

"We feel like we can take any fullback and get a thousand yards out of him," Dreiling said.

The featured player in the Salthawks' backfield has almost been a fixture on all-state teams. Names like Kerry Gamble, Romero Cotton, Deveon Dinwiddie, Josh Smith and Ben Heeney have become Hutchinson legends.

This season has produced another, Ja'Mon Cotton, who has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. But Cotton is injured and not expected to be available for Saturday's Class 5A championship against Blue Valley at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

That means Dreiling's belief will be put to the test. Is it the system? Is it great individual talent? Is is it great offensive line play?

"It's probably a little bit of all of that stuff," Dreiling said.

Cotton's name is the most recognizable on this year's squad. But Dreiling is quick to credit the offensive line. The starters on the line are Trae Boese, Chris Starks, Quentin Barnes, Marc Saffle and Jess Westmoreland.

"Whether we win or lose the game, it depends on them," Dreiling said. "If they make holes and open up our running game, then we're going to be in every game."

Hutchinson never has the largest line in the state. There's usually one physical specimen like Westmoreland, who is 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds. But there are more players llike Barnes, who gets by on 195 pounds packed into a 5-8 frame.

"You have to love physicality," Westmoreland said. "If you have the mindset that you're going to out-work and out-physical the guy across from you, I think you can get a lot accomplished. Size and strength helps, but it doesn't always mean that you're going to get the job done."

While Dreiling certainly has had some talent to pick from, he has done half the work already by making the fullback position the most desired spot in Hutchinson.

When this senior class was in middle school, they can remember watching Gamble and Romero Cotton become heroes on the field.

"They were like our hometown celebrities," said Lucas Munds, who is expected to start in place of Ja'Mon Cotton on Saturday. "We looked up to them. We wished we could be like them some day."

Now Munds will get his shot. The senior only had about 60 carries before last week's 42-carry, 188-yard performance to lift Hutchinson over Bishop Carroll and advance to its eighth state championship game the last nine years.

There might be some concern heading into a state championship game missing a 2,000-yard back. But Dreiling's system is motivation enough.

"It feels great to be back there sharing the same spot that so many of those guys had," Munds said. "I may not have a 1,000-yard season, but helping the team these last two games means everything."

The Salthawks of the future have taken note. Dreiling said after the Bishop Carroll game, a parent came up to him and told him his fifth-grade son was calling out the plays Hutchinson was running on the field.

"There's a lot of those young kids sitting up there in the stands watching us play on Friday nights dreaming about being that next great guy," Dreiling said.