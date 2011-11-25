Heights' success begins with quiet confidence of its quarterback

Rick Wheeler said his Heights senior quarterback, Matt Reed, has swagger. Then he paused.

Is swagger really the best word for this low-key kid? His nickname is Sleepy, though that's because his eyes are rarely more than halfway open. When he smiles, his eyes are nearly closed.

He's also a 4.0 student, taking Advanced Placement calculus and physics. When Army offered him a scholarship, it was clear to Wheeler that Reed's character has been recognized.

And when Reed scores a touchdown or makes a big run, he doesn't celebrate much.

So swagger?

"He has a swagger in that he knows what he's capable of," Wheeler said. "He plays within himself. Playing within yourself is something that doesn't get talked about enough. It's trying not to do more than what you're capable of.

"You have to be confident but not think you have to do something special every time to be successful. His confidence knows he just has to be him."

On Saturday, Reed will start in his third straight Class 6A title game when Heights plays Olathe South at Topeka's Yager Stadium.

Heights (12-0) is on a 25-game winning streak after winning the 6A title in 2010.

Reed first started as a sophomore, when he replaced injured starter John Moreland during district play.

Reed well remembers starting the 6A title game that season

"I was super nervous," he said. "It was one of the biggest games we'd ever had. It was the biggest game in school history."

The pressure is different now. As the defending champ, Heights has had a target on its back all season.

In typical Reed fashion, he shrugs it off.

"The whole season, it was one game at a time," he said. "And this is the last game; we've got to play it."

But he'll play with confidence. Also a state champion wrestler, Reed has a mental strength that is absolutely a necessity.

Wrestling — and maturity — have helped him develop that.

"In wrestling, there's long practices, it's hot, you have to keep pushing," he said. "It's just you out there. It's all on you."

Reed isn't alone on the football field. He's got Marquel Moore and Kenneth Iheme in the backfield with him. All three have more than 1,000 rushing yards.

He's got an offensive line that loves the way he plays and leads.

"He's been prepared for three years now," said senior lineman Steven Walker, noting Reed's work ethic during practice, in the weight room and summer workouts. "I'm glad to play beside him."

For Heights to win its second straight, Reed needs to play well. But it's more about his decision-making, the major part of his job in the Heights offense because of the multiple reads he makes on each play.

While plays are called in, no one but Reed knows where the ball will go. Maybe it's a handoff, or him running or pitching.

"He's an incredibly strong kid," Wheeler said. "He's not real big. He's not little, though. But he's got great agility and balance. Just because you tug on him doesn't mean he's coming down. He's able to shed blockers and make them miss."

If Reed does lead Heights to its second straight 6A title, it would be the first time a City League school accomplished that feat since East in 1983.

And if he's got a noticeable swagger or celebrates with a yell or a leap into the air, it would be understandable.

Don't count on it, though. That's just not his style.