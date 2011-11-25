Conway Springs still wings it

A previous version had the incorrect stadium for the championship.

The town of Conway Springs prides itself in several things, but perhaps most in being a mecca for small-town Kansas football.

A bring-collar work ethic and bleach-blonde hair are requirements, and above all, you better know how to run the single-wing offense.

As other programs have swooned over modernized spread offenses, time has stood still in Conway Springs. The Cardinals will be playing for their seventh Class 3A state championship on Saturday against Silver Lake at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

"We feel like the single-wing is kind of an identity to our community," coach Matt Biehler said. "It's a smashmouth type of football and our kids love that. They grow up wanting to play in that kind of offense."

It's been that way since Mark Bliss installed the offense in his first season in 1997. Since then, the Cardinals are on their fourth coach.

While every coach may not have been raised on the single wing, it's hard not to become a believer after seeing Conway Springs run it.

"When I first saw it, I was almost mesmerized," current offensive coordinator Brent Martens said. "It's almost impossible for the defense to find the football in the backfield and know what you're supposed to be reading. It's easy to lose the ball. It became something that really intrigued me."

The basic principles of Pop Warner's creation back in the early 1900s can still be found in Conway Springs' offense.

"It's hard to prepare for because it's an unconventional offense and teams don't see that every week," Martens said.

The single wing usually doesn't feature a quarterback, rather snapping the ball directly to a tailback. He then has the option to hand the ball off to a sweeping back. Sometimes the Cardinals will use two handoffs in the backfield for change of direction.

The results are undeniable — Brian Doffing and Cory Misak, have combined for 3,067 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns. Six other players have at least 20 carries and 150 yards.

This season Martens has had Tanner Wood to insert as a throwing quarterback. That has opened up even more possibilities, as Wood has averaged 21 yards per completion and thrown for eight touchdowns.

"Coach Martens has done a good job adding that fourth back in the mix that is able to carry out the fakes and throw the ball sometimes," Biehler said. "He's done a good job adding in wrinkles."

Saturday's opponent, Silver Lake, will be no stranger to the single wing offense. It will be the sixth time the two programs have met in the state championship game.

More and more programs are devoting themselves to throwing the ball more and more. They've fallen in love with the big-play possibilities that those offenses can present.

That's fine, says Biehler, but there's only one way to play the game of football in Conway Springs.

"There's nothing wrong with those types of offenses and they have a lot of good things about them," Biehler said. "But as long as we're around, the single wing isn't going anywhere. We feel comfortable with it and I don't see that changing."