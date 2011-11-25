Class 4A preview: Eudora vs. Rose Hill

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Salina Central High School Stadium

Championships: Eudora, none; Rose Hill, none

EUDORA (12-1)

Louisburg W,14-0

ROSE HILL (12-1)

Buhler L, 18-10

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Eudora

QB-DB Derek Webb 6-1 172 Sr.

Rose Hill

QB-DB Derrick Decker 6-5 215 Sr.

NOTES

Eudora has three 1,000-yard rushers _ Webb, Cleveland and Pyle, who has rushed for 1,799 yards. In a 37-14 win over Ottawa last month, the Cardinals rushed 70 times for 550 yards.

The Cardinals' ball-control offense is beneficial to their defense, keeping it off the field for the majority of games. They have four shutouts and four other games in which they allowed 17 points or fewer.

The Eudora defense is led by Gadberry, who has 131 tackles and had 15 in the win over Paola that got Eudora to the title game. Whitten has seven sacks and Ballock has six interceptions.

Rose Hill is on a 12-game winning streak after losing its opener. The Rockets didn't get a chance to avenge its loss to Buhler but took down Topeka Hayden, which beat Buhler in the playoffs.

Like Eudora, the Rockets feature a run-oriented offense. Pearson, Lewis and Eastin Dockers all have the tools to be feature backs, and Decker is a dual threat.

Rose Hill's defense has overmatched opponents and helped them to a four-game stretch in which they outscore foes 214-7. Carlson, Lewis and Decker each have more than 100 tackles.

Eudora coach Gregg Webb

"We've been fairly successful here, we've had some good teams, and not being able to reach that (title) game has been disappointing every year."

Rose Hill coach Greg Slade

"It's important for us to establish our run game. We've got to take advantage of our opportunities when we have the ball, because Eudora likes to keep that thing when they get it."