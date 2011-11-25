Class 5A preview: Blue Valley vs. Hutchinson

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Welch Stadium, Emporia

Championships: Blue Valley, 1991, 1998, 2003, 2006, 2010; Hutchinson, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009

BLUE VALLEY (11-1)

KC Turner W,51-0

Playoffs

Lansing W,56-7

HUTCHINSON (10-2)

Rockhurst (Mo.) L,35-20

Playoffs

Hays W,27-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Blue Valley

QB Kyle Zimmerman 6-2 185 Sr.

Hutchinson

DT Najahaun Tipton-Wylie 5-7 215 Sr.

NOTES

This will be the first meeting between two of the top programs in Kansas. Blue Valley and Hutchinson have combined for 11 state championships in the last 20 years.

Blue Valley quarterback Kyle Zimmerman is the focal point of its spread offense. The senior has rushed for 592 yards and thrown for 1,758 while accounting for 29 touchdowns.

The only opponent to rush for more than 150 yards on the Tigers was Pittsburg, which was also their only loss. On 373 attempts, opponents average 3.4 yards a carry against Blue Valley, while Hutchinson has averaged 7.3 yards on its 633 carries.

Hutchinson has prepared for the game thinking its best offensive player, fullback Ja'Mon Cotton, won’t be available with a hamstring injury. Cotton who rushed for 1,961 yards and 33 touchdowns, would be replaced by senior Lucas Munds.

The Salthawks have begun to pass more this season with Trevor Turner, who has thrown for 852 yards and 13 touchdowns on 34 completions. When Turner drops back to pass, its more than likely going to his 6-foot-5 tight end Jerome Roehm (five touchdowns).

Hutchinson senior defensive tackle Najahaun Tipton-Wylie has been a terror in opponents’ backfields this season. The 5-foot-7, 215-pound senior leads the team with 90 tackles and 11 sacks.

Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell

"It's a great situation for two great programs to meet each other for the first time in what will be a great environment in Emporia. There will be a lot of mutual respect on the field Saturday."

Hutchinson coach Randy Dreiling

"You realize you can't take it for granted (after not making title game last season). How much you miss it when you don't get there. When the streak was going, you were in a hurry to win a state championship just to keep it going. I maybe didn't enjoy it as much as I should. Not to say I didn't enjoy it, though."