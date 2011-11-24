Andover Central returns solid core from 5A wrestling title

ANDOVER — Chris Saferite is beginning his first season as Andover Central's wrestling coach, but he's had on-the-job training for four years.

Saferite was an assistant to Terry Alley, who retired after the Jaguars notched their first Class 5A wrestling title a year ago.

It's difficult replacing anyone who just won a state title, much less anyone who had been successful at every stop in his 35-year career.

But Saferite said he is confident the Jaguars' success will continue.

He returns a core that includes five seniors and seven wrestlers who were state qualifiers. Andover Central lost four seniors who placed at state, but Saferite isn't likely to have to worry about a dropoff anytime soon.

Saferite — was a wrestler on one of Alley's Augusta High teams.

"Coach Alley was my high school coach for four years in Augusta," Saferite said.

In 2007, Alley called Saferite with a proposal.

"He asked me if I wanted to be his assistant," Saferite said. "He gave me the phone call, and I jumped on it and said, 'Absolutely.' "

The state championship was the perfect ending for Alley's coaching career, Saferite said.

"It was a fairy-tale ending, a dream for coach Alley to be so close to winning a state title but never having a chance but never to get one. Then, to do it in his last year — our slogan last year was 'Go Out on Top' — that's what he did."

As he looks ahead to the season, Saferite is happy to have wrestlers with state experience.

"We've got four returning placers from last year," he said. "It helps to have a good group coming back. We have some good leadership that comes from our seniors like Alex Bontz, Sam Arndt and Matt Henrickson."

Bontz, a running back on the Jaguars' football team, sets the pace as a leader, Saferite said. The reigning 5A champion at 145, he will wrestle this year at 152.

Two-time state champion Zac Gentzler will move up from 103 to 113 for his junior season. Gentzler's brother, Jake, was a state champion last year at 125 pounds as a senior.

Being the defending state champion carries some pressure, Saferite said.

"There's some pressure there — I'd be lying if I said there wasn't — but the pressure kind of helps motivate me as a coach to be able to motivate my guys," he said. "If that pressure wasn't there, we wouldn't have as good of a team as we do right now."