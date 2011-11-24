City League wrestling: Wichita Heights fields another deep team

Heights wrestling coach Mike Church says his defending City League and Class 6A champions will not be living in the past.

Sure, Heights ended Goddard's three-year reign as 6A champ a year ago, but Church said this year's Falcons are out to carve a legacy of their own.

"That was done, it was fun, but now we're worried about what's going to happen this season," Church said. "These guys want to claim their own legacy and their own title."

Church said his team is going "back to the basics" to achieve the goal of making February "the most memorable month of the season."

He has the talent to stage a repeat, led by a solid core of five seniors. Heading this group is Matt Reed (170), who was an undefeated state champion last year. Ulysses Deshazer (195) won City League and the regional a year ago. Rounding out the senior class are Conner Neal (126), Barry Newton (132) and Kevin Regular (145).

Reed, who quarterbacks the Falcons football team in Saturday's 6A final, is a natural leader, Church said.

"He leads by his work ethic, his character, everything about him is on the right path to do great things in life, not just wrestling," Church said.

Not to be overlooked are Newton and Neal, Church said. Both were league runners-up in their weight classes a year ago and both qualified for state.

"They're both program kids," Church said. "They come in and do their job every day. Honestly, I might not hear 20 words out of them all year, but they come in here and they do what they're asked to do every single day, and a coach couldn't ask for anything else."

Neal said the key to success is a process.

"We've just got to go out there and dominate every opponent, match by match, dual by dual," he said.

Newton is in his third year as part of the Heights program but began wrestling in Albuquerque.

Leadership is a role he welcomes, Newton said.

"The better people — more skilled — would wrestle me, and I learned a lot from them," he said.

The quiet nature of the duo belies their strong will to win matches, Church said.

"It's nice to have those outgoing personalities, but it's also nice to have those couple kids that just come in and their goal is to just win wrestling matches and just get better every day," he said. "That's the type of kids they are."