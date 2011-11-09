The Eagle's 2011 All-Metro boys soccer team

This is the eighth year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.In October, nomination ballots were sent to all boys soccer coaches at the 40 high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.The team was selected by Joanna Chadwick and Adam Suderman after tabulating nominations, his own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches.

DRUE BENNING

Kapaun senior

Benning a midfielder who often ignited the Crusaders’ offense, guiding them to a third-place finish in Class 5A. He had 15 goals and four assists.

REGAN BILLINGS

Trinity Academy senior

Billings was an important part of Trinity’s strong offensive attack. He scored 13 goals and added eight assists.

BRENDEN BOMBARDIER

Kapaun senior

Bombardier’s versatility in being able to score and defend was key in Kapaun’s postseason run. The midfielder had 15 goals and eight assists.

AUSTIN CLIFTON

Northwest senior

Clifton possesses a strong offensive skill set. He led the Class 6A champion with 28 goals.

BROC CRAMER

Northwest senior

Cramer contributed strength and athleticism to Northwest’s front line. He tallied 21 goals and 15 assists.

JONATHAN LANE

Northwest senior

Lane, the Grizzlies’ goalkeeper, recorded 14 shutouts and anchored a defense that gave up nine goals in 21 games.

ABRAHAM MARTINEZ

North senior

North’s advancement to the state quarterfinals was greatly influenced by Martinez’s defensive ability and leadership at midfield. He contributed three goals and three assists.

CHASE MENZIE

Maize South senior

Menzie led the Mavericks in scoring with 16 goals. His speed and athleticism helped pave the way for Maize South’s best record in program history (13-5).

HAYDEN MORRISON

Maize junior

Morrison often marked the opponents’ best attacker. He has started for two years and was a key part of a defense that recorded nine shutouts.

ADDIE PAULER

Northwest senior

Pauler, a senior captain, played left wingback and was an important part of Northwest’s championship run on defense.

DOM SWINDLER

Rose Hill senior

Swindler was a defender and midfield who was part of a senior class at Rose Hill that made it to the state tournament all four years. He scored 15 goals and added 17 assists.

AUSTIN WILLIAMS

Kapaun senior

Kapaun’s physical defense was led by Williams’ ability to protect the backline. He also had three assists.

BOBBY BRIBIESCA

Northwest coach

In Bribiesca's 31 years as Northwest's coach, the talent and depth on this season's roster ranks as one of the best through his coaching tenure. Thirteen seniors will graduate from this team, the second to win a state title under Bribiesca.