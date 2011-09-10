Carroll rolls past South, looks ahead

Ready to avenge a season-opening loss to Heights, Bishop Carroll was well on its way to doing so against visiting South on Friday night, leading 28-0 before lightning in the area forced a delay of more than hour.

Once the game resumed, and after another delay that lasted 30 minutes, Carroll completed its rout in a 41-12 victory.

"We had to get it done tonight because it's a short week for us playing on Thursday," Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said of whether the game could possibly have been postponed. (Not finishing on Friday) "really wasn't an option. We had to get it done so we could move on and get ready for Thursday night."

The second time the game was stopped came at the 3:48 mark of the second quarter following a John Linnebur 4-yard touchdown run that made it 41-0.

When the teams came back out the game was restarted at the beginning of the second half and with a running clock. While the Eagles were playing with most of their second string in. the Titans scored on a D'Andre Gilkey 56-yard reception from quarterback Kaale McCulloch and an 80-yard punt return by Omar Martin.

"One delay is one thing, but a second delay you're worried about concentration," Schuckman said. "It definitely wasn't there throughout the whole team."

After last week's 45-14 loss to Heights, the Eagles dominated South (1-1) early as they held running back Roque Villareal to just 4 yards on 13 carries in the first half. Carroll (1-1) countered with a strong offensive performance that included two touchdown passes by Zeke Palmer to Matt Denning. Palmer finished with 94 yards through the air, completing 6 of 8 passes.

"We wanted to be a lot more physical because we were really timid (against Heights) on the defensive side," Carroll defensive back Nathan Law said. "Last week in practice we went at it every day and that kind of set our minds. We knew South was going to come in confident so we had to hit them hard."

Law returned an interception 39 yards in the first quarter that gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead.