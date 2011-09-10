Heights gets most from weather delay

Stands still empty, gathered in the pouring rain outside their locker room, the energy coming off the Heights football team was electric.

Leading visiting North 28-0 on Friday night before being sent in for an almost hour-long lightning delay with 37 seconds left in the first quarter, the Falcons had just got the OK to take the field again.

They made the most of it.

"I thought they were more fired up when we came back out then when the game first started," Heights coach Rick Wheeler said. "When you have a delay like that, you never know how they'll respond."

Heights (2-0) responded with another onslaught of points on the way to a 63-0 victory that saw the teams skip halftime after they came back out and let the clock run for the final two quarters. Last season, Heights was given a victory over North after the game was called off at halftime by inclement weather with the Falcons ahead 35-0.

"We definitely don't underestimate anybody and we definitely don't hold back on anybody," Heights defensive back Skyler Gatson said. "We practice hard, so we always want to keep playing. We were worried the game would get called off like last year."

After Heights quarterback Matt Reed found Gabe Lynch for a 45-yard touchdown pass right before the delay — the Falcons' only pass attempt — the defense stepped up.

Gatson intercepted Danny Jones and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown, and on North's next play Heights defensive back Nick Sims jumped on a fumble in the end zone to push the score to 49-0.

The Falcons' defense held North (0-2) to 17 yards of total offense.

"I thought we showed a lot of maturity tonight in doing what we had to do," Wheeler said. "Especially in the late quarters, I was proud of our focus."

Toma King led Heights with 79 rushing yards and one touchdown. Marquel Moore added 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

"We were so hyped up after we found out the game wasn't canceled," Moore said. "It was pouring rain and we loved it... our coaches call that the best kind of football weather."

North (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Heights (2-0) 28 28 7 0 — 63

H—King 34 run (kick failed)

H—Moore 8 run (Hoyer kick)

H—M. Reed 1 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Lynch 45 pass from M. Reed (Wilcoxson pass from Reed)

H—Iheme 13 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Gatson 26 interception return (Hoyer kick)

H—Sims fumble recover in end zone (Hoyer kick)

H—Moore 2 run (Hoyer kick)

H—C. Reed 12 run (Hoyer kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—North, L. Williams 10-(-2), Jones 6-(-1), Franklin 1-(-2), Kelley 1-(-11), Bernard 2-2, Smith 3-(-2), Gonzalez 3-21, Bryan 1-(-6). Heights, Reed 6-49, King 6-79, Moore 6-76, Iheme 5-43, Wilcoxson 3-12, McGinnis 1-1, C. Reed 3-12, Garrett 6-30, Parker 1-0, Wiley 2-4.

Passing—North, Jones 3-8-18-1, Bryan 0-0-0-0. Heights, M. Reed 1-1-45-0, C. Reed 0-0-0-0, Parker 0-0-0-0.

Receiving—North, Kraemer 1-8, Schueller 1-(-2), Henderson 1-12. Heights, Lynch 1-45.