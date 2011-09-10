McGee, Brandon lightning for East

A lightning delay of nearly 90 minutes was about the only thing that could stop East’s Desmond McGee and DaAnte Brandon.

The duo hooked up for four of the Blue Aces’ seven touchdowns, guiding East to a 49-33 City League victory over West at South High’s Carpenter Stadium.

Their achievements might have been even more spectacular had holding penalties not nullified two additional touchdown passes.

McGee and Brandon connected five times for 115 yards and the four scores. McGee completed 15 of 22 passes for 224 yards.

The Blue Aces (1-1, 1-1 City League) put together diverse scoring attacks, with the other touchdowns coming on a 92-yard kickoff return by Shawntreus Patrick, Chris Jones’ 48-yard interception return and Frank Hatchett’s 30-yard scamper.

West senior quarterback Arnez Jones kept the Pioneers competitive in the first half. West pulled to within 21-19 on his 10-yard scoring pass to Daquan Brown shortly after play resumed in the second quarter.

But East bounced back on a McGee-to-Brandon score from 7 yards out, giving the Blue Aces a 28-19 halftime lead.

West battled back in the third quarter, going 63 yards in 16 plays and getting to within 28-25. But Hatchett’s touchdown with 49 seconds left in the period boosted the lead to 10, and West got no closer than nine points after that.

Jones finished with 171 rushing yards on 31 carries for the Pioneers (0-2, 0-2). He also completed 9 of 17 passes for 182 yards.