Owls run over Cheney for win

GARDEN PLAIN — For most teams, one solid running back is a luxury.

In Garden Plain's backfield, that's just not the case.

Ten Owls contributed to 386 rushing yards in a 48-0 win over visiting Cheney on Friday night.

Joey Capul led the Garden Plain offensive push with three rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Capul scored from one yard and six yards, and his 36-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter that was the longest score of the night.

"The play that we had called was perfect," Capul said. "Our offensive line opened up big holes and made my job a lot easier."

Cheney coach Jason Nichols saw a strong offense that he believes will bring a lot more wins for Garden Plain as the season progresses.

"They have a balanced attack," Nichols said. "Each back that takes the field runs very hard and it's difficult to shut it down."

The play of the offensive line stuck out through the rushing total, but Garden Plain coach Todd Puetz felt his defensive line played with a similar level of intensity.

Thanks to their pressure, Cheney quarterback Adam Wentworth finished with 15 completions in 36 attempts, including an interception in the second half.

"Our defensive line came out very strong," Puetz said. "They put consistent pressure on the quarterback and it caused a lot of trouble for them."

The Owls scored on their first possession of the second half on a four-yard run from Dylan Clark, one of his two rushing touchdowns, to make the score 28-0.

A fumble on the ensuing kickoff by Cheney's Chad Harbour-Nordah allowed the Owls to score again quickly as Lucas Jennings found Josh Becker on the first play of the drive for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

"We found a way to maintain the momentum early in the second half," Puetz said. "I think that was key and it allowed us to keep a steady push to the finish."