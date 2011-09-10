Andover Central can't keep up with Mustangs

ANDOVER — The same calm face rarely ever leaves Salina Central sophomore Malik Allen, according to his peers.

There is one thing that can crack his poker face, though, and it presented itself to him on the first play of Friday night's game at Andover Central.

"One-on-one opportunities, that's what I'm always looking for," Allen said.

With one cut, Allen sliced through Andover Central on the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown to begin Salina Central's 41-19 victory. He then went to work on the ground, carrying the ball 30 times for 204 yards and three more touchdowns for the Mustangs (2-0).

"That's a light load for him compared to last week," said his coach Michael Hall, referencing Allen's 34 carries in last week's win over Derby. "He's worked so hard to get himself in this position. He wants the ball that many times and he's going to perform."

Andover Central could do little but hope for the occasional turnover to stop Allen. The Mustangs punted only once, with the other four drives ending in turnovers.

"I think we kind of got in our own way there a little bit," Andover Central coach Tom Audley said. "But I think they're a pretty dang good football team, too."

It's true that the Jaguars kept pace in the first half, trailing 27-19. But the pressure to constantly match Salina Central's output on offense eventually broke them.

"It was kind of a horse race there to start with," Audley said. "But I thought our kids responded pretty well. We had a nice little flow there the first half and we never got that back in the second half."

Meanwhile, Allen kept plugging away with eight carries for at least 10 yards.

"I don't mind it at all," Allen said. "It feels good to be able to help the team out like that.

Andover Central (1-1) originally had a nice balance between its passing game (138 passing yards for Colton Koenigs) and the ground game (Alex Bontz led with 144 yards), but things quickly deteriorated once Salina Central opened up a two-score lead.

But most of the Jaguars' problems can be traced back to their attempts at containing Allen.

"He's a real quick back that has a lot of great blockers," Bontz said. "When you put those two things together, a lot of good things come out of it."

Salina Central (2-0) 20 7 7 7 — 41 Andover Central (1-1) 12 7 0 0 — 19

SC—Veal 80 return (Veal kick)

AC—Bontz 61 run (Holinde kick blocked)

SC—Maldaner 21 pass from Rolfs (Veal kick)

AC—Clements 47 pass from Koenigs (Clements pass failed)

SC—Veal 6 run (Veal kick missed)

AC—Bontz 22 run (Holinde kick)

SC—Veal 5 run (Veal kick)

SC—Veal 1 run (Veal kick)

SC—McQuaige 25 run (Veal kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Salina Central, Veal 30-204, McQuaige 4-79, Cookson 8-40, Leger 1-1, Casey 1-1, Rolfs 4-(-1). Andover Central, Bontz 18-144, Solomon 4-34, Niemtschk 1-2, Koenigs 7-(-13).

Passing—Salina Central, Rolfs 5-14-1-132. Andover Central, Koenigs 8-16-3-138.

Receiving—Salina Central, McQuaige 2-78, Maldaner 2-38, Olson 1-16. Andover Central, Clements 2-56, Paschal 4-51, Holinde 2-31.