Rockets on the rise: Rose Hill rallies past Collegiate

Shutting down quarterback Marcus Phox is the key for any defense against Collegiate. Stop him and the Spartans' chances of winning decline severely.

With a standout quarterback of its own in Derrick Decker, Rose Hill's football team is doing its best to make sure he isn't the only option on offense.

Friday, the Rockets gave Decker substantial help, most notably in the form of running back Jonny Pearson's 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Rose Hill scored the final five touchdowns in its 34-12 win over the Spartans.

Collegiate dropped to 0-2 while Rose Hill rebounded from a season-opening loss to Buhler.

"(Pearson) had a great game," Rose Hill coach Greg Slade said. "The nice thing is, we have four guys who can carry the ball. Jonny had a great night, Hunter (Lewis) had a couple great runs in the first drive of the second half. We had kids step up in the second half."

Collegiate had a 12-0 lead after the second play of the second quarter, a 30-yard touchdown run by Phox. After a weather-delayed halftime, the Spartans maintained little of that prowess on offense.

Rose Hill's rushing game stole the spotlight after halftime. Lewis gave the Rockets the lead on a 16-yard touchdown run, and one play after a Collegiate missed field goal, Pearson sprinted for an 80-yard touchdown to put Rose Hill ahead 20-12.

Slade said the Rockets' offense was more efficient than in the loss to Buhler.

"Last week we struggled with getting the play in and getting it going and being able to do some of the things offensively that we wanted to do," Slade said. "This week we focused on getting those things done in practice, and it really paid off tonight."

The Spartans were plagued by an inability after halftime to keep the ball. They fumbled on their own 9-yard line on their third series of the second half, leading to a Rose Hill touchdown.

An interception by Decker gave Rose Hill the ball at Collegiate's 1-yard line, and Pearson converted a touchdown one play later. The Spartans lost two fumbles and Phox threw a pair of interceptions while rushing for 82 yards and passing for 92. Other Collegiate players accounted for 59 yards.

"I'm not going to panic," Collegiate coach Bill Messamore said. "This is our fifth loss in four years. We are 0-2, and we understand that. But this is football.æ.æ.æ. The expectations for this team were huge, and we're not living up to those expectations.”

Most concerning for Collegiate might be its defense. With a pair of excellent defensive ends in Trace Clark and Myles Copeland, the Spartans have lost two games by a combined score of 57-19.

"I really thought our defense was going to be really good this year," Messamore said. "Fifty-seven points in two games is an indication that we have some problems."

Rose Hill (1-1) 0 7 13 14 — 34Collegiate (0-2) 6 6 0 0 — 12

C—F. Short 8 pass from Phox (kick failed)

C—Phox 30 run (pass failed)

RH—Pearson 35 run (Knight kick)

RH—Lewis 16 run (run failed)

RH—Pearson 80 run (Knight kick)

RH—Decker 1 run (Knight kick)

RH—Pearson 1 run (Knight kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing—Rose Hill, Pearson 15-174, Decker 13-72, Lewis 6-34, Dockers 4-12, Slade 1-(-1). Collegiate, Phox 18-82, Franklin 12-31, Bent 4-30, Cusick 3-4, Williams 1-(-6).

Passing—Rose Hill, Decker 1-8-41-0. Collegiate, Phox 13-26-92-2.

Receiving—Rose Hill, Knight 1-41. Collegiate, W. Short 4-30, F. Short 3-28, Franklin 3-13, Taylor 2-14, Cusick 1-7.